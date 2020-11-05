Global Data Center Infrastructure Management Market (2020 to 2025) - Surge in Data Center Workloads During COVID-19 Pandemic Presents Opportunities
DUBLIN, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market by Component, Application (Asset Management, Power Monitoring, Capacity Management, Environmental Monitoring), Deployment Model, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM) Market is expected to grow at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.4% during the forecast period, to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.5 billion in 2020.
Digital business transformation has entered a more challenging and urgency-driven phase due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Global giants are providing customers with cost-effective and productive digital solutions as every industry is economically hard-hit from the pandemic. The sudden shutdowns of organizations and institutions increased the demand for cloud solutions and other online services. The DCIM market in verticals such as IT, telecom, BFSI, and media and entertainment, has impacted positively due to the work from the home initiative. Employees are using cloud collaboration platforms for communicating and consuming online streaming services heavily as they to stayed at home amidst the pandemic. Enterprises across the globe are recovering gradually and are expected to get back on gradually by mid of 2021.
Capacity planning aids in forecasting and predicting the future resource requirements of data centers
Capacity planning aids in forecasting and predicting the future resource requirements of data centers. It provides a comprehensive view of data center's resources consumed in real-time and allows customers to use different methods to forecast the exact capacity impact of data center projects on space, power, cooling, and networks. Capacity planning provides a centralized view of all network connections and its capacity at one go and eliminates the need to visit back and forth to data centers. Second-generation DCIM eliminates manual tasks, inaccuracy, and risk out of data center capacity planning, enabling much simple to deploy compute power in existing racks, driving additional efficiencies.
The BFSI vertical expected to hold largest market share in 2020
The BFSI vertical is adopting cloud services as it helps save operational costs and offers high business continuity. The adoption of cloud services in the BFSI vertical requires data centers to store data and process them on a real-time basis. Data centers in this vertical offer high computing power and reduces time to market for BFSI institutions. Data centers also offer services, such as virtual machine disk library, file or object storage, firewalls, load balancers, IP addresses, or network connectivity, in overlays or Virtual Local Area Networks (VLANs) form. Data centers ensure business continuity by focusing on issues, such as manageability, scalability, efficiency, and energy efficiency, for the BFSI vertical. These issues will not be met if there is no proper monitoring of data centers.
North America to hold the largest market size and Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period
North America is home to many data centers spread across the region. The DCIM market is expected to see a growing demand in North America, due to its increased emphasis on energy-efficient data centers. The major countries in the DCIM market in North America are the US and Canada. Major vendors offering DCIM in North America are Vertiv, Nlyte Software, Panduit, and Sunbird Software. The high adoption rate of the data center network management solution is expected to fuel market growth due to the considerable presence of the existing data centers and vendors in the region.
Research Coverage
The report segments the global DCIM market by service type, the DCIM market has been segmented into real-time replication, backup and restore, and data protection. By the deployment model, the DCIM market has been segmented into public cloud and private cloud. Based on organization size, the market has been classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises. By vertical, the DCIM market has been classified into Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI); telecommunications; IT and Information Technology-enabled Services (ITeS); government and public sector; retail and consumer goods; manufacturing; energy and utilities; media and entertainment; healthcare and life sciences; and others (education, travel and hospitality, and transportation and logistics). By region, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and Latin America.
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.1.1 Drivers
5.1.1.1 Gaining End-To-End Visibility for Predicting Capacity Requirements
5.1.1.2 Indispensable Requirements to Improve Data Center Uptime and Energy Efficiency
5.1.1.3 Emergence of Next-Generation DCIM Offerings
5.1.1.4 Data Center Optimization Initiative Mandate to Address Critical Infrastructure Inefficiencies
5.1.1.5 Need for Integrating Monitoring Systems with Disparate Applications and Databases for Better Data Accuracy
5.1.2 Restraints
5.1.2.1 Complex Implementation Processes and Uncertainty Over Returns on Investments to Create Reluctance Among Data Center Teams
5.1.3 Opportunities
5.1.3.1 Inclination of Organizations for Cloud-Based Deployments to Overcome On-Premises Limitations
5.1.3.2 Rise in Number of Data Center Facilities Across Geographies
5.1.3.3 Surge in Data Center Workloads During COVID-19 Pandemic
5.1.4 Challenges
5.1.4.1 Complexities Involved in Integrating Real-Time Devices to an Operational Data Center
5.2 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers and Opportunities
5.2.2 Restraints and Challenges
5.3 Case Study Analysis
5.4 Value Chain Analysis
5.5 Ecosystem
5.6 Technology Analysis
5.7 Pricing Analysis
5.8 Patent Analysis
6 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Component
6.1 Introduction
6.1.1 Component: Market Drivers
6.1.2 Component: COVID-19 Impact
6.2 Solution
6.3 Services
7 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.1.1 Application: Market Drivers
7.1.2 Application: COVID-19 Impact
7.2 Asset Management
7.3 Capacity Planning
7.4 Power Monitoring
7.5 Environmental Monitoring
7.6 Business Intelligence and Analytics
7.7 Other Applications
8 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Deployment Model
8.1 Introduction
8.1.1 Deployment Model: Market Drivers
8.1.2 Deployment Model: COVID-19 Impact
8.2 On-Premises
8.3 Cloud
9 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Data Center Type
9.1 Introduction
9.1.1 Data Center Type: Market Drivers
9.1.2 Data Center Type: COVID-19 Impact
9.2 Enterprise Data Center
9.3 Managed Data Center
9.4 Colocation Data Center
9.5 Cloud and Edge Data Center
10 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Vertical
10.1 Introduction
10.1.1 Vertical: Market Drivers
10.1.2 Vertical: COVID-19 Impact
10.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
10.3 Government and Public Sector
10.4 IT and ITeS
10.5 Manufacturing
10.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences
10.7 Telecommunications
10.8 Other Verticals
11 Data Center Infrastructure Management Market, by Region
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.3 Europe
11.4 Asia-Pacific
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.6 Latin America
15.1 Discussion Guide
15.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
15.3 Available Customizations
