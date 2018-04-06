Global Crossover Vehicles Market 2018-2022 - Key Vendors are Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor, Hyundai Motor, Renault & Toyota Motor

The global crossover vehicles market to grow at a CAGR of 8.41% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Crossover Vehicles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is automakers investing in adding new assemblies or manufacturing line for crossover production. The global crossover vehicles market is witnessing tremendous growth in the sales of crossovers. Globally, OEMs are facing challenges in selecting a new model in which they can invest to earn maximum benefits.

According to the report, one driver in the market is high value for money. The global crossover vehicles market is witnessing the development of different segments of crossovers as they offer higher value of money to consumers. Crossovers offer benefits of sedans, such as fuel economy benefits and car-like ride and handling, and driving pleasure, safety, and comfort of an SUV. Crossovers are as safe and reliable as SUVs and are spacious.



Key vendors

Ford Motor Company

Honda Motor

Hyundai Motor

Renault

Toyota Motor



