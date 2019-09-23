Global Customer Care BPO Markets Report 2018-2019 & 2027

DUBLIN, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Customer Care BPO Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution; End-User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Customer Care BPO Market was valued at US$ 18.11 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 - 2027, to account to US$ 30.40 Bn by 2027. Factors such as increasing need for enhanced customer satisfaction, are driving the Customer Care BPO Market growth.



The global Customer Care BPO Market is substantially grown over the years, attributing to the drastic change in consumer behavior towards purchasing and payments. Asia Pacific remains the key market for customer care BPO due to the changing economies and continuous adoption of telecom and BFSI services, among others in the countries of the region. SMEs are expected to witness high demand for cloud PBX during the forecast period.



The increasing number of SMEs in developing countries of Asia-Pacific is fueling the demand. Moreover, the government initiatives for the improvement of IT infrastructure in developing countries such as China and India are having a positive impact on the Customer Care BPO Market growth.



The most prominent regions in the global Customer Care BPO Market in terms of market share are North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Middle East and Africa, and South America held the fourth and fifth position in terms of market shares in the Customer Care BPO Market. The dominance of North America is majorly accountable for a significantly large number of Customer Care BPO Market players in the US.



Also, the trend outsourcing is consistently higher in the US and pertaining to the industry scenario; the country has a high number of organizations from numerous industries. The Asia Pacific is estimated to be the highest growing geography during the forecast period from 2019 - 2027. The countries in the Asia Pacific are constantly experiencing the establishments of various multi-national companies as well as the emergence of national or local companies.



Some of the key players included in the global Customer Care BPO market are:

Alorica Inc.

Arvato AG

Atento S.A.

Comdata Group

CONCENTRIX

Sitel Group

Sykes Enterprises

Teletech Holdings

Teleperformance

Webhelp

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Customer Care BPO Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

3.4 Ecosystem Analysis

3.5 Expert Opinion



4. Customer Care BPO Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing need for enhanced customer satisfaction

4.1.2 Demand for reduction in operational cost of businesses

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.2.1 Cyber-attacks and breach of sensitive client data

4.2.2 High dependency on telecommunication sector

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Integration of new technologies to offer enhanced customer services

4.4 Future Trends

4.4.1 Geographical concentration of delivery centres

4.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



5. Customer Care BPO - Global Market analysis

5.1 Global Customer Care BPO Market Overview

5.2 Global Customer Care BPO Market Forecast and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning - Global Top 5 Players Ranking



6. Global Customer Care BPO Market Analysis - By Solution

6.1 Overview

6.2 Global Customer Care BPO Market Breakdown, By Solution, 2018 & 2027

6.3 Onshore Outsourcing

6.4 Offshore Outsourcing

6.5 Nearshore Outsourcing



7. Customer Care BPO Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 - End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Customer Care BPO Market Breakdown, By end-user, 2018 & 2027

7.3 BFSI

7.4 IT & Telecommunication

7.5 Manufacturing, Retail & E-Commerce

7.6 Healthcare & Pharmaceutical

7.7 Transport & Logistics

7.8 Media & Communication

7.9 Automotive

7.10 Others



8. Global Customer Care BPO Market - Geographical Analysis



9. Customer Care BPO Market - Industry Landscape

9.1 Market Initiative

9.2 Merger and Acquisition



10. Customer Care BPO Market - Company profiles



