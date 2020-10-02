Global Cyber Security Supplier Ecosystem Report 2020: Product Innovation, M&A and High Expenditure on Sales & Marketing Continued Through the First Half of 2020 Despite Economic Uncertainty
DUBLIN, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cyber Security Supplier Ecosystem" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for cybersecurity technologies and services was $115.4 billion in 2018 and grew to $128.6 billion in 2019.
In 2020 market growth has been affected by the disruption caused by COVID-19 and the resulting adverse economic conditions. However, a wide range of vendors continue to perform well and despite a slowdown in customer investment, the outlook for the market in 2021 is bright.
Increasing digital automation, remote access and adoption of cloud-based services and infrastructure, combined with the evolving cyber threat, will continue to sustain market demand. Merger & Acquisition activity is expected to remain strong along with the steady emergence of cyber start-ups.
This latest report analyses the trends impacting the current cybersecurity ecosystem and provides guidance to vendors, integrators and investors.
Key industry developments include:
- The number of new cyber start-ups peaked in 2014 though there remains a high number of new entrants delivering solutions based on improved detection and automation. Most new cyber firms have emerged from the US, Israel, UK and France.
- Cybersecurity vendors and service providers have posted largely positive sales results in 2020. However, there is a wide variance in company performance which can be attributed to differences in product portfolio, M&A investment strategy and marketing expenditure.
- Revenue growth of vendors rarely translates to net margin improvements as leading vendors continue to invest heavily in new customer acquisition at the expense of short-term profitability.
- Business models are shifting from on-premise products to cloud services.
- Technology innovation remains strong as vendors maintain research and development budgets to improve product performance and meet new requirements.
- Cybersecurity export growth to emerging markets remains stable, with leading vendors still growing strongly in traditional North American and European markets.
During the next 12 months the publisher expects to see further investment from telecommunication service providers and leading technology firms in the cybersecurity market, leading to further consolidation of the professional and managed services market. Product portfolio expansion will also continue as vendors build a portfolio of solutions to help customers access and protect a wide range of services hosted on-premise, in the cloud and at the edge.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Cyber Security Ecosystem Introduction
- Executive Summary
2. Cyber Security Market Summary
- Cyber Security Industry Forces Outlook Remains Strong to 2023
- Cyber Investment Trends
- Cyber Intervention Trends
- Cyber Risk Trends
- Cyber Security Market Revenue Forecast 2019-2023
3. Cyber Security Ecosystem Trends
- Ecosystem and Cyber Performance Trend Summary
- Global Cyber Security Ecosystem
- Cyber Security Vendor Growth
- Cyber Profitability & Productivity
- Cyber Security Vendor Research & Development
- Cyber Security Vendor Export Performance
- Vendor Cloud & Managed Service Business Models
- Cyber Security Private Investment and M&A
- Cyber Security Public Company Performance
- Strategic Activity
4. Cyber Security Lifecycle & Product Marketing
- Cyber Security Technology Lifecycle 2020
- Cyber Security Technology Lifecycle 2020 Mapping
- Cyber Security Lifecycle: Awareness
- Marketing Priorities: Awareness
- Cyber Security Lifecycle: Differentiation
- Marketing Priorities: Differentiation
- Cyber Security Lifecycle: Brand Leadership
- Marketing Priorities: Brand Leadership
5. Cyber Defence
- Network & Infrastructure Security
- Network & Infrastructure Security Ecosystem
- Network & Infrastructure Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- Network Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Advanced Threat Protection
- Network Access Control
- DDoS
- DNS Security
- Next Generation Firewall
- Deception Technologies
- Web Security
- Messaging Security
- Network Analysis & Forensics
6. Endpoint Security
- Commercial Endpoint Security Ecosystem
- Endpoint Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- Endpoint Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Endpoint Prevention
- Endpoint Detection & Response
7. Industrial Control System & OT Security
- ICS Security Ecosystem
- ICS Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- ICS Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- ICS & OT Security
8. IoT Security
- IoT Security Ecosystem
- IoT Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- IoT Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- IoT Security
9. Mobile Threat Detection
- Mobile Threat Detection Ecosystem
- Mobile Threat Detection Outlook and Market Forecast
- Mobile Threat Detection Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Mobile Threat Detection Security
10. Cloud Security
- Cloud Security Ecosystem
- Cloud Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- Cloud Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Cloud Security Gateway / CASB
- Cloud Infrastructure
- Cloud Containerisation
11. Application Security
- Application Security Ecosystem
- Application Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- Application Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Web Application Firewall
- Application Security Testing
12. Data Security
- Data Security Ecosystem
- Data Security Outlook and Market Forecast
- Data Security Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Evolution of Data Security
- Encryption
- Data Loss Prevention
- Data Privacy
- Data Centric Security
13. Cyber Security Operations & Services
- Security Operations & Incident Response
- Security Operations & Incident Response Ecosystem
- Security Operations & Incident Response Outlook and Market Forecast
- Security Operations & Incident Response Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Next Generation Security Operations Centre Ecosystem
- Increasing Vendor Capabilities and Industry Consolidation
- Security Information Event Management
- SOAR / Incident Response
- Security Analytics
14. Security Consulting & Professional Services
- Professional Services Ecosystem
- Professional Services Outlook and Market Forecast
- Professional Services Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Security Consulting & Professional Services Segmentation
- Security Consulting & Professional Services Acquisitions
- Security Consulting & Professional Services
15. Managed Security Services
- MSS Ecosystem
- MSS Outlook and Market Forecast
- MSS Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Managed Security Services Ecosystem Segmentation
- Managed Security Services Ecosystem Acquisitions
- Managed Security Services
- Managed Detection & Response
16. Threat Intelligence
- Threat Intelligence Ecosystem
- Threat Intelligence Outlook and Market Forecast
- Threat Intelligence Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Threat Intelligence
17. Identity & Access Management
- IAM Ecosystem
- IAM Outlook and Market Forecast
- IAM Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Authentication & Authorisation
- Identity as a Service
- Privileged Access Management
- Identity, Governance and Administration
- CIAM
18. Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance Ecosystem
- Risk & Compliance Outlook and Market Forecast
- Risk & Compliance Lifecycle and Marketing Priorities
- Risk Assessment & Management
- Security Rating
- Penetration Testing & Breach Simulation
- Cyber Governance, Risk & Compliance
- Security Awareness & Training
- Digital Risk Management
