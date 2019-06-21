Global Crystal Oscillator Market to 2024 - Consumer Electronic Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

DUBLIN, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Crystal Oscillator Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The crystal oscillator market registered a value of USD 2.62 billion in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.56% over the forecast period 2019-2024.



Crystal devices, such as quartz crystal units and crystal oscillators have high stability against environmental changes. Therefore, they are used as frequency control devices in electronic circuits.

Technical advantages make these products preferred in multiple applications. Quartz crystals in oscillators result in high-frequency stability, a high-quality factor of the resonance and low temperature drift making it an obvious choice for applications with such need.

Crystal oscillators are widely used in safety applications, such as brake control, anti-blocking system, airbag and Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS). The demand for precision, coupled with the growing requirements, improving regulations for safety applications, and the necessity for fast data transmission are driving the adoption of crystal units and oscillators.

The crystal oscillators are the most critical components for frequency control applications, such as telecommunication and data transmission. Telecommunication systems, such as SONET SDH, require a high stability system clock to thwart time slips or data loss. Continuously evolving telecommunication technology and the increased penetration of smartphones in the consumer's lifestyle is expected to drive the demand for crystal oscillators in the market.

Scope of the Report



A crystal oscillator is an electronic oscillator that makes use of crystal as a frequency selective element to obtain an inverse piezoelectric effect. It makes use of the mechanical resonance of the vibrating crystal, which has piezoelectric properties, in order to obtain an electric signal with a high-precision frequency. Crystal oscillators are considered superior to ceramic resonators as they have higher stability, higher quality, lower cost and are smaller in size.



Key Market Trends



Consumer Electronic Segment is Expected to Hold the Major Market Share

The quartz crystal units and quartz crystal oscillators are used in various consumer electronic devices. These crystal units and quartz oscillators are widely used to generate accurate reference frequency in electronic systems. The increasing popularity of smartphones is expected to drive the consumer electronics segment. In addition, technological advancements, such as the quartz MEMS technology are further driving the demand for the crystal oscillators market in the consumer electronics segment.

The crystal oscillator growth is increasing with the use of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth combo chipset in smart-phone applications. Considering the increasing number of applications, the consumer electronics segment is expected to see strong potential growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Register the Fastest Growth

Latest technological breakthroughs across Asia-Pacific have assisted the advancements in new crystal oscillators that can make the overall processes more efficient and significantly improve accuracy in various applications. There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in Asia-Pacific to take advantage of this opportunity.

have assisted the advancements in new crystal oscillators that can make the overall processes more efficient and significantly improve accuracy in various applications. There have been a series of new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions in to take advantage of this opportunity. The major driver behind the investments has been the continuous evolution and application of new technologies to unlock enormous volumes that were previously considered non-commercial. With these series of investments, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications, Asia-Pacific is set to boom in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape



The crystal oscillator market is moderately competitive and consists of various major players. In terms of market share, few of the major players currently dominate the market. However, with innovative and sustainable packaging, many of the companies are increasing their market presence by securing new contracts by tapping new markets.

February 2019 - Kyocera Corporation announced that its Germany -based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH has concluded an agreement with H.C. Starck GmbH to acquire 100% of the shares of its subsidiary H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a European advanced ceramics manufacturing and sales company based in Selb, Germany . H.C. Starck Ceramics will join Kyocera Group and begin operations in spring 2019.

- Kyocera Corporation announced that its -based European headquarters, Kyocera Fineceramics GmbH has concluded an agreement with H.C. Starck GmbH to acquire 100% of the shares of its subsidiary H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a European advanced ceramics manufacturing and sales company based in Selb, . H.C. Starck Ceramics will join Kyocera Group and begin operations in spring 2019. August 2018 - TXC launched a series of 1.0mmx0.8mmx0.3mm (1008) world's smallest crystal (8A series). The 8A crystal is suitable for portable electronic devices such as smartphones, and wearable devices such as smartwatches. In the past, the characteristics of miniaturized crystals could not meet product application demands. Now, with the 1008 8A crystal, it is able to meet miniaturization demands with characteristics such as low power consumption and high performance. The typical reference synthesizing frequency is at 37.4Mhz, 38.4Mhz, 40Mhz, and 48Mhz.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rising Demand for High-end Automobiles

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of New Improvements in Addition to the Technology Getting Matured with Substitute

4.5 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6 Technology Snapshot



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Frequency-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

5.1.2 Voltage-Controlled Crystal Oscillator

5.1.3 Temperature-Compensated Crystal Oscillator

5.1.4 Simple-Packaged Crystal Oscillator

5.1.5 Other Types

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Industrial

5.2.3 Military & Aerospace

5.2.4 Automotive

5.2.5 Healthcare & Medical Equipment

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Miyazaki Epson Corporation

6.1.2 Nihon Dempa Kogyo (NDK) Co. Ltd.

6.1.3 TXC Corporation

6.1.4 KYOCERA Corporation

6.1.5 Daishinku Corporation

6.1.6 Vectron International Inc.

6.1.7 Siward Crystal Technology Co. Ltd.

6.1.8 Rakon Limited

6.1.9 River Eletec Corporation

6.1.10 Mercury Electronic Ind Co. Ltd.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bpglf8



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

