Global Coronary Stents Market Report 2017-2025

The coronary stents market is estimated to account for US$ 13,879.0 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 7,619.4 Mn in 2017.

This growth of coronary stents market can be attributed to rising prevalence of the coronary artery diseases, technological advancement, and rising geriatric population. However, the growth of coronary stents market is restrained, due to the stringent regulations & approval of the stents. At the each stage of the clinical trial safety and accuracy of the stents are checked. These factors are likely to hamper the market growth in near future

There are various stages of regulation governing for manufacturing the coronary stents. At each stage of regulation, each stent undergoes an examination for the safety and accuracy. The clinical test of the drug-eluting stents is majorly aimed to validate the safety and usefulness; and the study design should fulfil the safety and accuracy test. The proper functioning of the stent is cross checked at each stage of the clinical trial, this is very important rule that manufacturer has to follow. Along with this guideline, the long-term (for example, 5-year) post-approval clinical follow-up is recommended. These are likely to hamper the market growth in near future.

However, other factors such as, declining costs of coronary stents, are expected to propel the market for the coronary stents in the coming years. For instance, in February 2018, in India, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) revised the price of bare metal stents (BES) to US$ 116.03 (INR 7, 660.0) from US$ 109.97 (INR 7, 260.0) and reduced the price of drug-eluting and biodegradable stents to US$ 422.47 INR 27,890.0 from US$ 448.37 INR 29,600.0.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Global Coronary Stents Market - Introduction

2 Global Coronary Stents Market - Key Takeaways

3 Global Coronary Stents Market - Market Landscape

4 Global Coronary Stents Market - Key Market Dynamics

5 Global Coronary Stents Market - Global

6 Global Coronary Stents Market - Regulatory Scenario

7 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By Type

8 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By Absorption Rate

9 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By Material

10 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By End User

11 North America Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts

12 Europe Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts

13 Asia-Pacific Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts

14 Middle East & Africa Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts

15 South And Central America Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts

16 Coronary Stents Market - Industry Landscape

17 Key Company Profiles

Microport Scientific Corporation

Translumina GmbH

Abbott Laboratories

Terumo Corporation

Medtronic

Biosensors International Groups, LTD

Stentys SA

Vascular Concepts

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Biotronik SE & CO. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hjhcjv/global_coronary?w=5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-coronary-stents-market-report-2017-2025-300645525.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

