NEW YORK, May 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling



Data center liquid immersion cooling involves immersing IT hardware in a non-conductive liquid. IT hardware or servers are cooled without fans, and the heat exchange between the warm coolant and cool water circuit usually occurs through a heat exchanger.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global data center liquid immersion cooling market's CAGR is expected to be more than 44%, however, the market's growth momentum will decelerate owing to a decrease in the year over year growth.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global data center liquid immersion cooling market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Data Center Liquid Immersion Cooling Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Allied-Control.com (BitFury Group)

• Fujitsu

• Green Revolution Cooling

• LiquidCool Solutions

• Midas Green Technologies



Market driver

• Increase in construction of data centers

Market challenge

• Availability of alternative cooling methods

Market trend

• Growing need to reduce carbon footprint

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



