Global Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access Study 2018

The "Crohn's Disease and Ulcerative Colitis Pricing, Reimbursement, and Access" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Payers view spending on inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) drugs as significant, as there is a large patient base requiring expensive biologic therapies. The market has been long dominated by the TNF-alpha inhibitors Humira and Remicade, but more recent biologic launches such as Entyvio and Stelara have focused on novel mechanisms of action. Additionally, another alpha integrin, etrolizumab, is a further biologic of interest to clinicians.

The IBD pipeline is also expecting the launches of novel oral agents such as JAK inhibitors Xeljanz and filgotinib, as well as the S1P receptor antagonist ozanimod. Payers fully expect that these pipeline agents will continue to fuel the growth of the IBD market, and that the launches of TNF-alpha inhibitor biosimilars will not do much to temper growth.

Consequently, payers have been restricting the prescribing of the non-TNF-alpha inhibitors to later lines of therapy - and after the TNF-alpha inhibitors whenever possible - to ensure biosimilar savings are realized. European payers are enacting national and regional restrictions: using start-and-stop criteria, delineating therapeutic lines, and requiring discounts in exchange for access to earlier lines of treatment. US payers mandate prior authorization, with most payers requiring failures with TNF-alpha inhibitors prior to accessing Entyvio or Stelara.

Key Topics Covered:





OVERVIEW



EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



REGULATORY LABELS


Marketed Crohn's disease products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets


Marketed ulcerative colitis products in the US, Japan, and five major EU markets


GLOBAL ACCESS LEVERS AND BARRIERS


Insights and strategic recommendations


Biologics comprise the majority of spend in IBD; new agents will continue to increase spend


Payers restrict access to IBD medications


IBD drugs are managed as part of the wider inflammatory class of drugs


The largest unmet need in UC and CD is severe patients at later lines of therapy, where options are limited



ACCESS TO RECENTLY LAUNCHED AND PIPELINE PRODUCTS


Insights and strategic recommendations


Payers are unimpressed by Stelara's placebo-controlled trials


Superiority data against infliximab are unlikely to push etrolizumab to be a first-line biologic


Oral compounds may struggle to achieve differentiation against one another due to the lack of head-to-head trials


Otezla's experience in dermatology could provide the best example for how oral IBD drugs will fare


Payers are skeptical that oral therapies can bridge the gap before biologics


Access for JAK inhibitors hinges on pricing strategy


A better safety profile matters to physicians, but is unlikely to move the needle from an HTA or payer perspective


Ozanimod's approval in UC could prove problematic for approval in MS


Some payers may elect to contract for selected oral inhibitors



VALUE AND EVIDENCE


Insights and strategic recommendations


Remission-based endpoints are key for most payers


Key opinion leaders and payers want longer clinical trials with extension studies


US and EU payers and physicians want head-to-head trials to directly assess efficacy and determine pricing



US PRICING



US REIMBURSEMENT


Insights and strategic recommendations


Medicare pays $2.9bn for Humira and Remicade at an average of over $25,000 per beneficiary


The inflammatory conditions segment has been the most expensive specialty drug category for eight consecutive years


Humira is the drug with the highest spend in the specialty category for all Express Scripts' payers


Rising per member per year spend for Humira is mostly due to unit cost increases


Commercial formularies vary in their tier positioning for IBD drugs


Exclusions are more common within Medicare Part D formularies than in commercial plans


Medicare Part D covers first-generation biologics, but with high out-of-pocket costs for members


State Medicaid programs are largely in consensus on their IBD preferred drug formulary lists


Prior authorization is the key utilization management tool used in IBD for all payers in the US


Drugs with approvals in multiple inflammatory indications are favored in payer contracting


Five TNF-alpha inhibitor biosimilars have been approved by the FDA, but only two have launched


Payers continue to prefer Remicade over biosimilar infliximab


Larger discounts are required to promote biosimilar infliximab use


JAPAN


Pricing of launched treatments for Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis


BIOSIMILAR TNF-ALPHA INHIBITORS IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS


Insights and strategic recommendations


The uptake of biosimilar TNF-alpha inhibitors varies across EU markets, as the EMA does not determine interchangeability


Payers resort to biosimilar quotas to promote uptake


High quotas requiring biosimilar use prompt many physicians to switch patients


Switching costs have led to reservations among some payers, meaning switching among multiple biosimilars is unlikely


Discounts are not the only strategy to facilitate switching among biosimilars


Payers use tenders, physician incentives, and formulary exclusions to drive biosimilar uptake


Payers are willing to implement more aggressive measures to promote biosimilar uptake


PRICING IN THE FIVE MAJOR EU MARKETS



FRANCE


Insights and strategic recommendations


ASMR rating has an impact on pricing


In the absence of head-to-head trials versus TNF inhibitors, later entrants largely receive no added benefit


Access to Stelara and Entyvio is restricted to TNF-failure patients in CD and UC respectively


Entyvio gets added benefit in TNF-alpha-refractory UC patients


Etrolizumab's ASMR hinges on efficacy data demonstrating absolute improvement over infliximab


GERMANY


Insights and strategic recommendations


A positive assessment from the G-BA will impact pricing negotiations


Lack of head-to-head comparisons results in no added benefit for Entyvio


Certain sickness funds subject TNF-alpha inhibitors to indicative budget limits, but the relevance of this may change under ongoing reforms


New G-BA software will make added benefit assessments and prices for competing drugs more visible to prescribers


Etrolizumab may have mixed pricing due to an anticipated added benefit in some patient populations


Stelara is expected to bypass benefit assessment in CD despite approval post-AMNOG


ITALY


Insights and strategic recommendations


Delays in AIFA decisions for newly launched drugs hamper regional and local access


Limited budgets present the greatest barrier to biologics use


AIFA reimburses all biologics approved for CD and UC, but with access restrictions


UC and CD drugs reimbursed by AIFA are found in the regional formulary of Emilia-Romagna


SPAIN


Insights and strategic recommendations


National reimbursement decisions are usually not a barrier to access


IPT restricts Entyvio in UC and CD to patients who have failed TNF-alpha inhibitors


IPT restricts Stelara for CD to patients who have failed on or who are contraindicated to TNF-alpha inhibitors


Regional access to UC and CD treatments varies in Spain


The Catalonian therapeutics committee has outlined a pathway for CD


Moving towards a flat fee per patient will incentivize use of the least expensive IBD therapy


UK


Insights and strategic recommendations


NICE approval is a key market access barrier


Entyvio is restricted to the third line in CD after failure with a TNF-alpha inhibitor, and requires a patient access scheme


Entyvio is reimbursed in the full patient population for UC with a patient access scheme and a one-year stopping rule


Remicade is reimbursed for pediatric UC patients, as per its marketing authorization, despite failing the cost-effectiveness test


Xeljanz's pricing will largely be dictated by its cost in RA, which will need to be comparable to Olumiant


Managing spend for IBD drugs will revolve around start-and-stop criteria


Regional formulary decisions


