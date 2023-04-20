Global Copper Market Report 2023: Major Players Include Codelco, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Southern Copper, and Freeport

DUBLIN, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global copper market will grow from $160.7 billion in 2022 to $176.74 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The copper market is expected to grow from $254.33 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.5%.

Major players in the copper ore mining market include Codelco, Glencore, BHP Billiton, Southern Copper, and Freeport.

The copper ore mining refers to the complex process of processing copper which starts with the mining of the ore, which contains less than 1% copper, and concludes with cathodes, which are sheets of 99.99% pure copper that will eventually be turned into everyday items. Copper oxide and copper sulphide are the two most prevalent forms of ores.



The main types of copper ore mining are the refining industry, metal processing industry, chemical industry, and other types. The refining industry refers to an industry that produces and delivers oil and oil products. The mining type includes underground mining, and surface mining.



The copper market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides copper market statistics, including copper industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a copper market share, detailed copper market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the copper industry. This copper market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future scenario of the industry.



Autonomous drilling systems are being implemented by the Copper industries to enhance safety, efficiency, and productivity. This technology is being used to accurately identify drill location and drill production blast holes more effectively using advanced levelling technologies.



Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the copper ore mining market in 2021. The regions covered in this copper ore mining market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the copper ore mining market are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.



The growth in the Copper market is due to increasing construction projects in rapidly developing countries such as China and India owing to the rising population and infrastructure. Population refers to the whole number of people or inhabitants in a country or region. Copper minerals and ores are found in both igneous and sedimentary rocks.

For instance, In June 2022, according to Worldometer, a US-based reference website that provides counters and real-time statistics for diverse topics, The current population of China is 1,450,341,718. Therefore, the rising population is driving the growth of the Copper market.



The copper ore mining market includes revenues earned by entities by building construction, transportation, electronics and consumer goods. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



