Global Cruise Lines Market 2020: Analysis of Passenger Priorities and Leading Brands Pre & Post COVID-19

DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Passenger Priorities From Cruise Lines - Pre & Post COVID, Region - Global" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report unfolds the priorities of cruise passengers expressed through various online mediums such as social media, review websites and forums.

What is covered in the report?

1. Introduction and a brief overview of the factors that made passengers choose a particular cruise line before COVID period

2. A brief overview of the factors that make passengers choose a particular cruise line after COVID period

3. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

4. Analysis of thousands of passenger conversations happening on social media, review websites and forums

5. Detailed insights into the priorities of passengers who have travelled on cruise ships during pre and post COVID days

6. Analysis of each of the top category adoption drivers

7. Drill down into each of the category adoption drivers along with the key themes of discussions

8. Sneak peek into the hot topics of discussion around the global cruise lines



Key report benefits:



1. Gain a better understanding of the preferences of passengers who wish to take a cruise ship

2. Be informed regarding the top category adoption drivers of global cruise lines before and after COVID

3. Strategize marketing activities, entry into new markets, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

4. Understand major competitors' strengths and weaknesses and respond accordingly to benefit from the market



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction to global's cruise lines

2. Analysis of online passenger conversations Pre and Post-COVID

3. Top adoption drivers - Important factors for passengers during pre-COVID and post-COVID times

4. Passenger verbatim - Hear what passengers say

5. Brand equity - Comparison of leading brands pre and post-COVID

6. Topics of discussion - What are passengers talking about during pre and post-COVID



Companies Mentioned

Norwegian Cruise Line

Princess Cruises

Royal Caribbean International

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ubfp4b



