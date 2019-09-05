Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market 2019-2023: Growth Opportunities in Smart Manufacturing, In-line Metrology, EV and Connected Cars, Portable Metrology Solutions, Medical Device Manufacturing

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market, Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market, Forecast to 2023 is focused on evaluating the current state of the market and its future evolution, while answering several other questions.

Coordinate measuring machines (CMMs) have changed the way dimensional measurements are made in manufacturing facilities. The ability of CMMs to provide accurate measurements, while saving operational costs and improving productivity, has been a key reason for the growth of the CMM market over the past decade.



Increased penetration across different manufacturing verticals would have not been possible with an array of technological developments that improved capabilities and created new CMM product categories. This has had a positive impact on market growth. As there will always be a requirement for measuring dimensional accuracy, CMMs will continue to be adopted in the future as well.



Meanwhile, end-user requirements are becoming increasingly challenging. For instance, the rising demand for in-line metrology solutions, productivity, and flexibility, along with improved accuracy, is testing the limits of CMM solutions. In such a scenario, the question to be asked is will the CMM market lose growth to competing solutions such as Optical Digitized Scanners (ODS) and laser trackers that offer more productivity?



Research Scope



This study focuses on identifying the size of the CMM market, market trends, impact of mega trends, and growth opportunities, as well as region- and vertical-specific trends that will impact growth during the forecast period. The product segments covered are bridge CMMs, gantry CMMs, horizontal-arm CMMs, articulated-arm CMMs, and handheld CMMs.



Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing, how long will it continue to grow, and at what rate?

Which market segments have higher growth potential?

Are the CMM solutions offered today meeting customer needs or is additional development needed?

What are the key mega trends that influence the growth of the CMM market?

Which verticals will offer higher growth rate and why??

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Market Segmentation

Market Distribution Channels

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total Coordinate Measuring Machines Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecasts and Trends - Total Coordinate Measuring Machines Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by CMM Type

Revenue Forecast by CMM Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by CMM Type

Revenue Forecast by CMM Product Type

Revenue Forecast Discussion by CMM Product Type

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total Coordinate Measuring Machines Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Product Portfolio

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Transformation in the Dimensional Metrology Device Ecosystem - 2018

Growth Opportunity 1 - Smart Manufacturing

Growth Opportunity 2 - In-line Metrology

Growth Opportunity 3 - EVs and Connected Cars

Growth Opportunity 4 - Portable Metrology Solutions

Growth Opportunity 5 - Medical Device Manufacturing

5 Major Growth Opportunities

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. Mega Trends and Industry Convergence Implications

Mega Trend Impact on the Global Coordinate Measuring Machines Market

Automotive R&D Trends Explained

Boom in Electric Vehicle Investments - Future Trend in Automotive Sector Explained

In-line Metrology Adoption in the Future Explained

In-line Metrology Adoption in the Future Explained - Competitive Positioning by Technology

Enterprise-level Integration Explained

Mass Customization to Personalized Production Explained

8. Stationary CMM Segment Analysis

Stationary CMM Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

9. Bridge CMM Segment Analysis

Bridge CMM Segment - Key Findings

Market Engineering Measurements

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Pricing Trend Analysis

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Region

Revenue Forecast by Vertical Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion by Vertical Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Product Portfolio

10. Gantry CMM Segment Analysis

11. Horizontal-arm CMM Segment Analysis

12. Portable CMM Segment Analysis

13. Articulated-arm CMM Segment Analysis

14. Handheld CMM Segment Analysis

15. The Last Word



