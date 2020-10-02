Global Cyber Security Supplier Ecosystem Report 2020: Product Innovation, M&A and High Expenditure on Sales & Marketing Continued Through the First Half of 2020 Despite Economic Uncertainty

DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Security Supplier Ecosystem" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for cybersecurity technologies and services was $115.4 billion in 2018 and grew to $128.6 billion in 2019.

In 2020 market growth has been affected by the disruption caused by COVID-19 and the resulting adverse economic conditions. However, a wide range of vendors continue to perform well and despite a slowdown in customer investment, the outlook for the market in 2021 is bright.

Increasing digital automation, remote access and adoption of cloud-based services and infrastructure, combined with the evolving cyber threat, will continue to sustain market demand. Merger & Acquisition activity is expected to remain strong along with the steady emergence of cyber start-ups.

This latest report analyses the trends impacting the current cybersecurity ecosystem and provides guidance to vendors, integrators and investors.

Key industry developments include:

The number of new cyber start-ups peaked in 2014 though there remains a high number of new entrants delivering solutions based on improved detection and automation. Most new cyber firms have emerged from the US, Israel , UK and France .

, UK and . Cybersecurity vendors and service providers have posted largely positive sales results in 2020. However, there is a wide variance in company performance which can be attributed to differences in product portfolio, M&A investment strategy and marketing expenditure.

Revenue growth of vendors rarely translates to net margin improvements as leading vendors continue to invest heavily in new customer acquisition at the expense of short-term profitability.

Business models are shifting from on-premise products to cloud services.

Technology innovation remains strong as vendors maintain research and development budgets to improve product performance and meet new requirements.

Cybersecurity export growth to emerging markets remains stable, with leading vendors still growing strongly in traditional North American and European markets.

During the next 12 months the publisher expects to see further investment from telecommunication service providers and leading technology firms in the cybersecurity market, leading to further consolidation of the professional and managed services market. Product portfolio expansion will also continue as vendors build a portfolio of solutions to help customers access and protect a wide range of services hosted on-premise, in the cloud and at the edge.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Cyber Security Ecosystem Introduction

Executive Summary

2. Cyber Security Market Summary

Cyber Security Industry Forces Outlook Remains Strong to 2023

Cyber Investment Trends

Cyber Intervention Trends

Cyber Risk Trends

Cyber Security Market Revenue Forecast 2019-2023

3. Cyber Security Ecosystem Trends

Ecosystem and Cyber Performance Trend Summary

Global Cyber Security Ecosystem

Cyber Security Vendor Growth

Cyber Profitability & Productivity

Cyber Security Vendor Research & Development

Cyber Security Vendor Export Performance

Vendor Cloud & Managed Service Business Models

Cyber Security Private Investment and M&A

Cyber Security Public Company Performance

Strategic Activity

4. Cyber Security Lifecycle & Product Marketing

Cyber Security Technology Lifecycle 2020

Cyber Security Technology Lifecycle 2020 Mapping

Cyber Security Lifecycle: Awareness

Marketing Priorities: Awareness

Cyber Security Lifecycle: Differentiation

Marketing Priorities: Differentiation

Cyber Security Lifecycle: Brand Leadership

Marketing Priorities: Brand Leadership

5. Cyber Defence

Network & Infrastructure Security

Network & Infrastructure Security Ecosystem

Network & Infrastructure Security Outlook and Market Forecast

Network Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Advanced Threat Protection

Network Access Control

DDoS

DNS Security

Next Generation Firewall

Deception Technologies

Web Security

Messaging Security

Network Analysis & Forensics

6. Endpoint Security

Commercial Endpoint Security Ecosystem

Endpoint Security Outlook and Market Forecast

Endpoint Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Endpoint Prevention

Endpoint Detection & Response

7. Industrial Control System & OT Security

ICS Security Ecosystem

ICS Security Outlook and Market Forecast

ICS Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

ICS & OT Security

8. IoT Security

IoT Security Ecosystem

IoT Security Outlook and Market Forecast

IoT Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

IoT Security

9. Mobile Threat Detection

Mobile Threat Detection Ecosystem

Mobile Threat Detection Outlook and Market Forecast

Mobile Threat Detection Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Mobile Threat Detection Security

10. Cloud Security

Cloud Security Ecosystem

Cloud Security Outlook and Market Forecast

Cloud Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Cloud Security Gateway / CASB

Cloud Infrastructure

Cloud Containerisation

11. Application Security

Application Security Ecosystem

Application Security Outlook and Market Forecast

Application Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Web Application Firewall

Application Security Testing

12. Data Security

Data Security Ecosystem

Data Security Outlook and Market Forecast

Data Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Evolution of Data Security

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Data Privacy

Data Centric Security

13. Cyber Security Operations & Services

Security Operations & Incident Response

Security Operations & Incident Response Ecosystem

Security Operations & Incident Response Outlook and Market Forecast

Security Operations & Incident Response Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Next Generation Security Operations Centre Ecosystem

Increasing Vendor Capabilities and Industry Consolidation

Security Information Event Management

SOAR / Incident Response

Security Analytics

14. Security Consulting & Professional Services

Professional Services Ecosystem

Professional Services Outlook and Market Forecast

Professional Services Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Security Consulting & Professional Services Segmentation

Security Consulting & Professional Services Acquisitions

Security Consulting & Professional Services

15. Managed Security Services

MSS Ecosystem

MSS Outlook and Market Forecast

MSS Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Managed Security Services Ecosystem Segmentation

Managed Security Services Ecosystem Acquisitions

Managed Security Services

Managed Detection & Response

16. Threat Intelligence

Threat Intelligence Ecosystem

Threat Intelligence Outlook and Market Forecast

Threat Intelligence Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Threat Intelligence

17. Identity & Access Management

IAM Ecosystem

IAM Outlook and Market Forecast

IAM Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Authentication & Authorisation

Identity as a Service

Privileged Access Management

Identity, Governance and Administration

CIAM

18. Risk & Compliance

Risk & Compliance Ecosystem

Risk & Compliance Outlook and Market Forecast

Risk & Compliance Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities

Risk Assessment & Management

Security Rating

Penetration Testing & Breach Simulation

Cyber Governance, Risk & Compliance

Security Awareness & Training

Digital Risk Management

1800 companies covered including:

AT&T

Accenture

BT

Check Point Software

Cisco

Cloudflare

CyberArk

EY

F5 Networks

Fortinet

IBM

Microsoft

Okta

Orange Cyberdefense

Palo Alto Networks

Proofpoint

Qualys

Secureworks

Solarwinds

Sophos

Telefonica

Verizon

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9mskhb



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

