DUBLIN, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cutting Equipment Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Cutting Equipment Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing demand for automated equipment, rising development of mechanized cutting equipment in fabrication, and recent technological developments in cutting equipment.



Based on the product, the market is segmented into coaxial, yttrium iron garnet (YIG), crystal, surface acoustic wave (SAW), dielectric, and ceramic. By Equipment Type, the market is divided into mechanized, and manual. Depending on application, the market is segregated into oxy-fuel cutting, water jet cutting, carbon arc cutting, laser cutting, plasma cutting, flame, and other technologies. By downstream fields, the market is bifurcated into filters, oscillators, and other downstream fields.



Amongst end user, the market is classified into shipbuilding & offshore, general metal fabrication, automotive, heavy equipment fabrication, construction, heavy equipment fabrication, industrial machinery manufacturing, aerospace & defense, marine, and transportation.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Automated Equipment

3.1.2 Rising Development of Mechanized Cutting Equipment in Fabrication

3.1.3 Recent Technological Developments in Cutting Equipment

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Cutting Equipment Market, By Product

4.1 Coaxial

4.2 Yttrium iron garnet (YIG)

4.3 Crystal

4.4 Surface acoustic wave (SAW)

4.5 Dielectric

4.6 Ceramic



5 Cutting Equipment Market, By Equipment Type

5.1 Mechanized

5.2 Manual



6 Cutting Equipment Market, By Technology

6.1 Oxy-fuel cutting

6.2 Waterjet cutting

6.3 Carbon arc cutting

6.4 Laser Cutting

6.5 Plasma cutting

6.6 Flame

6.7 Other Technologies



7 Cutting Equipment Market, By Downstream Fields

7.1 Filters

7.2 Oscillators

7.3 Other Downstream Fields



8 Cutting Equipment Market, By End User

8.1 Shipbuilding & Offshore

8.2 General metal fabrication

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Heavy Equipment Fabrication

8.5 Construction

8.7 Industrial Machinery Manufacturing

8.8 Aerospace & Defense

8.9 Marine

8.10 Transportation



9 Cutting Equipment Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Jet Edge, Inc.

11.2 Ador Welding Ltd.

11.3 Kennametal Inc.

11.4 KOIKE ARONSON INC

11.5 Flow International Corporation

11.6 WB ALLOY WELDING PRODUCTS LTD.

11.7 Illinois Tool Works

11.8 OMAX Corporation

11.9 Hypertherm Inc.

11.10 Amada Miyachi America, Inc.

11.11 DAIHEN Corporation

11.12 Wardjet Inc.



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

