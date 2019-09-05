Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market 2019-2023: Growth Opportunities in Smart Manufacturing, In-line Metrology, EV and Connected Cars, Portable Metrology Solutions, Medical Device Manufacturing
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market, Forecast to 2023 is focused on evaluating the current state of the market and its future evolution, while answering several other questions.
Coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) have changed the way dimensional measurements are made in manufacturing facilities. The ability of CMMs to provide accurate measurements, while saving operational costs and improving productivity, has been a key reason for the growth of the CMM market over the past decade.
Increased penetration across different manufacturing verticals would have not been possible with an array of technological developments that improved capabilities and created new CMM product categories. This has had a positive impact on market growth. As there will always be a requirement for measuring dimensional accuracy, CMMs will continue to be adopted in the future as well.
Meanwhile, end-user requirements are becoming increasingly challenging. For instance, the rising demand for in-line metrology solutions, productivity, and flexibility, along with improved accuracy, is testing the limits of CMM solutions. In such a scenario, the question to be asked is will the CMM market lose growth to competing solutions such as Optical Digitized Scanners (ODS) and laser trackers that offer more productivity?
Research Scope
This study focuses on identifying the size of the CMM market, market trends, impact of mega trends, and growth opportunities, as well as region- and vertical-specific trends that will impact growth during the forecast period. The product segments covered are bridge CMMs, gantry CMMs, horizontal-arm CMMs, articulated-arm CMMs, and handheld CMMs.
Key Issues Addressed
- Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?
- Which market segments have higher growth potential?
- Are the CMM solutions offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?
- What are the key mega trends that influence the growth of the CMM market?
- Which verticals will offer higher growth rate and why??
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- CEO's Perspective
2. Market Overview
- Market Definitions
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Segmentation
- Market Distribution Channels
3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Coordinate Measuring Machines Market
- Market Drivers
- Drivers Explained
- Market Restraints
- Restraints Explained
4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Coordinate Measuring Machines Market
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Percent Revenue Forecast by CMM Type
- Revenue Forecast by CMM Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by CMM Type
- Revenue Forecast by CMM Product Type
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by CMM Product Type
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Coordinate Measuring Machines Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Product Portfolio
6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action
- Transformation in the Dimensional Metrology Device Ecosystem - 2018
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Manufacturing
- Growth Opportunity 2 - In-line Metrology
- Growth Opportunity 3 - EVs and Connected Cars
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Portable Metrology Solutions
- Growth Opportunity 5 - Medical Device Manufacturing
- 5 Major Growth Opportunities
- Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications
- Mega Trend Impact on the Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market
- Automotive R&D Trends Explained
- Boom in Electric Vehicle Investments - Future Trend in Automotive Sector Explained
- In-line Metrology Adoption in the Future Explained
- In-line Metrology Adoption in the Future Explained - Competitive Positioning by Technology
- Enterprise-level Integration Explained
- Mass Customization to Personalized Production Explained
8. Stationary CMM Segment Analysis
- Stationary CMM Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
9. Bridge CMM Segment Analysis
- Bridge CMM Segment - Key Findings
- Market Engineering Measurements
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Pricing Trend Analysis
- Percent Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market
- Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market
- Market Share
- Market Share Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Product Portfolio
10. Gantry CMM Segment Analysis
11. Horizontal-arm CMM Segment Analysis
12. Portable CMM Segment Analysis
13. Articulated-arm CMM Segment Analysis
14. Handheld CMM Segment Analysis
15. The Last Word
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kdzdmb
