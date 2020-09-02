Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Type of Test, By User, By Full Test Time, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Coronavirus Diagnostics Market By Type of Test (Molecular v/s Serology), By User (Single v/s Multiple), By Full Test Time (Less Than 60 Minutes, 1 Hour - 12 Hours, 13 Hours - 24 Hours, More Than 1 Day), By End User (Hospitals, Public Health Labs, Private or Commercial Labs, Physician Labs, Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885384/?utm_source=PRN







The ongoing pandemic novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is caused due to SARS-COV-2 and generally spreads from animals to humans and then from humans to humans.The disease usually spreads from saliva droplets of the infected person or the nose discharges of the infected person when they cough or sneeze.



First case of the disease was reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, China and since then, it has spread to various parts of the world infecting millions. As of 9th April 2020, the total number of coronavirus cases crossed 1.5 million, globally, of which around 330,000 had recovered and over 88,000 people had died.



Global coronavirus diagnostics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 12% during 2015-2025.The global coronavirus diagnostics market is driven by surging incidences of this disease across different parts of the globe.



The market is segmented based on type of test, user, full test time, end user, company and region.Based on type of test, market can be bifurcated into molecular and serological tests.



The molecular type of test segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period.In this testing procedure, a sample from the back of the throat is taken and sent for testing.



The sample undergoes a PCR test to find out the presence of virus genetic material. The PCR confirms the diagnosis of COVID-19 if it finds two genes of SARS-COV-2 virus.



Europe and North America are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period owing to the presence of many research laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies across the regions.Major players operating in the coronavirus diagnostics market include F.



Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Siemens AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mylab Discovery Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BioMerieux SA, GSK Biologicals SA, Altona Diagnostics GmbH, Seegene Inc., and others.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Year: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020E

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To estimate and forecast the market size of global coronavirus diagnostics market from 2015 to 2025F.

• To classify and forecast global coronavirus diagnostics market based on type of test, user, full test time, end user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant regions and segments in the global coronavirus diagnostics market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global coronavirus diagnostics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coronavirus diagnostics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coronavirus diagnostics market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global coronavirus diagnostics market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of diagnostic players operating across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the market players which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated the market size of global coronavirus diagnostics market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Coronavirus diagnostic kits manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to coronavirus diagnostics

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders, besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global coronavirus diagnostics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Type of Test:

o Molecular

o Serology

• Market, By User:

o Single

o Multiple

• Market, By Full Test Time:

o Less Than 60 Minutes

o 1 Hour - 12 Hours

o 13 Hours - 24Hours

o More Than 1 Day

• Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Public Health Labs

o Private or Commercial Labs

o Physician Labs

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Russia

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Thailand

- Singapore

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Iran

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global coronavirus diagnostics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05885384/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

