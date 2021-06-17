Global Curcumin Market to grow by USD 32.11 million|Key Drivers and Market Forecasts|17000+ Technavio Research Reports
Jun 17, 2021, 02:37 ET
NEW YORK, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The curcumin market is poised to grow by USD 32.11 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 9% during the forecast period.
Technavio's in-depth market research reports include value chain analysis and validation techniques to help industry leaders improve their business.
The report on the curcumin market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the therapeutic properties of curcumin.
The curcumin market analysis includes application segment and geography landscape. This study identifies the demand for products that combat the signs of aging as one of the prime reasons driving the curcumin market growth during the next few years.
This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.
The curcumin market covers the following areas:
Curcumin Market Sizing
Curcumin Market Forecast
Curcumin Market Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
- Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
- HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.
- SV Agrofood
- Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sabinsa Corp.
- Naturite Agro Products Ltd.
- Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 – 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Pharmaceutical - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Food - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cosmetics - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd.
- Biomax Life Sciences Ltd.
- HINDUSTAN MINT & AGRO PRODUCTS Pvt Ltd.
- SV Agrofood
- Synthite Industries Pvt. Ltd.
- Herboveda India Pvt. Ltd.
- Sabinsa Corp.
- Naturite Agro Products Ltd.
- Rosun Natural Products Pvt. Ltd.
- Wacker Chemie AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
