Global Crab Market to Post a CAGR of Approx 5% by 2023 - Growth in Online Market Bodes Well for Sales
Apr 26, 2019, 17:30 ET
DUBLIN, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Crab Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The crab market is projected to register a CAGR of close to 5% by 2023.
The rising awareness about the nutritional benefits of crabs will trigger the market growth during the forecast period. Crab meat contains substantial amount of proteins, vitamins, and minerals.
In addition, crab has anti-inflammatory properties for reducing blood pressure and improving both bone health and mental health. Such rising awareness of the health benefits of crab will foster its consumption in the forthcoming years.
Rising awareness about nutritional benefits of crabs
Overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs
One of the challenges in the growth of the global crab market is the overfishing and decline in certain species of crabs. Several governments across the world are banning fishing crabs temporarily to stop overfishing and depletion of stocks. This can severely impact the production and trade of crabs as well as increase the prices of crabs.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence several market players. Vendors in the market are focusing on launching new products to increase their revenue and expand their consumer base.
This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.
Key Players
- Bonamar
- Bumble Bee Foods LLC
- J.M. Clayton Seafood Company
- Maine Lobster Now
- Thai Union Group PCL
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Foodservice - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Retail - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 11: MARKET TRENDS
- New product launches
- Growth in online market
- Clean labeling
PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t530j8
