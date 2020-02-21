Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028
Feb 21, 2020, 14:15 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include growing construction of green data centers, implementation of free cooling techniques and rising adoption of liquid immersion cooling solutions.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.
The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Report Highlights:
- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities
- Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers
- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
- Key developments and strategies observed in the market
- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends
- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028
- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
1.1 Research Methodology
1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources
1.2 Market Trends
1.3 Regulatory Factors
1.4 Product Analysis
1.5 Application Analysis
1.6 End User Analysis
1.7 Strategic Benchmarking
1.8 Opportunity Analysis
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
3.1 Current Trends
3.1.1 Growing Construction of Green Data Centers
3.1.2 Implementation of Free Cooling Techniques
3.1.3 Rising Adoption of Liquid Immersion Cooling Solutions
3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Constraints
3.4 Industry Attractiveness
3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
3.4.3 Threat of substitutes
3.4.4 Threat of new entrants
3.4.5 Competitive rivalry
4 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Data Center Type
4.1 Large Data Centers
4.2 Small and Mid-Sized Data Centers
4.3 Enterprise Data Centers
5 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Product
5.1 Cooling Towers
5.2 Chillers
5.3 Air Conditioners
5.4 Modular Liquid Cooling Units
5.5 Integrated Rack-Based Liquid Cooling
5.6 Door Units
5.7 Economizers
5.8 Liquid Cooling/Heat Exchangers for Hot Spots
5.9 Device-Mounted Liquid Cooling
5.10 Other Products
6 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Application
6.1 Oil and Minerals based
6.2 Chilled Water-based Cooling
6.3 Liquid Immersion Cooling
7 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Component
7.1 Services
7.1.1 Installation and Deployment
7.1.2 Design and Consulting
7.1.3 Support and Maintenance
7.2 Solution
7.2.1 Indirect Liquid Cooling
7.2.1.1 Row Based
7.2.1.2 Rack Based
7.2.1.3 Two Phase
7.2.1.4 Single Phase
7.2.2 Direct Liquid Cooling
7.2.2.1 Two Phase
7.2.2.2 Single Phase
8 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Enterprise
8.1 IT and Telecom
8.2 Healthcare
8.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance
8.4 Media and Entertainment
8.5 Retail & E-commerce
8.6 Research and Academic
8.7 Government and Defense
8.8 Education
8.9 Other Enterprises
8.9.1 Manufacturing
8.9.2 Energy & Utilities
9 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By End User
9.1 Colocation Providers
9.2 Hyperscale Data Centers
9.3 Cloud Providers
9.4 Enterprises
10 Data Center Liquid Cooling Market, By Geography
10.1 North America
10.2 Europe
10.3 Asia Pacific
10.4 Middle East
10.5 Latin America
10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)
11 Key Player Activities
11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.3 Product Launch & Expansions
11.4 Other Activities
12 Leading Companies
12.1 Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
12.2 Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
12.3 Schneider Electric SE
12.4 Allied Control Ltd.
12.5 Asetek AS
12.6 IBM Corporation
12.7 Chilldyne Inc.
12.8 Midas Green Technologies LLC
12.9 CoolIT Systems Inc.
12.10 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
12.11 Aspen Systems
12.12 Vertiv Co.
12.13 Fujitsu
12.14 DCX the Liquid Cooling Company
