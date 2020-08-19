Global Data Governance Market Outlook and Forecast to 2025
DUBLIN, Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Governance Market by Component, Deployment Model, Organisation Size, Application (Risk Management, Incident Management, and Compliance Management), Vertical (Manufacturing, Healthcare and BFSI), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global data governance market is estimated to be USD 2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 5.7 billion by 2025, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.3% during the forecast period.
The rapidly increasing growth in data volumes, rising regulatory and compliance mandates, and enhancing strategic risk management and decision-making with the increasing business collaborations are expected to propel the growth of the data governance market.
Compliance management application segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.
Among various applications, the compliance management application segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, due to the fact that compliance management applications enable organizations to test, remediate, attest, and manage their corporate structure.
Compliance management applications enable organizations to implement, manage, monitor, and measure the effectiveness of their governance and compliance strategies. In addition to this, cloud-based compliance management applications provide organizations with all the necessary tools for creating an effective internal management system. The collaborative workspace helps process managers in determining organizations' compliance levels.
The retail and consumer goods industry vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The retail and consumer goods industry vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as it is creating large volumes of data which is ultimately driving the need for efficient data governance solutions in this industry vertical. The ongoing transformations in the retail and consumer goods vertical are creating large volumes of data every year, which ultimately drives the need for efficient data governance solutions.
North America to hold the highest market share during the forecast period.
North America is expected to dominate the data governance market throughout the forecast period, owing to the early adoption of technologies and the presence of a large number of data governance solution providers. Asia-Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The increasing digitalization and investment in infrastructure upgrades have resulted in the higher adoption of data governance and data management solutions. APAC is witnessing the increasing demand for cloud-based solutions, owing to the growing size of SMEs. Companies operating in this region provide different solutions based on organization size and their requirements.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
1.1 Introduction to COVID-19
1.2 COVID-19 Health Assessment
1.3 COVID-19 Economic Assessment
1.4 Objectives of the Study
1.5 Market Definition
1.6 Market Scope
1.7 Currency Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
1.9 Summary of Changes
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Data Governance Market
4.2 Market: Top 3 Applications
4.3 Market: by Region
4.4 Market in North America, by Application and Industry Vertical
5 Market Overview and Industry Trends
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Growing Regulatory Compliance and Privacy Concerns for Data Security
5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand to Ensure High Data Quality and Lineage Throughout an Organization's Data Life Cycle
5.2.1.3 Improving BI and Analytics to Decrease Customer Risks
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Integration of Data from Data Silos
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Applications of AI in Data Governance
5.2.3.2 Adoption of Devops Across All Company Software
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Complexities in Governing Security Across BYOD and Cloud Platforms
5.2.4.2 Increased Risk due to the Lack of Controlled Governance with an End-To-End View in the Time of COVID-19
5.2.4.3 Data Governance Problems Resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic
5.2.5 Cumulative Growth Analysis
5.3 Adjacent Markets
5.4 Use Cases
5.5 Regulatory Implications
5.5.1 General Data Protection Regulation
5.5.2 California Consumer Privacy Act
5.5.3 Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
5.5.4 Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act
5.5.5 European Market Infrastructure Regulation
5.5.6 Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance
5.5.7 Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002
5.5.8 Personal Data Protection Act
6 Data Governance Market: COVID-19 Impact
7 Data Governance Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Incident Management
7.3 Process Management
7.4 Compliance Management
7.5 Risk Management
7.6 Audit Management
7.7 Data Quality and Security Management
7.8 Others
8 Data Governance Market, by Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Solutions
8.3 Services
9 Data Governance Market, by Deployment Model
9.1 Introduction
9.2 On-Premises
9.3 Cloud
10 Data Governance Market, by Organization Size
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enetrprises
10.3 Large Enterprises
11 Data Governance Market, by Vertical
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Banking, Financial Services and Insurance
11.3 Retail and Consumer Goods
11.4 Government
11.5 Healthcare
11.6 Manufacturing
11.7 Telecom and IT
11.8 Energy and Utilities
11.9 Transportation and Logistics
11.10 Others
12 Data Governance Market, by Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia-Pacific
12.5 Latin America
12.6 Middle East and Africa
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.1.1 Visionary Leaders
13.1.2 Innovators
13.1.3 Dynamic Differentiators
13.1.4 Emerging Companies
13.2 Strength of Product Portfolio
13.3 Business Strategy Excellence
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 IBM
14.3 Oracle
14.4 SAP
14.5 SAS
14.6 Collibra
14.7 Informatica
14.8 Talend
14.9 Topquadrant
14.10 Information Builders
14.11 Alation
14.12 Tibco
14.13 Varonis
14.14 Erwin
14.15 Data Advantage Group
14.16 Syncsort
14.17 Infogix
14.18 Magnitude Software
14.19 Ataccama
14.20 Reltio
14.21 Global Data Excellence
14.22 Global IDS
14.23 Innovative Routines International
14.24 Denodo
14.25 Adaptive
14.26 Microsoft
14.27 Zaloni
14.28 Alex Solutions
14.29 AWS
14.30 Micro Focus
14.31 Mindtree
14.32 Right-To-Win
