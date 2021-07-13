Global Data Historian Market Report 2021-2027 - Expanding Volumes of Industrial Big Data Sets the Demand for Data Historian

DUBLIN, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Historian - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Data Historian Market to Reach US$1.5 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Data Historian estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the period 2020-2027.

Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.3% CAGR to reach US$918.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 5.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.5% share of the global Data Historian market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Data Historian market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.3 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.46% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$261 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.5% through 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$261 Million by the year 2027.

