Global Contrast Media Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2026



Contrast agents help in advanced visualization of biological structures; and helps capture hard-to-image anatomical regions. They help eliminate errors caused by radiologist`s perception which tends to influence interpretation of the true structure of the underlying anatomy. Oral, intravenous, rectal, and intrathecal contrast agents are indispensable today in the practice of radiology for their most primary benefit which is enhanced visibility of internal structures.

Efficiency of contrast media over the years has evolved from high-osmolar contrast media (HOCM) which have limited utility and higher side-effects to low-osmolality contrast agents which are safer and preferred for pediatric patients. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Contrast Media estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.4 Billion by 2026, registering a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.9% over the period.

The United States represents the largest regional market for Contrast Media and is projected to reach US$2.1 Billion by 2026. China is expected to spearhead growth and emerge as the fastest growing regional market with a CAGR of 4.3% over the period.

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by prevalence of chronic diseases among the growing global population, aging population, and rise of nuclear medicine. There is strong demand for radioactive contrast agents, also known as radioactive agent, radioactive dye or radiopharmaceutical. Demand is hugely supported by the rise of nuclear medicine. These radioactive materials help diagnose and treat a wide variety of diseases and disorders.

Migration to Value Based Care Throws the Focus on Quality & Value of Imaging & Its Ability to Improve Patient Care by Providing Better Quality Images

With "Value" being the new Currency in Healthcare Markets Worldwide, Value Based Imaging Will Positively Impact Contrast Enhanced Imaging Procedures

Growing Preference for Non-Ionizing Radiation-Based Radioimaging Drives Demand for Contrast Enhanced MRI

Commercially Available MRI Contrast Agents

Spurred by Safety & Efficiency Benefits, Growing MRI Procedures & Parallel Increase in MRI Machines to Benefit Demand for MRI Contrast Agents

Evolving Clinical Applications of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Drive Demand for Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Clinically Available Ultrasound Contrast Agents

Growing Use of CEUS in Emergency and Critical Care

Special Focus on Microbubble Contrast Agents for Ultrasound Imaging

Clinical Applications of Microbubbles

Oscillating Microbubbles: To Revolutionize Ultrasound

Growing Market for Ultrasound Equipment Pushes Up the Number of CEUS Procedures Performed

Continued Value of CT Imaging in Cardiology Despite Risk of Radiation Exposure Drives Demand for Contrast-Enhanced CT

Contrast Agents Used in CT Imaging by Class: A Snapshot

CCTA Gaining Traction in Coronary Arteries Imaging

List of Iodine-Containing Contrast Agents for Coronary CT Angiography

Growing Access to CT Imaging Bodes Well for CT Contrast Agents

Rise in Image Guided Surgeries Drives Demand for Contrast Agents

Emergence of Molecular-Targeted Fluorescent Tracers

Select Potential "always-on" Targeted Tracers for Fluorescence Image-Guided Surgery (FIGS)

The Use of Gold Nanoclusters as Contrast Agent for IGS of Head and Neck Tumors

Better Surgical Outcome Drives the Number of Image Guided Surgeries Performed Worldwide Along with Demand for Contrast Agents

Stringent Guidelines & Implementation of Best Practices for Safe Use of Contrast Agents to Encourage Patient Acceptance of Contrast Enhanced Imaging

Safety Issues with Iodinated Agents, Gadolinium BCA and Microbubbles

Symptoms of Reaction to Administration of Iodinated Contrast Media Agents

Innovations Remain Crucial to Growth

A Review of Advancements in Contrast Media Injector Technology

Development of New Contrast Agents

Key Challenges Confront the Market

Advances in Imaging Technology Reduce Contrast Media Use

Product Recalls and Side Effects of Contrast Media Challenge Growth

A Snapshot of Side Effects, Allergic and Adverse Reactions with Contrast Agents

