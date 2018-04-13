Global Conveyor Systems Market Report 2018 - Rising Packaging Industry Along with Growing Steel Industry is Driving the Market

The global conveyor systems market was valued at US$6.27 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach US$9.329 billion by 2023 growing at a CAGR of 6.85% during the forecast period.



Rising global packaging industry along with growing steel industry across the globe is augmenting the demand for powered roller conveyors. An increasing number of assembling units is escalating the demand for belt conveyors as this type of conveyor systems help in transportation of regular- as well as irregular- shaped items from one point to another regardless of their weight.



Due to rising disposable incomes in emerging economies, cheaper airfares, and growing tourism industry globally, there has been a growth in airport infrastructure development worldwide. As a result, the demand for roller conveyors will escalate in response to increasing baggage handling, thereby propelling the growth of global conveyor systems market in the coming years.



Finally, competitive intelligence section deals with major players in the market, their market shares, growth strategies, products, financials, and recent investments among others. Key industry players profiled as part of this report are Siemens AG, DEMATIC, BEUMER Group, Murata Machinery Ltd., Liebherr Group, and Mecalux SA among others.



