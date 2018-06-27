Global Data Exfiltration Market Report 2018-2023: A $89.57 Billion Opportunity, Driven by Exponential Growth in the Volumes of Enterprise Data and the Need for Data Exfiltration Prevention Solutions

The research forecasts the global data exfiltration market size to grow from USD 51.47 Billion in 2018 to USD 89.57 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during the forecast period.

The growing need for security against increasing bot traffic, along with the rise in the number of smartphone users has led enterprises to adopt data exfiltration solutions for the protection of their sensitive information. Moreover, the Small and Medium-size enterprises (SMEs) are gaining a high traction in the market, as they are more targeted by internal and external data breaches. With the adoption of data exfiltration solutions, organizations can effectively maintain and secure their critical information from data breaches. Data exfiltration solutions help organizations optimize employees' productivity, protect sensitive data, applications, and comply with stringent regulations.

Data exfiltration solutions include various preventing solutions, such as encryption, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS), Data Loss Prevention (DLP), and User Activity Monitoring (UAM). The antivirus/anti-malware solution is expected to dominate the data exfiltration market and is estimated to have the largest market share in 2018. The UAM solution is expected to play a key role in changing the marketspace and to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as global organizations are highly proactive toward improving their employees' productivity and protecting sensitive information from data breaches and malware attacks.

The IT and telecom is the fastest growing vertical in the global data exfiltration market, as the vertical has to meet stringent legal and regulatory compliances associated with information security. SMEs continue to deploy data exfiltration solutions, as they are facing malware-based and DNS data exfiltration.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. The increasing need for organizations to reduce the misuse of the internet and enhance their employees' productivity, and addressing the incidents of attacks on enterprises' IT infrastructures are expected to drive the data exfiltration market.

Furthermore, rapid economic growth in the major countries, along with regulatory reforms and economic stability, is expected to drive the market in Asia Pacific (APAC).

In the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region, enterprises in a range of verticals, such as Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government, education, and manufacturing, are expected to increase their investments in data exfiltration solutions and services.

Security vendors are offering data exfiltration prevention solutions via encryption, antivirus/anti-malware, firewall, IDS/IPS, DLP, and UAM. As the frequency of security breaches has increased over the past 5 years, organizations have increased their IT security investments to protect against advanced threats.

However, for many enterprises, including SMEs, these investment costs are a matter of concern. For a strong and advanced security, the cost of innovation is still high. Hence, many organizations view budgetary constraints as a barrier to the adoption of advanced data exfiltration solutions and services.



Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.3.1 Data Exfiltration Market: Assumptions

2.4 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Exfiltration Market

4.2 Market By Component, 2018-2023

4.3 Market By Service, 2018-2023

4.4 Market By Industry Vertical and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Exponential Growth in the Volumes of Enterprise Data and the Need for Data Exfiltration Prevention Solutions

5.2.1.2 Strict Regulatory Requirements for Data Protection

5.2.1.3 Increasing Incidents of Data Loss in the On-Premises Environment

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Compatibility Issues Between On-Premises Applications and the Cloud Environment

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand for Cloud-Based Cybersecurity Solutions

5.2.3.2 Large-Scale Adoption of Cybersecurity Solutions in Highly Regulated Industry Verticals

5.2.3.3 Increasing Digitalization in Developing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Low Awareness of Advanced Cyber Threats

5.3 Standards and Regulations

5.3.1 General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)

5.3.2 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA)

5.3.3 Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA)

5.3.4 Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX)

5.3.5 Gramm-Leach-Bliley Act (GLBA)

5.3.6 Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)

5.3.7 Federal Information Processing Standards (FIPS)

5.4 Data Exfiltration Landscape

5.4.1 Motivation Behind Attack

5.4.2 Increasing Insider Threats

5.4.3 Media Used for Data Exfiltration By Different Actors

5.4.4 Traditional and Cloud-Based Exfiltration



6 Data Exfiltration Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Solutions

6.2.1 User Activity Monitoring

6.2.2 Antivirus/Anti-Malware

6.2.3 Firewall

6.2.4 Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System

6.2.5 Encryption

6.2.6 Data Loss Prevention

6.2.7 Others

6.3 Services

6.3.1 Professional Services

6.3.1.1 Training and Education

6.3.1.2 Support and Maintenance

6.3.1.3 Consulting Services

6.3.1.4 Integration Services

6.3.1.5 Penetration Testing Services

6.3.2 Managed Services



7 Data Exfiltration Market, By Organization Size

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Large Enterprises

7.3 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises



8 Data Exfiltration Market, By Industry Vertical

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.3 Government and Defense

8.4 Retail and Ecommerce

8.5 IT and Telecom

8.6 Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.7 Energy and Utilities

8.8 Manufacturing

8.9 Others



9 Data Exfiltration Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 United States

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 United Kingdom

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Rest of Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Australia

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.5.1 Middle East

9.5.2 Africa

9.6 Latin America

9.6.1 Mexico

9.6.2 Brazil

9.6.3 Rest of Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Ranking

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

10.3.2 New Product Launches

10.3.3 Mergers and Acquisitions

10.3.4 Business Expansions



11 Company Profiles



A1logic

Alert Logic

Barracuda Networks

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco

Clearswift (Ruag)

Cososys

Digital Guardian

Dtex Systems

Fireeye

Forcepoint

Fortinet

Gtb Technologies

Hackerone

Hillstone Networks

Iboss

Juniper Networks

Mcafee

Netwrix

Palo Alto Networks

Securonix

Sophos

Symantec

Trend Micro

Zscaler

