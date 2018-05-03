Global Copper Market Review 2017-2018 & 2022 - Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics and Prices

The report presents a thorough study of copper, covering both global and regional markets. It aims to give a proper picture of the market, its trends, perspectives and opportunities. Comprehensive data showing copper worldwide production, consumption, trade statistics and prices are provided.

Each country's market overview covers the following: copper production in the country, major manufacturers, copper consumption, copper trade.

The report offers a 5-year outlook on the reviewed market, including copper market volume predictions and prices trends.

Reasons to Buy

The report provides analysis of factors that affect the market.

Company's business and sales activities will be boosted by gaining an insight into the copper market.

The report will help to find prospective partners and suppliers.

Detailed analysis provided in the report will assist and strengthen company's decision-making processes.

Key Topics Covered:



1. WORLD COPPER INDUSTRY

1.1. General data about copper

1.2. Copper market trends

Copper resources globally

Production and consumption

Demand structure

1.3. Prices



2. COPPER INDUSTRY IN EUROPE

2.1. Austria

2.2. Belgium

2.3. Bulgaria

2.4. Cyprus

2.5. Finland

2.6. Germany

2.7. Hungary

2.8. Italy

2.9. Macedonia

2.10. Norway

2.11. Poland

2.12. Romania

2.13. Portugal

2.14. Spain

2.15. Sweden



3. COPPER INDUSTRY IN CIS

3.1. Armenia

3.2. Kazakhstan

3.3. Russia

3.4. Ukraine

3.5. Uzbekistan



4. COPPER INDUSTRY IN ASIA PACIFIC

4.1. Australia

4.2. Burma

4.3. China

4.4. India

4.5. Indonesia

4.6. Japan

4.7. Republic of Korea

4.8. Mongolia

4.9. Pakistan

4.10. Philippines

4.11. Thailand



5. COPPER INDUSTRY IN NORTH AMERICA

5.1. Canada

5.2. USA



6. COPPER INDUSTRY IN LATIN AMERICA

6.1. Argentina

6.2. Bolivia

6.3. Brazil

6.4. Chile

6.5. Colombia

6.6. Dominican Republic

6.7. Mexico

6.8. Peru



7. COPPER INDUSTRY IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

7.1. Botswana

7.2. Congo

7.3. Egypt

7.4. Iran

7.5. Mauritania

7.6. Morocco

7.7. Namibia

7.8. Oman

7.9. Saudi Arabia

7.10. Turkey

7.11. Tanzania

7.12. Zambia

7.13. Zimbabwe



8. COPPER INDUSTRY PROSPECTS TO 2022

8.1. Production forecast, projects

8.2. Demand future trends

8.3. Consuming industries



