Global Content Services Platforms Markets, 2017-2018 & 2019-2026 by Organization Size, Deployment Type, Component, End User, Company Profiling

Global Content Services Platforms market accounted for $20.67 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $105.67 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include increasing adoption of SMAC technologies, propagation of digital content across the enterprises and need for delivering contextualized user experience. However, data privacy and security concerns are restraining the market growth.

Content services platforms (CSPs) are integrated platforms that provide content-focused services, repositories, APIs, solutions and business processing tools to support digital business and transformation.

Based on end user, CSP solutions for banking and financial services companies provide comprehensive platforms to capture, manage, and analyze content for financial services. The solutions pertaining to the BFSI sector offer benefits, such as the expansion of customer service offerings and self-service capabilities to increase the client interaction value chain, and enhanced customer service levels.

By Geography, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to provide significant growth opportunities during the forecast period. The increasing availability of skilled labor and keen focus provided by SMEs and large enterprises to enter and grow in this region are a few factors driving the adoption of CSP in this region.

Some of the key players in global Content Services Platforms market are Oracle, Box, Inc., Hyland, Adobe, IBM, M-Files, Microsoft, Micro Focus, Adobe, Opentext, Fabasoft, Laserfiche, Nuxeo, GRM Information Management, Newgen, Docuware, Alfresco and SER Group.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 End User Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Content Services Platforms Market, By Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Large Enterprises

5.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



6 Global Content Services Platforms Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cloud

6.3 0n-Premises



7 Global Content Services Platforms Market, By Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Service

7.2.1 Support & Maintenance

7.2.2 Consulting

7.2.3 Integration & Deployment

7.3 Solution

7.3.1 Information Security & Governance

7.3.2 Data Capture

7.3.3 Content Reporting & Analytics

7.3.4 Workflow Management

7.3.5 Case Management

7.3.6 Document & Records Management

7.3.7 Other Solutions



8 Global Content Services Platforms Market, By End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Government & Public Sector

8.3 Legal

8.4 Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

8.5 Manufacturing

8.6 Energy & Utilities

8.7 Transportation & Logistics

8.8 Healthcare & Life Sciences

8.9 Education

8.10 IT & Telecom

8.11 Other End Users



9 Global Content Services Platforms Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.3 Mexico

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Germany

9.3.2 UK

9.3.3 Italy

9.3.4 France

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 Japan

9.4.2 China

9.4.3 India

9.4.4 Australia

9.4.5 New Zealand

9.4.6 South Korea

9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Chile

9.5.4 Rest of South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Saudi Arabia

9.6.2 UAE

9.6.3 Qatar

9.6.4 South Africa

9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



10 Key Developments

10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

10.3 New Product Launch

10.4 Expansions

10.5 Other Key Strategies



11 Company Profiling

11.1 Oracle

11.2 Box, Inc.

11.3 Hyland

11.4 Adobe

11.5 IBM

11.6 M-Files

11.7 Microsoft

11.8 Micro Focus

11.9 Adobe

11.10 Opentext

11.11 Fabasoft

11.12 Laserfiche

11.13 Nuxeo

11.14 GRM Information Management

11.15 Newgen

11.16 Docuware

11.17 Alfresco

11.18 SER Group



