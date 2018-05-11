Global Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Study 2018

Payers view spending on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drugs as significant, as there is a large patient base requiring expensive biologic therapies. The market has been long dominated by the TNF-alpha inhibitors Humira and Remicade, but more recent biologic launches such as Entyvio and Stelara have focused on novel mechanisms of action. Additionally, another alpha integrin, etrolizumab, is a further biologic of interest to clinicians.

The IBD pipeline is also expecting the launches of novel oral agents such as JAK inhibitors Xeljanz and filgotinib, as well as the S1P receptor antagonist ozanimod. Payers fully expect that these pipeline agents will continue to fuel the growth of the IBD market, and that the launches of TNF-alpha inhibitor biosimilars will not do much to temper growth.

Consequently, payers have been restricting the prescribing of the non-TNF-alpha inhibitors to later lines of therapy - and after the TNF-alpha inhibitors whenever possible - to ensure biosimilar savings are realized. European payers are enacting national and regional restrictions: using start-and-stop criteria, delineating therapeutic lines, and requiring discounts in exchange for access to earlier lines of treatment. US payers mandate prior authorization, with most payers requiring failures with TNF-alpha inhibitors prior to accessing Entyvio or Stelara.

Key Topics Covered:

OVERVIEW

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

REGULATORY LABELS

Marketed Crohn's disease products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

Marketed ulcerative colitis products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets

GLOBAL ACCESS LEVERS AND BARRIERS

Insights and strategic recommendations

Biologics comprise the majority of spend in IBD; new agents will continue to increase spend

Payers restrict access to IBD medications

IBD drugs are managed as part of the wider inflammatory class of drugs

The largest unmet need in UC and CD is severe patients at later lines of therapy, where options are limited

ACCESS TO RECENTLY LAUNCHED AND PIPELINE PRODUCTS

Insights and strategic recommendations

Payers are unimpressed by Stelara's placebo-controlled trials

Superiority data against infliximab are unlikely to push etrolizumab to be a first-line biologic

Oral compounds may struggle to achieve differentiation against one another due to the lack of head-to-head trials

Otezla's experience in dermatology could provide the best example for how oral IBD drugs will fare

Payers are skeptical that oral therapies can bridge the gap before biologics

Access for JAK inhibitors hinges on pricing strategy

A better safety profile matters to physicians, but is unlikely to move the needle from an HTA or payer perspective

Ozanimod's approval in UC could prove problematic for approval in MS

Some payers may elect to contract for selected oral inhibitors

VALUE AND EVIDENCE

Insights and strategic recommendations

Remission-based endpoints are key for most payers

Key opinion leaders and payers want longer clinical trials with extension studies

US and EU payers and physicians want head-to-head trials to directly assess efficacy and determine pricing

US PRICING

US REIMBURSEMENT

Insights and strategic recommendations

Medicare pays $2.9bn for Humira and Remicade at an average of over $25,000 per beneficiary

The inflammatory conditions segment has been the most expensive specialty drug category for eight consecutive years

Humira is the drug with the highest spend in the specialty category for all Express Scripts' payers

Rising per member per year spend for Humira is mostly due to unit cost increases

Commercial formularies vary in their tier positioning for IBD drugs

Exclusions are more common within Medicare Part D formularies than in commercial plans

Medicare Part D covers first-generation biologics, but with high out-of-pocket costs for members

State Medicaid programs are largely in consensus on their IBD preferred drug formulary lists

Prior authorization is the key utilization management tool used in IBD for all payers in the US

Drugs with approvals in multiple inflammatory indications are favored in payer contracting

Five TNF-alpha inhibitor biosimilars have been approved by the FDA, but only two have launched

Payers continue to prefer Remicade over biosimilar infliximab

Larger discounts are required to promote biosimilar infliximab use

JAPAN

Pricing of launched treatments for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis

BIOSIMILAR TNF-ALPHA INHIBITORS IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS

Insights and strategic recommendations

The uptake of biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors varies across EU markets, as the EMA does not determine interchangeability

Payers resort to biosimilar quotas to promote uptake

High quotas requiring biosimilar use prompt many physicians to switch patients

Switching costs have led to reservations among some payers, meaning switching among multiple biosimilars is unlikely

Discounts are not the only strategy to facilitate switching among biosimilars

Payers use tenders, physician incentives, and formulary exclusions to drive biosimilar uptake

Payers are willing to implement more aggressive measures to promote biosimilar uptake

PRICING IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS

FRANCE

Insights and strategic recommendations

ASMR rating has an impact on pricing

In the absence of head-to-head trials versus TNF inhibitors, later entrants largely receive no added benefit

Access to Stelara and Entyvio is restricted to TNF-failure patients in CD and UC respectively

Entyvio gets added benefit in TNF-alpha-refractory UC patients

Etrolizumab's ASMR hinges on efficacy data demonstrating absolute improvement over infliximab

GERMANY

Insights and strategic recommendations

A positive assessment from the G-BA will impact pricing negotiations

Lack of head-to-head comparisons results in no added benefit for Entyvio

Certain sickness funds subject TNF-alpha inhibitors to indicative budget limits, but the relevance of this may change under ongoing reforms

New G-BA software will make added benefit assessments and prices for competing drugs more visible to prescribers

Etrolizumab may have mixed pricing due to an anticipated added benefit in some patient populations

Stelara is expected to bypass benefit assessment in CD despite approval post-AMNOG

ITALY

Insights and strategic recommendations

Delays in AIFA decisions for newly launched drugs hamper regional and local access

Limited budgets present the greatest barrier to biologics use

AIFA reimburses all biologics approved for CD and UC, but with access restrictions

UC and CD drugs reimbursed by AIFA are found in the regional formulary of Emilia-Romagna

SPAIN

Insights and strategic recommendations

National reimbursement decisions are usually not a barrier to access

IPT restricts Entyvio in UC and CD to patients who have failed TNF-alpha inhibitors

IPT restricts Stelara for CD to patients who have failed on or who are contraindicated to TNF-alpha inhibitors

Regional access to UC and CD treatments varies in Spain

The Catalonian therapeutics committee has outlined a pathway for CD

Moving towards a flat fee per patient will incentivize use of the least expensive IBD therapy

UK

Insights and strategic recommendations

NICE approval is a key market access barrier

Entyvio is restricted to the third line in CD after failure with a TNF-alpha inhibitor, and requires a patient access scheme

Entyvio is reimbursed in the full patient population for UC with a patient access scheme and a one-year stopping rule

Remicade is reimbursed for pediatric UC patients, as per its marketing authorization, despite failing the cost-effectiveness test

Xeljanz's pricing will largely be dictated by its cost in RA, which will need to be comparable to Olumiant

Managing spend for IBD drugs will revolve around start-and-stop criteria

Regional formulary decisions

