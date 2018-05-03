Global Contact Lens Market Forecast to 2024 - Key Players are Alcon Labs, CooperVision, Valeant Pharma, and Johnson & Johnson

Global Contact Lens Market will cross USD 13 Billion by 2024. Contact lens market has a great potential in future due to growing number of the aging populace and changing lifestyle. In addition, the segments say, for instance, corrective lens, cosmetic lens help in the treatment of refractive errors like myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, etc. at the same time add to aesthetic appearances. The growing number of visual inaccuracies as expected will further boost this market.

By Segments:

Global contact lens market is segmented into a Corrective Contact lens, Cosmetic and Lifestyle oriented contact lens and others. In this, Corrective contact lens accounts for the maximum market share among others.

By Materials:

Global contact lens market is segmented into Silicone hydrogel soft contact lens market, Methacrylate soft contact lens market as well as Gas-permeable soft contact lens market and others.

By Design:

Global contact lens market is segmented into a Multifocal contact lens, Toric contact lens as well as Spherical contact lens and Others. In this, Spherical contact lens accounts for the maximum market share among all others.

By Region:

On the basis of segmentation by region, the global contact lens market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacifics as well as the rest of the world. In this, Asia-Pacific and North America account for considerable market share among all other regions.

Key Players

Alcon Laboratories

CooperVision

Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

