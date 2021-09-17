Global Copper Wire and Cable Market (2021 to 2030) - by Type, Voltage, Application and Region

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Copper Wire and Cable Market By Type, Voltage and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global copper wire and cable market was valued at $156.11 Billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $267.17 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030. The copper wire consists of a single conductor for electrical signals, unlike a copper cable wherein multiple copper wires are assembled into a common jacket. The most common function of these wire and cable is the conduction of electricity with minimal resistance which causes voltage drops as well as energy dissipation in the form of heat. These wires and cables find extensive use in power generation, power transmission, power distribution, telecommunication, electronic circuitry, and in many other electrical equipment.



Factors such as increased demand for electricity and robust investments in building construction mainly drives the growth of the copper wire and cable market. In addition, the development of smart grids along with the upsurge in investments in smart upgrading of the power transmission and distribution systems boosts the demand for copper wire and cable.



For instance, the smart grid technology has met increasing need for grid interconnections; therefore resulting in surge in investments for the new underground as well as submarine cables. However, volatility in the prices of raw materials are projected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, rapid urbanization along with the rise in investments across industrial sector is anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.



The copper wire and cable market is segmented on the basis of type, voltage, application, and region. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into wire and cable. By voltage, the market is classified into low, medium, and high. According to the application, the market is divided into Building wire, communication, power distribution, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The company profiles of copper wire and cable market players included in this report are Aviva Metals (NBM Metals), Belden, Inc., CommScope Holding Company, Inc., Elcowire Group AB (Liljedahl Group AB), Hitachi Metals, Ltd., Nexans S.A., Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) CO., LTD., Schneider Electric SE, Tatung Co., Ltd. and Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.. The global copper wire and cable industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market growth.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. COVID-19 impact analysis on Copper wire & cable market

3.2.1. Impact on market size

3.2.2. End user trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.2.3. Key player strategies to tackle COVID-19's impact

3.3. Key findings

3.3.1. Top impacting factors

3.3.2. Top investment pockets

3.4. Porter's five forces analysis

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Increased demand for electricity

3.5.1.2. Robust investments in building construction

3.5.1.3. The development of smart grids and investments in smart upgrading of power systems

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Volatility in the prices of raw materials

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Rapid urbanization and rise in investments across industrial sector



CHAPTER 4: GLOBAL COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Copper wire

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Copper cable

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY VOLTAGE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Low voltage

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Medium voltage

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country

5.4. High voltage

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: GLOBAL COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1. Overview

6.2. Power distribution

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Communication wire

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Building wire

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: COPPER WIRE & CABLE MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2020

8.2. Top winning strategies



CHAPTER 9: COMPETITIVE DASHBOARD

9.1. Competitive heatmap



CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Aviva Metals (NBM Metals)

10.1.1. Company overview

10.1.2. Key executives

10.1.3. Company snapshot

10.1.4. Product portfolio

10.2. Belden, Inc.

10.2.1. Company overview

10.2.2. Key executives

10.2.3. Company snapshot

10.2.4. Operating business segments

10.2.5. Product portfolio

10.2.6. R&D Expenditure

10.2.7. Business performance

10.2.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.3. CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

10.3.1. Company overview

10.3.2. Key executives

10.3.3. Company snapshot

10.3.4. Operating business segments

10.3.5. Product portfolio

10.3.6. R&D expenditure

10.3.7. Business performance

10.3.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.4. Elcowire Group AB (Liljedahl Group AB)

10.4.1. Company overview

10.4.2. Key executives

10.4.3. Company snapshot

10.4.4. Product portfolio

10.4.5. Business performance

10.4.6. Key strategic moves and developments

10.5. Hitachi Metals, Ltd.

10.5.1. Company overview

10.5.2. Key executives

10.5.3. Company snapshot

10.5.4. Operating business segments

10.5.5. Product portfolio

10.5.6. R&D expenditure

10.5.7. Business performance

10.6. Nexans S. A.

10.6.1. Company overview

10.6.2. Key executives

10.6.3. Company snapshot

10.6.4. Operating business segments

10.6.5. Product portfolio

10.6.6. R&D expenditure

10.6.7. Business performance

10.6.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.7. Ningbo Jintian Copper (Group) CO., LTD.

10.7.1. Company overview

10.7.2. Key executives

10.7.3. Company snapshot

10.7.4. Product portfolio

10.8. Schneider Electric SE

10.8.1. Company overview

10.8.2. Key executives

10.8.3. Company snapshot

10.8.4. Operating business segments

10.8.5. Product portfolio

10.8.6. R&D expenditure

10.8.7. Business performance

10.8.8. Key strategic moves and developments

10.9. Tatung Co., Ltd.

10.9.1. Company overview

10.9.2. Key executives

10.9.3. Company snapshot

10.9.4. Operating business segments

10.9.5. Product portfolio

10.9.6. R&D expenditure

10.9.7. Business performance

10.10. Tongling Jingda Special Magnet Wire Co., Ltd.

10.10.1. Company overview

10.10.2. Key executives

10.10.3. Company snapshot

10.10.4. Product portfolio

10.10.5. Business performance



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ib9n4s

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

