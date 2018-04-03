Global Content Delivery Network Market 2013-2018 & 2023

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Content Delivery Network Market By Type (Video Vs. Non-Video), By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network & Others), By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of more than 29% by 2023, owing to rising smartphone & internet user base, increasing acceptance of Over the Top (OTT) media services and surging popularity of 4K video content.
Moreover, increasing focus towards improving performance of websites, reducing latency and mitigating cyber threats is further boosting demand for CDN, globally.
Growing digitalization in the BFSI sector, increasing complexity of websites and surging number of traditional media and retail companies adopting digital platform are among the other key factors anticipated to fuel the global CDN market during forecast period.
Global Content Delivery Network Market 2013-2023, discusses the following aspects of content delivery network market globally:
- Content Delivery Network Market Size, Share & Forecast
- Segmental Analysis - By Type (Video Vs. Non-Video), By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network & Others), By Solution, By Adjacent Service, By End User, By Region
- Competitive Analysis
- Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities
Global content delivery network market is controlled by these major players
- Akamai Technologies, Inc.
- Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
- Amazon Web Services, Inc.
- CenturyLink, Inc.
- Limelight Networks, Inc.
- Verizon Communication Inc.
- CDNetworks Co Ltd
- Tata Communications Ltd.
- Internap Corporation
- Cloudflare Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Analyst View
4. Voice of Customer
4.1. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Solution
4.2. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Product Satisfaction
4.3. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
4.4. Content Delivery Network Analysis, By Customer Experience
5. Global Content Delivery Network Market Landscape
6. Global Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
6.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
6.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)
6.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
6.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
6.2.6. By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America)
6.2.7. By Company
7. Global Content Delivery Network Market Attractiveness Index
7.1. By Type
7.2. By Service Provider
7.3. By Solution
7.4. By Adjacent Service
7.5. By End User
7.6. By Region
8. North America Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
8.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
8.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)
8.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
8.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
8.2.6. By Country
8.3. United States Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
8.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.3.1.1. By Value
8.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
8.4. Canada Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
8.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.4.1.1. By Value
8.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
8.5. Mexico Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
8.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.5.1.1. By Value
8.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
9. Europe Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
9.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Delivery Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
9.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)
9.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
9.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
9.2.6. By Country
9.3. Germany Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.3.1.1. By Value
9.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
9.4. United Kingdom Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.4.1.1. By Value
9.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
9.5. France Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.5.1.1. By Value
9.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
9.6. Spain Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.6.1.1. By Value
9.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.6.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
9.7. Italy Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
9.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.7.1.1. By Value
9.7.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.7.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
10. Asia-Pacific Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
10.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
10.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)
10.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
10.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
10.2.6. By Country
10.3. China Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.3.1.1. By Value
10.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
10.4. Japan Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.4.1.1. By Value
10.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
10.5. South Korea Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.5.1.1. By Value
10.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
10.6. India Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.6.1.1. By Value
10.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.6.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
10.7. Australia Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
10.7.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.7.1.1. By Value
10.7.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.7.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
11. South America Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
11.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
11.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)
11.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
11.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
11.2.6. By Country
11.3. Brazil Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
11.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.3.1.1. By Value
11.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
11.4. Argentina Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
11.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.4.1.1. By Value
11.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
11.5. Colombia Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
11.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.5.1.1. By Value
11.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
12. Middle East & Africa Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
12.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.1.1. By Value
12.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.2.1. By Type (Video CDN Vs. Non-Video CDN)
12.2.2. By Service Provider (Traditional Content Deliver Network, Cloud Service Providers, Telco Content Delivery Network & Others)
12.2.3. By Solution (Media Delivery, Web Performance Optimization & Cloud Security)
12.2.4. By Adjacent Service (Storage Services, Website & API Management, Network Optimization Services, Support & Maintenance & Others)
12.2.5. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
12.2.6. By Country
12.3. Saudi Arabia Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
12.3.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.3.1.1. By Value
12.3.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.3.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
12.4. UAE Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
12.4.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.4.1.1. By Value
12.4.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.4.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
12.5. South Africa Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
12.5.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.5.1.1. By Value
12.5.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.5.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
12.6. Qatar Content Delivery Network Market Outlook
12.6.1. Market Size & Forecast
12.6.1.1. By Value
12.6.2. Market Share & Forecast
12.6.2.1. By End User (Media & Entertainment, Retail & E-commerce, Gaming, BFSI & Others)
13. Market Dynamics
13.1. Impact Analysis
13.2. Drivers
13.3. Challenges
14. Market Trends & Developments
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Competitive Landscape
15.2. Company Profiles
15.2.1. Akamai Technologies, Inc.
15.2.2. Wangsu Science & Technology Co Ltd
15.2.3. Amazon Web Services, Inc.
15.2.4. CenturyLink, Inc.
15.2.5. Limelight Networks, Inc.
15.2.6. Verizon Communication Inc.
15.2.7. CDNetworks Co Ltd
15.2.8. Tata Communications Ltd.
15.2.9. Internap Corporation
15.2.10. Cloudflare Inc.
16. Strategic Recommendations
