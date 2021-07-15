Global Contrast Agents/Media Market Report 2021-2027: Increasing Research Activities Towards the Development of Novel Contrast Agents

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Contrast Agents/Media Global Market - Forecast To 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The contrast agents global market is expected to grow at a high single digit CAGR from 2020 to 2027 to reach $7,033.5 million by 2027 due to the increasing incidence & prevalence of chronic diseases and demand for diagnostic & interventional radiology procedures, increase in aging population, Expansion of contrast agent indications, the growth of medical imaging in the emerging market, increasing research activities and favorable reimbursement.

Chemical substances that improve the visibility of specific organs, tissues, or blood vessels during a diagnostic or interventional imaging investigation are known as contrast agents. These substances are administered directly through veins, arteries, joints, rectally, body cavity or consumed orally. X-ray and computed tomography (CT) imaging exams make use of iodinated and barium-based contrast agents, whereas, Gadolinium-based contrast agents are preferred in MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging).

These substances improve the reporting or accuracy of how internal structures of the body are working and any associated abnormalities. Ultrasound scans make use of special contrast agents called microbubbles which strongly interact with the ultrasound beam and enhance the details of the heart, liver and kidney.

The factors such as increasing incidence and prevalence of the chronic disease, increase in aging population, approval of contrast agents for various indications, expanding indications of contrast agents, increasing number of contrast mediated diagnostic and interventional procedures, approach for the development of novel contrast agents by the startup companies and favorable reimbursement will drive North America contrast agent market.

Key Topics Covered:





1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

2.1 Key Takeaways

2.2 Report Scope

2.3 Report Description

2.4 Markets Covered

2.5 Stakeholders

2.6 Research Methodology

3 Market Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.3.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Diagnostic and Interventional Radiology Procedures

3.3.1.2 Increase in Aging Population

3.3.1.3 Expansion in Indications of Contrast Media

3.3.1.4 Increasing Research Activities Towards the Development of Novel Contrast Agents

3.3.1.5 The Growth of Medical Imaging Technologies in Emerging Markets

3.3.1.6 Favorable Reimbursement

3.3.2 Restraints and Threats

3.3.2.1 Side Effect Associated With Contrast Agents

3.3.2.2 Shortage of Radiologists

3.3.2.3 Availability of Alternative Products

3.3.2.4 Stringent Regulations for Contrast Agents

3.4 Regulatory Guidelines

3.4.1 United States

3.4.2 Europe

3.4.3 China

3.4.4 Japan

3.4.5 South Korea

3.4.6 India

3.5 Reimbursement Scenario

3.5.1 Reimbursement Table

3.6 Technological Advancements

3.6.1 Introduction

3.6.2 Advancements in Computed Tomography Technology

3.6.3 Nanoparticles Based Contrast Agents

3.6.4 Multimodal Contrast Agents

3.6.5 Manganese-Based Mri Contrast Agents

3.6.6 Application of Ai in Contrast Imaging

3.6.7 Bismuth Based Contrast Agents

3.6.8 Supramolecular Macromolecular Organic Radical Contrast Agent

3.6.9 Xenon Magnetic Resonance Imaging

3.6.10 Upcoming Technologies/Products

3.7 Impact of Covid-19 on Imaging Procedures

3.8 Clinical Trials

3.9 Supply Chain Analysis

3.10 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.11 Market Share Analysis by Major Players

3.11.1 Global Contrast Agent Global Market

3.11.2 Global X-Ray/CT Contrast Agents Market

3.11.3 Global Mri Contrast Agents Market

3.11.4 Global Ultrasound Based Contrast Agents Market

3.12 Computed Tomography Market - Number of Scans, Volume of Contrast Agent Consumed, and Market Size

3.13 Magnetic Resonance Imaging Market-Procedure Volume, Volume of Contrast Agent Consumed & Market Size

4 Contrast Agents Global Market, by Molecule

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Iodine Based Contrast Media

4.2.1 Iodine Based Ionic Contrast Media

4.2.2 Iodine Based Non-Ionic Contrast Media

4.2.2.1 Monomer

4.2.2.2 Dimer

4.3 Gadolinium-Based Contrast Media

4.3.1 Macrocyclic

4.3.1.1 Ionic

4.3.1.2 Non-Ionic

4.3.2 Linear

4.3.2.1 Ionic

4.3.2.2 Non-Ionic

4.4 Microbubble Based Contrast Media

4.5 Other Contrast Media

5 Contrast Agents Global Market, by Modality

5.1 Introduction

5.2 X-Ray/Computed Tomography (CT)

5.3 Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

5.4 Ultrasound

6 Contrast Agents Global Market, by Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Cardiovascular

6.3 Cancer

6.4 Gastrointestinal

6.5 Musculoskeletal

6.6 Neurology

6.7 Nephrology

6.8 Obstetrics and Gynecology

6.9 Urology

6.10 Others

7 Contrast Agents Global Market, by Route of Administration

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Intravascular

7.3 Oral

7.4 Rectal

7.5 Others

8 Contrast Agents Global Market, by Imaging

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Imaging

8.3 Interventional Imaging

9 Contrast Agents Global Market, by End-Users

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Hospital

9.3 Diagnostic & Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.4 Other End-User

10 Regional Analysis

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Approvals

11.3 Agreement

11.4 Acquisition

12 Major Player Profiles

Bayer Group

Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd

Bracco Group

Dongkook Life Science

Fujipharma Co Ltd

GE Company (GE Healthcare)

Guerbet

Lantheus Medical Imaging Inc.

Sanochemia Pharmaceutical AG

Taejoon Pharm Co. Ltd

