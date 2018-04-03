Global Content Delivery Network Market 2013-2018 & 2023

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% by 2023, owing to rising smartphone & internet user base, increasing acceptance of Over the Top (OTT) media services and surging popularity of 4K video content.

Moreover, increasing focus towards improving performance of websites, reducing latency and mitigating cyber threats is further boosting demand for CDN, globally.

Growing digitalization in the BFSI sector, increasing complexity of websites and surging number of traditional media and retail companies adopting digital platform are among the other key factors anticipated to fuel the global CDN market during forecast period.

Global Content Delivery Network Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market globally:

Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Forecast

Segmental Analysis - By Type (Video Vs. Non-Video), By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network & Others), By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Region

Competitive Analysis

Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Global content delivery network market is controlled by these major players



Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

CenturyLink, Inc.

Limelight Networks, Inc.

Verizon Communication Inc.

CDNetworks Co Ltd

Tata Communications Ltd.

Internap Corporation

Cloudflare Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Solution

4.2. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Product Satisfaction

4.3. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Customer Experience



5. Global Content Delivery Network Market Landscape



6. Global Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

6.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

6.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

6.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

6.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)

6.2.7. By Company



7. Global Content Delivery Network Market Attractiveness Index

7.1. By Type

7.2. By Service Provider

7.3. By Solution

7.4. By Adjacent Service

7.5. By End User

7.6. By Region



8. North America Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

8.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

8.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

8.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

8.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

8.2.6. By Country

8.3. United States Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.3.1.1. By Value

8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

8.4. Canada Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.4.1.1. By Value

8.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

8.5. Mexico Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

8.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.5.1.1. By Value

8.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)



9. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.1.1. By Value

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

9.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

9.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

9.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

9.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

9.2.6. By Country

9.3. Germany Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.3.1.1. By Value

9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

9.4. United Kingdom Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.4.1.1. By Value

9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

9.5. France Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.5.1.1. By Value

9.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

9.6. Spain Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.6.1.1. By Value

9.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.6.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

9.7. Italy Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

9.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.7.1.1. By Value

9.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.7.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)



10. Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.1.1. By Value

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

10.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

10.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

10.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

10.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

10.2.6. By Country

10.3. China Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.3.1.1. By Value

10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

10.4. Japan Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.4.1.1. By Value

10.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

10.5. South Korea Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.5.1.1. By Value

10.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

10.6. India Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.6.1.1. By Value

10.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.6.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

10.7. Australia Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

10.7.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.7.1.1. By Value

10.7.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.7.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)



11. South America Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

11.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.1.1. By Value

11.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

11.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

11.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

11.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

11.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

11.2.6. By Country

11.3. Brazil Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.3.1.1. By Value

11.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

11.4. Argentina Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.4.1.1. By Value

11.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

11.5. Colombia Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

11.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

11.5.1.1. By Value

11.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

11.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)



12. Middle East & Africa Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

12.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.1.1. By Value

12.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)

12.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)

12.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)

12.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)

12.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

12.2.6. By Country

12.3. Saudi Arabia Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

12.3.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.3.1.1. By Value

12.3.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

12.4. UAE Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

12.4.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.4.1.1. By Value

12.4.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

12.5. South Africa Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

12.5.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.5.1.1. By Value

12.5.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)

12.6. Qatar Content Delivery Network Market Outlook

12.6.1. Market Size & Forecast

12.6.1.1. By Value

12.6.2. Market Share & Forecast

12.6.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)



13. Market Dynamics

13.1. Impact Analysis

13.2. Drivers

13.3. Challenges



14. Market Trends & Developments



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competitive Landscape

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.

15.2.2. Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd

15.2.3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

15.2.4. CenturyLink, Inc.

15.2.5. Limelight Networks, Inc.

15.2.6. Verizon Communication Inc.

15.2.7. CDNetworks Co Ltd

15.2.8. Tata Communications Ltd.

15.2.9. Internap Corporation

15.2.10. Cloudflare Inc.



16. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jp326h/global_content?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-content-delivery-network-market-2013-2018--2023-300623318.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

