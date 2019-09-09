Global Container Security Market Forecast to 2024 by Component, Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Container Security Market by Component (Container Security Platform and Services (Deployment & Integration, Training & Consulting, and Support & Maintenance)), Deployment Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global container security market size to grow from USD 568 million in 2019 to USD 2,178 million by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 30.9% during the forecast period.

The global container security market is expected to have significant growth potential, due to the increasing vulnerabilities and cyberattacks, a large number of open-source vendors offering container platforms, increasing popularity of microservices, growing digital transformation across enterprises, and need to adhere to regulatory policies. However, limited security budget among Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) may limit the market growth.

Container security platform allows organizations to automate and enhance the security and compliance management of their containerized applications with a fully automated and integrated solution. It provides greater visibility into container applications and comprehensively helps organizations detect and prevent suspicious activities and vulnerabilities.

The various features of container security platform include compliance management, CI/CD integration, access control, runtime protection, application continuity, and secrets management. IT organizations across the globe are adopting container-based technology to achieve their goal of digital transformation. Application development has always been a critical factor that can affect the business growth in this digital era, as a long application development life cycle is a hurdle for business success.



To overcome the difficulties in the legacy application development cycle and delivery approach, organizations are moving toward Docker-based technologies for sustaining growth in their businesses. Securing these technologies becomes a challenge for organizations. Organizations are realizing the need for container security solutions and are adopting these solutions on a large scale across industries.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Container Security Market Overview and Industry Trends



6 Container Security Market Analysis, By Component



7 Container Security Market Analysis, By Feature



8 Container Security Market Analysis, By Deployment Type



9 Container Security Market Analysis, By Organization Size



10 Container Security Market Analysis, By Industry Vertical



11 Container Security Market Analysis, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Alert Logic

Anchore

Aqua Security

Capsule8

Docker

Google

IBM

NeuVector

Qualys, Inc.

Red Hat

Thales Security

Threat Stack, Inc

Trend Micro

Twistlock



