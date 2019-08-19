Global Coronary Stents Market to 2023: Product Launches / Bioresorbable Coronary Stents / Mergers and Acquisitions / Technological Advancements

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Coronary Stents Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Coronary Stents Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023) provides analysis of the coronary stents market with detailed analysis of the market size by value and segments. The report also includes the analysis of the market for regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. An overall analysis of the global coronary artery treatment devices market has also been included in the report in order to show the position of the coronary stents category in comparison with the overall market.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is a term that is used for describing conditions that have a direct negative effect on the functioning of the heart. Coronary artery diseases (CAD) is a major subgroup of CVD. CAD is caused by the build-up of fatty deposits on the walls of the arteries and may further develop into acute myocardial infarct (also known as Heart Attack). Percutaneous Transluminal Coronary Angioplasty (PTCA) balloon catheters, coronary guidewires, and coronary stents are the devices that play a vital part in the treatment of CAD.



Coronary stent is a small mesh tube that holds the arteries and lowers the risks of the arteries re-narrowing. Thereby, lowering the risk of a heart attack.



The global coronary stents market is split on the basis of product type, deployment, and end user. On the basis of product type, the market can be further split into Drug-Eluting Coronary Stents, Bare Metal Coronary Stents, and Bioresorbable Coronary Stents. On the basis of deployment, the market is bifurcated into Balloon Expandable Coronary Stents and Self Expandable Coronary Stents. On the basis of end users, the market is split into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers.

The market is supported by various growth drivers such as rise in geriatric population, an increase in the diabetic population, rising prevalence of obesity, lack of physical activity and rapidly changing lifestyle. High cost of coronary stents and the stringent approval process to make these stents available for commercial use are some of the tough challenges faced by the market.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall coronary stents market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.



Abbott Laboratories, Medtronic Plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation and MicroPort Scientific Corporation are some of the leading players operating in the global coronary stents market whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Introduction

2.1 Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD): An Overview

2.2 Types of CVD: An Overview

2.3 Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) Treatment Devices: An Overview

2.4 Development of Coronary Stents by Generation

2.5 Global Coronary Stents Market: An Overview



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) Treatment Device Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) Treatment Devices Market by Value

3.1.2 Global Coronary Artery Diseases (CAD) Treatment Devices Market by Product Type (Coronary Stents and Others)

3.2 Global Coronary Stents Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global Coronary Stents Market by Value

3.2.2 Global Coronary Stents Market by Product Type

3.2.3 Global Drug Eluting Coronary Stents Market by Value

3.2.4 Global Bare Metal Coronary Stent Market by Value

3.2.5 Global Bioresorbable Coronary Stents Market by Value

3.3 Global Coronary Stents Market: Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World)



4. Regional Analysis

4.1 North America Coronary Stents Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 North America Coronary Stents Market by Value

4.2 Europe Coronary Stents Market: An Analysis

4.2.1 Europe Coronary Stents Market by Value

4.3 Asia Pacific Coronary Stents Market: An Analysis

4.3.1 Asia Pacific Coronary Stents Market by Value

4.3.2 Asia Pacific Coronary Stents Market by Countries (China and Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.3.3 China Coronary Stents Market by Value



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Diabetic Population

5.1.2 Increasing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Rising Prevalence of Obesity

5.1.4 Lack of Physical Activity

5.1.5 Rapidly Changing Lifestyle

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 High Cost of Coronary Stents

5.2.2 Stringent Approval Process

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Product Launches

5.3.2 Future Prospects of Bioresorbable Coronary Stents

5.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

5.3.4 Technological Advancements



6.Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Coronary Stents Market Players Comparison



7. Company Profiles



Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic Plc

MicroPort Scientific Corporation

