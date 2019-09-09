Global Data Centers Market Forecast to 2022: Focus on the Impact of Edge and 5G Technology - Market is Forecast to be at $3.62 Billion

DUBLIN, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Impact of Edge and 5G Technology on Data Centers, Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The edge data center market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 36.3% from $768 million in 2017 to $3.6 billion in 2022.



As we enter the next era of digitization, we are amidst a silent revolution that will change the location from where we process data as well as the speed in which we do that - the reasons being Edge Computing and 5G. The term edge refers to the edge of a network, i.e., close to the data/information source and edge computing means processing data close to the source.



Edge computing is giving rise to a new wave of data centers that are smaller in terms of footprint and located close to the source. The aim of this research is to neatly lay out the impact of edge as well as 5G on data centers by gathering expert opinion from industry participant's and in-house knowledge.



Research Highlights



The need for edge-based data centers arises from three factors, latency, growing data volume and reduction in data processing at large data centers. It is of no surprise to find latency being one of the factors as next-gen applications are becoming extremely latency sensitive.



For example, streaming a movie via Netflix or streaming a game via nVIDIA Shield. Both are bound to extreme latency sensitivity. The amount of data being processed at a core data center is likely to reduce as data that requires immediate processing is likely be fed to an edge data center, if present, for processing and then be fed back to the user. A key positive is reduction in latency as well as the volume of data being fed to a large data center.



Also, aiding high speed latency will be implementation of 5G, which will enable data transfer speeds of 1 Gb/sec. Our research indicates that edge data centers will complement existing data centers by acting as an additional processing layer located close to the source.



Key Features

The latest trends in edge computing: The role of micro and prefabricated data centers, connected devices, edge analytics, 5G usage scenarios and Internet of Things

Overview of major edge computing applications: Internet of Things, Connected Cars, Autonomous Cars, Content Streaming, Mobile Gaming Market

Edge computing perspectives, drivers and challenges

Edge market Forecasts with segmentation

Edge market Participant ecosystem

Edge data center Strategy from a Cloud, Co-Location and an Enterprise User standpoint

Edge market participant profiles of vXchnge, EdgeconneX, Interexion, DigitalRealty, IBM Cloud, and Amazon Web Services

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Key Findings

2. Introduction to Edge

Understanding Edge Computing

Need for Edge Computing

Forms of Edge Computing - Multi-access Edge Computing (MAEC)

Forms of Edge Computing - Cloudlets

Forms of Edge Computing - Fog Computing

3. Introduction to 5G

Understanding 5G

5G - Meeting the Needs of the Modern World

5G - Key Advantages for Consumers and Operators

4. Research Scope

Key Questions this Research will Answer

5. Edge Computing Trends

Edge Computing Trends

From Macro to Micro Build - Suited for the Edge

Connected Devices to Grow at an Exponential Rate

Performing Analytics at the Edge

Network Speeds of 1Gb/sec - 5G

Evolving IoT Ecosystem

Edge is Expected to Witness Tremendous Growth

6. Overview of Edge Applications

Overview of Edge Computing Applications



Overview of Edge Applications - Connected Cars

Autonomous Cars

Content Streaming

Mobile Gaming Market

Case Study - nVIDIA SHIELD

7. Edge Data Centers - Perspectives, Drivers, and Restraints

Edge Perspectives

Drivers of Edge Data Centers

Next-Gen High Latency Applications

Edge-based End-User Applications

Geographic Proximity

Ease of Access

Restraints Faced by Edge Data Centers

8. Edge Market Forecasts

Revenue Forecast - Total Edge Data Center Market

Percent Revenue Forecast Split - Total Edge Data Center Market

Revenue Forecast Split - Total Edge Data Center Market

Revenue Forecast - Small Segment (Up to 250kW) Edge Data Center Market

Revenue Forecast - Medium Segment (250kW to 1MW) Edge Data Center Market

Revenue Forecast - Large Segment (>1MW) Edge Data Center Market

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Edge Data Center Market Participants

9. Edge Data Center Strategy

Factors to Consider When Deploying Edge Data Centers

Colocation Provider Strategy

Enterprise Class Provider Strategy

Cloud Provider Strategy

Edge Data Center Strategy - Cooling

Example Case - Liquid Cooling

Example Case - Recirculating Air-based Cooling

10. Edge - Market Participant Profiles

Vendor Profile - vXchnge

Vendor Profile - EdgeconneX

Vendor Profile - Interxion

Vendor Profile - Digital Realty

Vendor Profile - IBM Cloud

Vendor Profile - Amazon Web Services

11. Growth Opportunities and Companies to Action

Growth Opportunity 1 - Investment/M&A

Growth Opportunity 2 - New Capabilities

Growth Opportunity 3 - Geographic Expansion

Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth

