NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Contract Cleaning Services



Contract cleaning is an outsourced cleaning service that includes a mix of services that are available at a fixed cost, for a given period. These services are offered for residential, industrial, and commercial end-users. Customers do not need to experience the hassle of hiring permanent employees and can leave their daily, monthly, or weekly cleaning requirements to specialists.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global contract cleaning services market will register a revenue of more than USD 386 billion by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global contract cleaning services market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Contract Cleaning Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• ABM

• Anago Cleaning Systems

• ISS

• The ServiceMaster Company



Market driver

• Increasing in use of automated cleaning devices

Market challenge

• Changes in labor wages

Market trend

• Inclination toward green cleaning products

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



