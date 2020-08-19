Global Data Governance Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global data governance market is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.



The rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to propel the growth of the data governance market.

Compliance management application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Among various applications, the compliance management application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to the fact that compliance management applications enable organizations to test, remediate, attest, and manage their corporate structure.



Compliance management applications enable organizations to implement, manage, monitor, and measure the effectiveness of their governance and compliance strategies. In addition to this, cloud-based compliance management applications provide organizations with all the necessary tools for creating an effective internal management system. The collaborative workspace helps process managers in determining organizations' compliance levels.

The retail and consumer goods industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is creating large volumes of data which is ultimately driving the need for efficient data governance solutions in this industry vertical. The ongoing transformations in the retail and consumer goods vertical are creating large volumes of data every year, which ultimately drives the need for efficient data governance solutions.

North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.

North America is expected to dominate the data governance market throughout the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of technologies and the presence of a large number of data governance solution providers. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The increasing digitalization and investment in infrastructure upgrades have resulted in the higher adoption of data governance and data management solutions. APAC is witnessing the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, owing to the growing size of SMEs. Companies operating in this region provide different solutions based on organization size and their requirements.

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Introduction to COVID-19

1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment

1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

1.4 Objectives of the Study

1.5 Market Definition

1.6 Market Scope

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

1.9 Summary of Changes



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Governance Market

4.2 Market: Top 3 Applications

4.3 Market: by Region

4.4 Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Regulatory Compliance and Privacy Concerns for Data Security

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand to Ensure High Data Quality and Lineage Throughout an Organization's Data Life Cycle

5.2.1.3 Improving BI and Analytics to Decrease Customer Risks

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of AI in Data Governance

5.2.3.2 Adoption of Devops Across All Company Software

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexities in Governing Security Across BYOD and Cloud Platforms

5.2.4.2 Increased Risk due to the Lack of Controlled Governance with an End-To-End View in the Time of COVID-19

5.2.4.3 Data Governance Problems Resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic

5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis

5.3 Adjacent Markets

5.4 Use Cases

5.5 Regulatory Implications

5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation

5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act

5.5.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

5.5.4 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

5.5.5 European Market Infrastructure Regulation

5.5.6 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

5.5.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

5.5.8 Personal Data Protection Act



6 Data Governance Market: COVID-19 Impact



7 Data Governance Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Incident Management

7.3 Process Management

7.4 Compliance Management

7.5 Risk Management

7.6 Audit Management

7.7 Data Quality and Security Management

7.8 Others



8 Data Governance Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Solutions

8.3 Services



9 Data Governance Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 On-Premises

9.3 Cloud



10 Data Governance Market, by Organization Size

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enetrprises

10.3 Large Enterprises



11 Data Governance Market, by Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance

11.3 Retail and Consumer Goods

11.4 Government

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Manufacturing

11.7 Telecom and IT

11.8 Energy and Utilities

11.9 Transportation and Logistics

11.10 Others



12 Data Governance Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Latin America

12.6 Middle East and Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.1.1 Visionary Leaders

13.1.2 Innovators

13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators

13.1.4 Emerging Companies

13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio

13.3 Business Strategy Excellence



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Introduction

14.2 IBM

14.3 Oracle

14.4 SAP

14.5 SAS

14.6 Collibra

14.7 Informatica

14.8 Talend

14.9 Topquadrant

14.10 Information Builders

14.11 Alation

14.12 Tibco

14.13 Varonis

14.14 Erwin

14.15 Data Advantage Group

14.16 Syncsort

14.17 Infogix

14.18 Magnitude Software

14.19 Ataccama

14.20 Reltio

14.21 Global Data Excellence

14.22 Global IDS

14.23 Innovative Routines International

14.24 Denodo

14.25 Adaptive

14.26 Microsoft

14.27 Zaloni

14.28 Alex Solutions

14.29 AWS

14.30 Micro Focus

14.31 Mindtree

14.32 Right-To-Win



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6727ld

