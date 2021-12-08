Global Danyelza Patent Market Research Report 2021: Sales Forecasts of $400 Million in 2028 - Role in Neuroblastoma & Osteosarcoma Therapy, Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties, Clinical Studies

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Danyelza Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

As of now, the drug Danyelza has gained approval only in US. However, it is expected that in coming years the drug will gain approval in other regions also including China, Europe, and Japan.

For instance, CHMP has recently given positive opinon of the drug and thus, it is expected that Danyelza will gain approval in Europe by 2022, thus further boosting the growth of market. As per report findings, it is suggested that sales of the drug will follow trajectory growth rates during the forecast period and is expected to reach US$ 400 Million by 2028.

The overall Danyelza market will be mainly restricted by the high cost of therapy, lack of biomarkers, and the increasing investment in research and development sector. Currently, the drug is available as branded molecule and it will not face any competition from the generic drug during the forecast period.

The high cost of the therapy is generally unaffordable to majority of patients, thus restraining the growth of the market. To overcome this, several reimbursement policies have been developed which aim to reduce the out-of pocket cost by patients, thus decreasing financial toxicity. For example, y-Mab Connect co-pay program has been developed which provide a maximum benefit of US$ 15,000 per enrolment period.

The Danyelza market will witness high adoption rates of the drug during the forecast period. Owing to its superior mechanism of action, limited side effects, and ability to specifically target the receptors which are expressed on cancer cells, the drug Danyelza is expected show high adoption rates at a global level.

The report provides detailed analysis on Danyelza including its price, sales, dosage, and clinical trial insights. On the basis of this, the future sales of the drug have been forecasted and market opportunity of drug in neuroblastoma as well as osteosarcoma has been established.

Apart from neuroblastoma, researchers are also evaluating further indications s in children and adults include osteosarcoma and other GD2-positive cancers. Apart from this, ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating naxitamab in combination with allogenic natural killer cells and in combination with GM-CSF, irinotecan and temozolomide for the management of neuroblastoma.

The coming years will see a dominance of combinational therapy in neuroblastoma which will enhance the efficacy of treatment in cancer patients. The majority of clinical trials are present in phase-I/II clinical stage, suggesting that forecast period will see rapid approval of Danyelza as monotherapy or combinational therapy in wide range of GD2 positive cancers.

Danyelza Patent, Sales & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028 Report Analysis & Data Highlights:

Danyelza Patent Insight

Danyelza Dosage & Price

Danyelza Sales Forecast 2028: > USD 400 Million

Danyelza Role in Neuroblastoma & Osteosarcoma Therapy

Danyelza Structure & Pharmacokinetics Properties

Danyelza Ongoing Clinical Trials: 10 Clinical Studies

Danyelza Reimbursement Scenario

Key Topics Covered:

1. Danyelza (Naxitamab) - GD2 Targeting Antibody

1.1 Clinical Overview

1.2 Clinical Efficacy

2. Danyelza - Approval & Patent Insights

2.1 Orphan Designation & Approval

2.2 Patents & Assignees

3. Danyelza Commercial Insights

3.1 Pricing & Dosage Analysis

3.2 Sales Analysis

4. Danyelza Mechanism of Action

5. Danyelza Role in Neuroblastoma

6. Danyelza Role in Osteosarcoma

7. Danyelza - Supplementary Information

7.1 Pharmacodynamics & Pharmacokinetics Properties

7.2 Adverse Drug Reactions

7.3 Use in Specific Population

8. Global Market Analysis

8.1 Current Market Scenario

8.2 Future Market Opportunity

9. Danyelza Sales Forecast Till 2028

10. Danyelza Clinical Trial Insights

10.1 By Phase

10.2 By Region

10.3 By Status

10.4 Ongoing Clinical Trials

11. Danyelza Reimbursement Policy

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Autolus Therapeutics

12.2 Beigene

12.3 Bellicum Therapeutics

12.4 Kurr Therapeutics

12.5 SciClone Therapeutics

12.6 Sorentto Therapeutics

12.7 Swixx Biopharma

12.8 Takeda Pharmaceuticals

12.9 United Therapeutics Corporation

12.10 Y-Mab Therapeutics

