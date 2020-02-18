Global Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Component Type, Application, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Acquisition System (DAQ) Market by Component Type (Hardware, Software), Application (Research and Analysis, Manufacturing and Quality, Asset Condition Monitoring, Design Validation and Repair), End-user, and Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global DAQ system market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from estimated revenue of USD 1.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. The increasing importance of the DAQ system and monitoring in sectors like aerospace, energy, and power, automotive, telecom, are driving the market in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe.

The global market is dominated by leading players that have an extensive regional presence. The leading players in the DAQ system industry include National Instruments (US), Keysight Technologies (US), Fortive (US), Teledyne (US), and Yokogawa (Japan) and others.

Research and analysis segment is expected to dominate the DAQ system market

The research and analysis segment is expected to be the largest market, by application type, during the forecast period. The growth is evident owing to the rising demand for highly accurate, fast and precise DAQ systems for testing these new technologies in fields of wireless communication, autonomous vehicles, and connected cars.

Aerospace, defence, and the government is expected to dominate the DAQ system market

The aerospace and defence segment of the market, by end-user type, is estimated to be the largest during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to heavy investment in the US, France and the UK and advent of new technologies like flying urban taxies, connected cars, and autonomous vehicles.

North America to lead the DAQ system market in terms of value

North America is the largest market in the DAQ system, followed by Asia Pacific, and Europe. The market is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period owing to rising investments in aerospace and defence, wireless communication, infrastructure and energy in the US and Canada.



Research Coverage

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the DAQ system industry, by component type, application, end-user, and region. It also offers detailed qualitative and quantitative analyses of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates, in terms of value, and future trends in the DAQ system market.

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:



This report segments the global DAQ system comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of the revenues for the overall market and the sub-segments across different verticals and regions. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the DAQ system and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. This report will help stakeholders to understand competitors better and gain more insights to better their position in their businesses. The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, new product development, agreement, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Acquisition System Market

4.2 Market, By Region

4.3 North America Data Acquisition System Market, By End-User & Country

4.4 Market, By Components

4.5 Market, By Application Type

4.6 Market, By End-user



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Emphasis on Data Monitoring in End-User Sectors

5.2.1.2 Increased Implementation of Industry 4.0 Across Aerospace and Automotive Sectors

5.2.1.3 Technological Advancement and Flexibility of Data Acquisition Systems

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Need for Increased Computational Power for Real-Time Analysis of Data

5.2.2.2 Capex Cost and Complexity of Data Acquisition Systems

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Automated Data Acquisition Systems

5.2.3.2 Demand for High-Speed Connectivity Such as 5G in End-Use Sectors

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Highly Competitive and Mature Data Acquisition Systems Market

5.2.4.2 Rapid Technological Changes for DAQ Testing in End-User Sector



6 Data Acquisition System Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware

6.2.1 Demand for High Accuracy of Operations in Harsh Environments is Expected to Drive the Hardware Segment

6.2.2 Sensors/Transducers

6.2.3 Signal Conditioners

6.2.4 Data Acquisition Hardware

6.3 Software

6.3.1 Need for High Speed and Complex Data Processing is Expected to Drive the Sofware Segment



7 Data Acquisition System Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Research and Analysis

7.2.1 Rapid Technological Changes and Reduced Development Time are Expected to Drive the Market

7.3 Manufacturing & Quality

7.3.1 Need to Ensure Product Quality is Driving the Demand for DAQ System

7.4 Asset Condition Monitoring

7.4.1 Demand for Reducing Plant Downtime By Monitoring Asset Health is Driving the Market

7.5 Design Validation and Repair

7.5.1 Need for Validation of Design Changes to Reduce Failure is Driving the Market



8 Data Acquisition System Market, By End-User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Aerospace, Defense & Government Services

8.2.1 Demand for Real-Time Data Monitoring and Mordernization in Aerospace Operations are Driving the Market

8.3 Automotive

8.3.1 New Mobility Technologies and Need for Real-World Testing are Driving the Market

8.4 Energy

8.4.1 Growing Renewable Energy Installation and Digilization of Energy Operations are Driving the Market

8.5 Wireless Communication and Infrastructure

8.5.1 5G Components Monitoring is Expected to Drive the Market

8.6 Others



9 Data Acquisition System Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 US

9.2.1.1 Strong Research and Development Spending in Automotive and Aerospace and Sectors are Driving the Market for Function Generators

9.2.2 Canada

9.2.2.1 Growing Smart Grid Initiatives and R&D in New Mobility Trends are Expected to Drive the DAQ System Market

9.2.3 Mexico

9.2.3.1 Massive Rollout Plan of Smart Meters and Demand From Aerospace and Automotive Sectors are Expected to Drive the Market for DAQ System Market

9.3 South America

9.3.1 Brazil

9.3.1.1 Higher Quality Product Development in Aerospace and Automotive Sectors is Driving the Demand for DAQ System

9.3.2 Argentina

9.3.2.1 Growing Investment in Wireless Infrastructure Sector is Driving the Demand for DAQ System

9.3.3 Chile

9.3.3.1 Strong Demand From Automotive and Aerospace Sectors is Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.1.1 Demand for Testing Mobility Technologies and 5G Infrastructure Development and are Creating the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.2 Australia

9.4.2.1 Government Support for Wireless Infrastructure and New Technology Development in the Automotive Sector are Creating the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.3.1 Investment in New Mobility Trends and Development of 5G are Creating the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.4.1 Adoption of 5G Technologies and Autonomous Car Developments are Creating the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.5 India

9.4.5.1 Renewable Grid Integration and Support for 5G Technology are Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4.7 Taiwan

9.4.7.1 Growing Demand From Electronic Sector Manufacturing and Consumer Electronics are Driving the Demand

9.4.8 Hong Kong

9.4.8.1 Planned 5G Rollout and Consumer Electronics are Driving the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.9 Malaysia

9.4.9.1 Solar Power Integration and Planned Wireless Communication Rollouts are Driving the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.10 Singapore

9.4.10.1 Smart Manufacturing in Aerospace Sector is Driving the Demand for DAQ System

9.4.11 Thailand

9.4.11.1 R&D Spending in Electric Vehicles is Driving the Demand for DAQ System

9.5 Europe

9.5.1 Germany

9.5.1.1 Strong Demand for DAQ System to Test Innovative Automotive and Aerospace Technologies are Expected to Drive the Demand

9.5.2 France

9.5.2.1 Testing for Advanced Technologies in Aerospace and Proposed Renewable Energy Addition is Expected to Drive the Demand

9.5.3 UK

9.5.3.1 Development of New Aerospace Propulsion System and Ai, Big Data Investments is Expected to Drive the Demand

9.5.4 Russia

9.5.4.1 Development of Innovative High-Speed Aerospace Technologies and Demand for Modernization are Expected to Drive the Demand

9.5.5 Spain

9.5.5.1 Development of New Powertrain Technologies and R&D Support for Aerospace Sector are Expected to Drive the Demand

9.5.6 Italy

9.5.6.1 Integrated Systems Development in Aerospace Development and Automation Technologies are Expected to Drive the Market.

9.5.7 Rest of Europe

9.5.8 Austria

9.5.8.1 Demand From Automotive and Aerospace Technologies are Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System

9.5.9 Belgium

9.5.9.1 Focus on New Technology Development in Aerospace and Automotive Sector is Driving the Demand

9.5.10 Finland

9.5.10.1 Creation of Data Hub for Energy Sector Operations is Driving the Demand

9.5.11 The Netherlands

9.5.11.1 Demand From Solar Energy Projects and Autonomous Driving Testing are Expected to Create DAQ Demand

9.5.12 Sweden

9.5.12.1 Demand for Automotive Technology Testing is Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System

9.5.13 Switzerland

9.5.13.1 Aerospace Equipment Manufacturing and Proposed 5G Rollout are Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System

9.6 Middle East & Africa

9.6.1 Middle East

9.6.1.1 Grid Modernization and Wireless Infrastructure are Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System

9.6.2 Africa

9.6.2.1 Growing Solar Installation and Research in Aerospace Sector are Expected to Drive the Demand for DAQ System



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

10.2.1 Visionary Leaders

10.2.2 Innovators

10.2.3 Dynamic

10.2.4 Emerging

10.3 Market Ranking, 2018

10.4 Competitive Scenario

10.4.1 New Product Launches

10.4.2 Partnerships &Collaborations

10.4.3 Merger & Acquisition

10.4.4 Contracts & Agreements



11 Company Profile

(Business Overview, Products Offered, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis)

11.1 National Instruments

11.2 Keysight Technologies

11.3 Siemens AG

11.4 Schneider Electric

11.5 HBM

11.6 Yokogawa

11.7 Ametek

11.8 Tektronix

11.9 Fluke Corporation

11.10 Bruel & Kjaer

11.11 Emerson Electric Co.

11.12 GE

11.13 Honeywell

11.14 Rockwell Automation

11.15 Omron Corporation

11.16 Macrodyne

11.17 Teledyne Technologies

11.18 Other Companies

11.18.1 Mathworks

11.18.2 Campbell Scientific

11.18.3 Data Translation



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gvdcv4

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

