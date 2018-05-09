Global Coronary Stents Market Report 2017-2025

DUBLIN, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronary Stents Market to 2025 - Analysis and Forecasts by Type, Absorption Rate, by Material & End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The coronary stents market is estimated to account for US$ 13,879.0 Mn by the end of 2025, escalating at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025, rising from US$ 7,619.4 Mn in 2017.
This growth of coronary stents market can be attributed to rising prevalence of the coronary artery diseases, technological advancement, and rising geriatric population. However, the growth of coronary stents market is restrained, due to the stringent regulations & approval of the stents. At the each stage of the clinical trial safety and accuracy of the stents are checked. These factors are likely to hamper the market growth in near future
There are various stages of regulation governing for manufacturing the coronary stents. At each stage of regulation, each stent undergoes an examination for the safety and accuracy. The clinical test of the drug-eluting stents is majorly aimed to validate the safety and usefulness; and the study design should fulfil the safety and accuracy test. The proper functioning of the stent is cross checked at each stage of the clinical trial, this is very important rule that manufacturer has to follow. Along with this guideline, the long-term (for example, 5-year) post-approval clinical follow-up is recommended. These are likely to hamper the market growth in near future.
However, other factors such as, declining costs of coronary stents, are expected to propel the market for the coronary stents in the coming years. For instance, in February 2018, in India, the National Pharmaceuticals Pricing Authority (NPPA) revised the price of bare metal stents (BES) to US$ 116.03 (INR 7, 660.0) from US$ 109.97 (INR 7, 260.0) and reduced the price of drug-eluting and biodegradable stents to US$ 422.47 INR 27,890.0 from US$ 448.37 INR 29,600.0.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Global Coronary Stents Market - Introduction
2 Global Coronary Stents Market - Key Takeaways
3 Global Coronary Stents Market - Market Landscape
4 Global Coronary Stents Market - Key Market Dynamics
5 Global Coronary Stents Market - Global
6 Global Coronary Stents Market - Regulatory Scenario
7 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By Type
8 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By Absorption Rate
9 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By Material
10 Global Coronary Stents Market Analysis - By End User
11 North America Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts
12 Europe Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts
13 Asia-Pacific Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts
14 Middle East & Africa Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts
15 South And Central America Coronary Stents Market Revenue And Forecasts
16 Coronary Stents Market - Industry Landscape
17 Key Company Profiles
- Microport Scientific Corporation
- Translumina GmbH
- Abbott Laboratories
- Terumo Corporation
- Medtronic
- Biosensors International Groups, LTD
- Stentys SA
- Vascular Concepts
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Biotronik SE & CO. KG
