Global Crude Tall Oil (CTO) Market Analysis Report 2023: Plant Capacity, Production, Operating Efficiency, Demand & Supply, End-User Industries, Sales Channel, Regional Demand, 2015-2022 & 2023-2035

Global Crude Tall Oil (CTO) market has displayed a growth of 1800 thousand tonnes in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% during the forecast period until 2035.

Crude Tall Oil is a by-product of a process known as kraft pulping process. It is a blend of fatty acids, some neutral compounds and rosin. The acids include abietic acid, oleic acid, and linoleic acid. The word "tall "means pine trees in Swedish, from which this oil is extracted.

The process of extraction involves taking chips of pine wood and boiling them to synthesize an alkaline solution to create a black liquor along with pulp. The black liquor is concentrated, and the black liquor soap layer is skimmed from the top and the remaining liquid is acidified to produce CTO.

Since CTO is extracted from wood, it is a renewable ingredient for making environmental -friendly fuel and biofuel. It is used for various industrial applications such as detergents, adhesives, soaps, lubricants, paints, varnish, linoleum, coatings, etc.

The rising demand of CTO will be due to the high demand of an environment-friendly oil which can replace the conventional fossil fuels. This attracts the buyers to invest on renewable fuel sources such as CTO in the upcoming years.

In future, the demand of biodiesel will certainly increase, grasping the attention of companies to use a by-product as an energy source. CTO is expected to see a far stretch in its applications in the energy sector in the forecast years.

On a global level, the top requirement to produce CTO is the availability of the pine trees. The dominating regions with abundance of pine tree include Europe, Russia, and North America. Pine trees are generally found in cold areas.

Presently, Europe is the top pine chemical producer. Almost half of the Crude Tall Oil is produced by the European countries. In Europe, Finland is the highest producer of CTO owning more than 10 pine chem biorefineries.

Based on the end-user industry, CTO market is segmented into different sectors that includes distillation, drilling fluid, direct energy, and biofuel. Although, distillation is the biggest end user market of CTO holding CTO is distilled to create different products such as Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA), Tall Oil Rosins (TOR), Distilled Tall Oil (DTO), Tall Oil Head (TOH) and pitch.

All these distilled products have various applications in the industry Moreover, drilling fuels for phosphate mining also hold noticeable shares in the CTO market. The drilling fuel market of CTO is expected to double its value in the coming decade.

CTO is distilled to create different products such as Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA), Tall Oil Rosins (TOR), Distilled Tall Oil (DTO), Tall Oil Head (TOH) and pitch. Pitch is a mixture of various sterols.

These components are useful for different industries such as TOFA is used in textile chemicals, liquid cleaners, oilfield chemicals, metalworking fluids, metallic stabilizers, and for ore flotation. Similarly, DTO is an amazing combination of rosin acids along with fatty acids and used in oil field chemicals, alkyd resins, soaps, and metalworking fluids.

Major Global CTO Companies

Kraton Corporation

Fintoil

UPM Lappeenranta Biorefinery

Ingevity Corporation

Segezha Group

Mainstream Pine Products LLC

Forchem Respole Group

Years considered for this report:

Historical Period: 2015 - 2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2035

Key Topics Covered:

1. Capacity By Company

On our online platform, you can stay up to date with essential manufacturers and their current and future operation capacity on a practically real-time basis for Crude Tall Oil (CTO).

2. Capacity By Location

To better understand the regional supply of Crude Tall Oil (CTO) by analyzing its manufacturers' location-based capacity.

3. Plant Operating Efficiency

To determine what percentage manufacturers are operating their plants or how much capacity is being currently used.

4. Production By Company

Study the historical annual production of Crude Tall Oil (CTO) by the leading players and forecast how it will grow in the coming years.

5. Demand by Type

Learn about the various types of Crude Tall Oil (CTO)- Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA), Tall Oil Rosins (TOR), Distilled Tall Oil (DTO), Tall Oil Head (TOH), and pitch, and their demands. It will allow you to choose which type to concentrate on when designing your strategy.

6. Demand by End- Use

Discover which end-user industry (distillation, drilling fluid, direct energy, biofuel, and others) are creating a market and the forecast for the growth of the Crude Tall Oil (CTO) market.

7. Demand by Region

Analyzing the change in demand of Crude Tall Oil (CTO) in different regions, i.e., North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , Middle East and Africa , and South America , that can direct you in mapping the regional demand.

8. Demand by Sales Channel (Direct and Indirect)

Multiple channels are used to sell Crude Tall Oil (CTO). Our sales channel will help in analyzing whether distributors and dealers or direct sales make up most of the industry's sales.

9. Demand-Supply Gap

Determine the supply-demand gap to gain information about the trade surplus or deficiency of Crude Tall Oil (CTO).

10. Company Share

Figure out what proportion of the market share of Crude Tall Oil (CTO) is currently held by leading players across the globe.

11. Country-wise Export

Get details about quantity of Crude Tall Oil (CTO) exported by major countries.

12. Country-wise Import

Get details about quantity of Crude Tall Oil (CTO) imported by major countries.

