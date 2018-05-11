Global Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Study 2018

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Payers view spending on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drugs as significant, as there is a large patient base requiring expensive biologic therapies. The market has been long dominated by the TNF-alpha inhibitors Humira and Remicade, but more recent biologic launches such as Entyvio and Stelara have focused on novel mechanisms of action. Additionally, another alpha integrin, etrolizumab, is a further biologic of interest to clinicians.
The IBD pipeline is also expecting the launches of novel oral agents such as JAK inhibitors Xeljanz and filgotinib, as well as the S1P receptor antagonist ozanimod. Payers fully expect that these pipeline agents will continue to fuel the growth of the IBD market, and that the launches of TNF-alpha inhibitor biosimilars will not do much to temper growth.
Consequently, payers have been restricting the prescribing of the non-TNF-alpha inhibitors to later lines of therapy - and after the TNF-alpha inhibitors whenever possible - to ensure biosimilar savings are realized. European payers are enacting national and regional restrictions: using start-and-stop criteria, delineating therapeutic lines, and requiring discounts in exchange for access to earlier lines of treatment. US payers mandate prior authorization, with most payers requiring failures with TNF-alpha inhibitors prior to accessing Entyvio or Stelara.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
REGULATORY LABELS
Marketed Crohn's disease products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets
Marketed ulcerative colitis products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets
Bibliography
GLOBAL ACCESS LEVERS AND BARRIERS
Insights and strategic recommendations
Biologics comprise the majority of spend in IBD; new agents will continue to increase spend
Payers restrict access to IBD medications
IBD drugs are managed as part of the wider inflammatory class of drugs
The largest unmet need in UC and CD is severe patients at later lines of therapy, where options are limited
ACCESS TO RECENTLY LAUNCHED AND PIPELINE PRODUCTS
Insights and strategic recommendations
Payers are unimpressed by Stelara's placebo-controlled trials
Superiority data against infliximab are unlikely to push etrolizumab to be a first-line biologic
Oral compounds may struggle to achieve differentiation against one another due to the lack of head-to-head trials
Otezla's experience in dermatology could provide the best example for how oral IBD drugs will fare
Payers are skeptical that oral therapies can bridge the gap before biologics
Access for JAK inhibitors hinges on pricing strategy
A better safety profile matters to physicians, but is unlikely to move the needle from an HTA or payer perspective
Ozanimod's approval in UC could prove problematic for approval in MS
Some payers may elect to contract for selected oral inhibitors
VALUE AND EVIDENCE
Insights and strategic recommendations
Remission-based endpoints are key for most payers
Key opinion leaders and payers want longer clinical trials with extension studies
US and EU payers and physicians want head-to-head trials to directly assess efficacy and determine pricing
US PRICING
US REIMBURSEMENT
Insights and strategic recommendations
Medicare pays $2.9bn for Humira and Remicade at an average of over $25,000 per beneficiary
The inflammatory conditions segment has been the most expensive specialty drug category for eight consecutive years
Humira is the drug with the highest spend in the specialty category for all Express Scripts' payers
Rising per member per year spend for Humira is mostly due to unit cost increases
Commercial formularies vary in their tier positioning for IBD drugs
Exclusions are more common within Medicare Part D formularies than in commercial plans
Medicare Part D covers first-generation biologics, but with high out-of-pocket costs for members
State Medicaid programs are largely in consensus on their IBD preferred drug formulary lists
Prior authorization is the key utilization management tool used in IBD for all payers in the US
Drugs with approvals in multiple inflammatory indications are favored in payer contracting
Five TNF-alpha inhibitor biosimilars have been approved by the FDA, but only two have launched
Payers continue to prefer Remicade over biosimilar infliximab
Larger discounts are required to promote biosimilar infliximab use
Bibliography
JAPAN
Pricing of launched treatments for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis
Bibliography
BIOSIMILAR TNF-ALPHA INHIBITORS IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS
Insights and strategic recommendations
The uptake of biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors varies across EU markets, as the EMA does not determine interchangeability
Payers resort to biosimilar quotas to promote uptake
High quotas requiring biosimilar use prompt many physicians to switch patients
Switching costs have led to reservations among some payers, meaning switching among multiple biosimilars is unlikely
Discounts are not the only strategy to facilitate switching among biosimilars
Payers use tenders, physician incentives, and formulary exclusions to drive biosimilar uptake
Payers are willing to implement more aggressive measures to promote biosimilar uptake
Bibliography
PRICING IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS
FRANCE
Insights and strategic recommendations
ASMR rating has an impact on pricing
In the absence of head-to-head trials versus TNF inhibitors, later entrants largely receive no added benefit
Access to Stelara and Entyvio is restricted to TNF-failure patients in CD and UC respectively
Entyvio gets added benefit in TNF-alpha-refractory UC patients
Etrolizumab's ASMR hinges on efficacy data demonstrating absolute improvement over infliximab
Bibliography
GERMANY
Insights and strategic recommendations
A positive assessment from the G-BA will impact pricing negotiations
Lack of head-to-head comparisons results in no added benefit for Entyvio
Certain sickness funds subject TNF-alpha inhibitors to indicative budget limits, but the relevance of this may change under ongoing reforms
New G-BA software will make added benefit assessments and prices for competing drugs more visible to prescribers
Etrolizumab may have mixed pricing due to an anticipated added benefit in some patient populations
Stelara is expected to bypass benefit assessment in CD despite approval post-AMNOG
Bibliography
ITALY
Insights and strategic recommendations
Delays in AIFA decisions for newly launched drugs hamper regional and local access
Limited budgets present the greatest barrier to biologics use
AIFA reimburses all biologics approved for CD and UC, but with access restrictions
UC and CD drugs reimbursed by AIFA are found in the regional formulary of Emilia-Romagna
Bibliography
SPAIN
Insights and strategic recommendations
National reimbursement decisions are usually not a barrier to access
IPT restricts Entyvio in UC and CD to patients who have failed TNF-alpha inhibitors
IPT restricts Stelara for CD to patients who have failed on or who are contraindicated to TNF-alpha inhibitors
Regional access to UC and CD treatments varies in Spain
The Catalonian therapeutics committee has outlined a pathway for CD
Moving towards a flat fee per patient will incentivize use of the least expensive IBD therapy
Bibliography
UK
Insights and strategic recommendations
NICE approval is a key market access barrier
Entyvio is restricted to the third line in CD after failure with a TNF-alpha inhibitor, and requires a patient access scheme
Entyvio is reimbursed in the full patient population for UC with a patient access scheme and a one-year stopping rule
Remicade is reimbursed for pediatric UC patients, as per its marketing authorization, despite failing the cost-effectiveness test
Xeljanz's pricing will largely be dictated by its cost in RA, which will need to be comparable to Olumiant
Managing spend for IBD drugs will revolve around start-and-stop criteria
Regional formulary decisions
Bibliography
