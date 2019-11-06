Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market Forecast to 2025: Software Solutions Enabling Central and On-premise Data Visibility and Insights Drive Growth

DUBLIN, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Acquisition (DAQ) Market, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data acquisition system market is witnessing a strong growth due to emerging use cases for IIoT and growing adoption of digital technologies in industry verticals. With the advent of sensors 2.0 and IIoT, there are higher volumes of data to be collected in field and manufacturing applications.



Furthermore, increasing adoption of Ethernet is enabling standardization of industrial control and automation that is propelling the need for advanced data acquisition solutions. End users are looking for data acquisition over multiple locations for gaining comprehensive visibility of their assets.



With data acquisition hardware having the potential to be deployed over a large number of devices, there is a rising need for distributed data acquisition systems. System vendors will need to incorporate high accuracy and modularity in their offerings to enable tight data synchronizations and lower system complexity for decentralized acquisition systems.



In addition, the market is experiencing a shift from data collection to data analysis as capitalizing on acquired data remains a key industry challenge. Data acquisition solution providers will need to focus on software-centric solution offerings that allow advanced analysis of collected data for making strategic decisions. With the need for lower latency and on-premise data management, end users require unified hardware and software solutions that can be customized to meet their data acquisition needs.



Among geographical regions, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market with increasing proliferation IIoT and adoption of digital technologies throughout the regions. With the need for higher volumes of data, critical industry verticals such as power & energy and aerospace & defense industries will require multi-channel data acquisitions and tighter synchronizations.



Data acquisition system needs will differ among industries, and system vendors will need to develop an expansive portfolio that can meet specialized functions for end users through configuration and customization. Decentralization of data acquisition over multiple locations will also propel the adoption of more reliable data acquisition hardware, including Ethernet to maintain accuracy over long distances. The market will move toward the adoption of cloud and edge computing as an extended capability for timely data management and enhanced data analytics in the long term.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Current and Future Areas of Differentiation

Global Product Segments

Identifying new growth opportunities

Market Engineering Measurements

CEO's Perspective

2. Market Overview

Market Definitions

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

Market Segmentation Product Type

Market Segmentation by Region

Market Segmentation by Product

Market Distribution Channels

Market Distribution Channels - Discussion

3. Drivers and Restraints - Total DAQ Market

Market Drivers

Drivers Explained

Market Restraints

Restraints Explained

4. Forecast and Trends - Total DAQ Market

Market Engineering Measurements

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast - Discussion

Percent Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Region - Discussion

Revenue Forecast by End User

Revenue Forecast by End User - Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Product

Revenue Forecast by Product - Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Signal Type

Revenue Forecast by Signal Type - Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Channel Count

Revenue Forecast by Channel Count - Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Application

Revenue Forecast by Application - Discussion

5. Market Share and Competitive Analysis - Total DAQ Market

Market Share

Market Share Analysis

Competitive Environment

Competitive Analysis

Top Competitors

6. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Integration of Edge Computing Capability

Growth Opportunity 2 - Partnership with OEMs

Growth Opportunity 3 - Software-as-a-Service Model

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

7. North America Analysis

8. Europe Analysis

9. APAC Analysis

10. RoW Analysis



