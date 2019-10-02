Global Cosmetic Pigments Market Outlook to 2027: Strict Regulations Pertaining to the Use of Some Pigments are Restraining Market Growth

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cosmetic Pigments - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cosmetic Pigments market accounted for $647.26 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $1,513.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Expanding interest for cosmetic pigments in cosmetic and personal care products, increasing pay and evolving way of life, and growing interest for new, separated, and premium items are the major factors driving the market growth. However, strict regulations pertaining to the use of some pigments are restraining market growth.

Cosmetic pigments are organic or inorganic in nature. They can be coloured as well as black and white. These are insoluble compounds. They are utilized as shading specialists to make different restorative items, for example, nail paints, hair colours, eye cosmetics corrective items, lipsticks, and so forth. Shades can give a full scope of hues. These shades are effectively dispersible and furthermore give consistency and uniqueness in shades of shading. Cosmetic pigments can be categorized into organic and inorganic compounds. Organic compounds are carbon-based molecules whereas inorganic compounds are generally metal oxides.

Based on the Application, the Facial Make-Up segment is likely to have a huge demand due to developing interest for centre cosmetics items, for example, foundations and face powders.

By geography, Europe is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for premium cosmetic and personal care products.

Some of the key players profiled in the Cosmetic Pigments Market include:

Sensient Cosmetic Technologies

Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd.

Sun Chemical

BASF

Merck

Clariant

Kobo Products

Geotech International B.V

Lanxess

ECKART

Venator

Yipin Pigments

Ferro Corporation

Koel Colours

Dayglo Color

Huntsman International LLC

Sandream Impact LLC

Chem India Pigments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.5 Research Sources



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Nano Pigments

5.2.1 Carbon Black

5.2.2 Titanium Dioxide

5.2.3 Zinc Oxide

5.3 Special Effect Pigments

5.3.1 Metallic Pigments

5.3.2 Pearlescent Pigments

5.3.2.1 Silver Pearls

5.3.2.2 Inorganic Pearls

5.3.2.3 Organic Pearls

5.3.2.4 Colored Interference Pearls

5.4 Natural Colorants

5.4.1 Henna

5.4.2 Phycobiliproteins

5.4.3 Alkanet Root

5.5 Surface Treated Pigments

5.5.1 Alkyl Silane Treated Pigments

5.5.2 Cross Polymer Treated Pigments

5.5.3 Methicone & Dimethicone Treated Pigments

5.5.4 Organo Titranate Treated Pigments



6 Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Elemental Composition

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Inorganic Pigments

6.2.1 Iron Oxide

6.2.2 Chromium Dioxide

6.2.3 Ultramarines

6.2.4 Mica

6.2.5 White Pigments

6.2.5.1 Titanium Dioxide

6.2.5.2 Zinc Oxide

6.2.6 Other Metal Oxides

6.3 Organic Pigments

6.3.1 Toners

6.3.2 True Pigments

6.3.3 Lakes

6.3.4 Primers



7 Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Eye Make-Up

7.2.1 Eye Shadow

7.2.2 Eye Liner

7.2.3 Mascara

7.3 Facial Make-Up

7.3.1 Foundation

7.3.2 Cream & Powders

7.3.3 Blushers

7.3.4 Pressed & Mineral Powders

7.3.5 Face Bronzing Lotions

7.4 Nail Products

7.4.1 Nail Polish

7.4.2 Nail Treatment

7.5 Lip Products

7.5.1 Lip Gloss

7.5.2 Lipstick

7.5.3 Lip Stains

7.5.4 Lip color

7.5.5 Lip Liner

7.6 Hair Color Products

7.6.1 Hair Shampoo & Conditioner

7.6.2 Hair Color

7.7 Special Effect & Special Purpose Products

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Toothpaste

7.8.2 Sunless Tanning Products



8 Global Cosmetic Pigments Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



