Contact lenses are thin lenses placed directly on the surface of the eye to correct the vision. It can be used for therapeutic or aesthetic purposes as well. Contact lenses improve all-around vision, allowing clear peripheral vision. They also eliminate glare and are more comfortable to wear and carry.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global contact lens market to grow at a CAGR of 6.45% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global contact lens market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Contact Lens Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Johnson & Johnson

• Novartis

• The Cooper Companies

• Valeant Pharmaceuticals

• ZEISS



Market driver

• Increasing advantages of contact lens over glass lens

Market challenge

• High cost of products

Market trend

• Growing initiatives promoting safe usage of contact lens

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



