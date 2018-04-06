Global Crossover Vehicles Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Renault & Toyota Motor

The "Global Crossover Vehicles Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The global crossover vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Crossover Vehicles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is automakers investing in adding new assemblies or manufacturing line for crossover production. The global crossover vehicles market is witnessing tremendous growth in the sales of crossovers. Globally, OEMs are facing challenges in selecting a new model in which they can invest to earn maximum benefits.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high value for money. The global crossover vehicles market is witnessing the development of different segments of crossovers as they offer higher value of money to consumers. Crossovers offer benefits of sedans, such as fuel economy benefits and car-like ride and handling, and driving pleasure, safety, and comfort of an SUV. Crossovers are as safe and reliable as SUVs and are spacious.

Key vendors

  • Ford Motor Company
  • Honda Motor
  • Hyundai Motor
  • Renault
  • Toyota Motor

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

  • Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY VEHICLE TYPE

  • Segmentation by vehicle type
  • Comparison by vehicle type
  • Compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Sub-compact crossovers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Mid-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Full-size crossovers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by vehicle type

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Automakers investing in adding new assemblies or manufacturing line for crossover production
  • EV manufacturers to choose crossovers to match customer preference
  • Integration of advanced safety technologies in crossovers to gain higher safety ratings

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x3d8v7/global_crossover?w=5

