Global Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market 2019-2023 - Increasing Demand for Column-Oriented Data Warehouse Solutions to Perform Advanced Analytics

DUBLIN, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Warehouse as a Service (DWaaS) Market by Application (Customer Analytics, Asset Management, Fraud Detection & Threat Management), Usage, Industry Vertical, Deployment Model, Type (EDWaaS & ODS) & Organization Size - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Secured management of business data and applications are some of the key factors driving the growth of the market

The global data warehouse as a service market to grow from USD 1.2 billion in 2018 to USD 3.4 billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.8% during the forecast period.

The key factors driving the data warehouse as a service market include rising adoption of private cloud coupled with increasing use of column-oriented data warehouse to perform advanced analytics. However, lack of skilled personnel and reluctance to shift from traditional ETL tools to cloud are hindering the growth of the market.



Cloud offering a major cost-effective environment for analytics is a factor driving the adoption of data storage

Organizations have been using data analytics to build strategies for maximizing profits. In addition to increased accessibility and utility, the management of data stored over the cloud requires less expenditure and the user can focus more on the product and staff. The small and medium-sized organizations are focusing on its adoption to compete with the large organizations and gain more access to the data with minimum investments.

Digital transformation to build a digital ecosystem to enable seamless integration among data delivering greater business value is accelerating the growth of hybrid DWaaS.

Although the cloud-based services are cost effective, their initial value lies in empowering business transformation. Hybrid deployment has witnessed increased adoption owing to its flexibility to customize solutions as per an organization's dynamic requirements, and data security and privacy. Also, increased user and resource mobility, ongoing migrations of applications over the cloud, and the emergence of more sophisticated threats are leading organizations to adopt hybrid cloud solutions.

Growing cloud adoption coupled with expanding services by vendors such as Google and Amazon to drive APAC (Asia Pacific) data warehouse as a service market during the forecast period.

China is one of the developing economies, which have undergone a tremendous transformation in the areas of manufacturing, telecommunication, and IT. The country has always set a benchmark for providing affordable solutions, which are exported to various parts of the world. Being the most affordable market with a reliable workforce, the data warehouse as a service vendors have shown their interest in establishing the market in this country.



Other countries, such as Japan, Singapore, and India, are leading in such adoption, as the vendors are expanding their presence into this region by entering into partnerships with different technology players or distributors to develop their sales channels.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Data Warehouse as a Service Market

4.2 Data Warehouse as a Service Market: Market Share, By Region

4.3 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, Deployment Model

4.4 Data Warehouse as a Service Market in Europe: Top 3 Applications and Country

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Adoption of Private Cloud

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for Column-Oriented Data Warehouse Solutions to Perform Advanced Analytics

5.2.1.3 Rapid Growth in Data Volumes

5.2.1.4 Increasing Need to Comply With Regulations and Standards

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance to Shift From Traditional Etl Tools to Cloud

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Application of AI in Data Warehouse

5.2.3.2 Growing Demand From SMEs

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Skilled Personnel and Cloud Data Security

5.3 Industry Trends

5.3.1 Data Warehouse as a Service Market: Use Cases

5.3.1.1 Use Case 1: Increased Speed of Operation With Cost Reduction

5.3.1.2 Use Case 2: Optimize Frauds Related to Tax Reductions

5.3.1.3 Use Case 3: Enhancing the Speed of Data Transfer and Automation Over the Cloud

5.3.2 Regulations

5.3.2.1 HIPAA of 1996

5.3.2.2 Eu GDPr

5.3.2.3 CSCC

5.3.2.4 SOX Act of 2002

5.3.3 Evolution



6 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enterprise Data Warehouse as a Service

6.2.1 Organizational Need to Consolidate and Operate Data and Provide Access to the Right Users

6.3 Operational Data Storage

6.3.1 Benefit of Complementing an Organization's Current and Future Requirements

7 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Usage

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Analytics

7.2.1 Increasing Demand for Higher Data Quality and the Need to Deliver Sound Decision-Making Skills

7.3 Reporting

7.3.1 The Increasing Need to Generate Reports Based on Online and Offline Data

7.4 Data Mining

7.4.1 Demand for Processes to Optimize Outcomes, Automate Processes, and Extract Impactful Insights

8 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Deployment Model

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Public Cloud

8.2.1 Scalability, Flexibility, and Reliability Benefits

8.3 Private Cloud

8.3.1 Need for Highly Secure Operating Environment

8.4 Hybrid Cloud

8.4.1 Varying Business Demands to Address Threats and Manage Complex Workloads

9 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.2.1 Need for Cost-Effective Solutions to Meet Budgets and Lead to Business Growth

9.3 Large Enterprises

9.3.1 Need to Manage Huge Heaps of Accumulated Data Over A Public Or Private Cloud

10 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Customer Analytics

10.2.1 Need for Companies to Reduce Their Business Expenditure

10.3 Risk and Compliance Management

10.3.1 Need to Ensure Faster Time-To-Analysis in Risk and Compliance Data

10.4 Asset Management

10.4.1 Increasing Need for Automation in Multiple Industries

10.5 Supply Chain Management

10.5.1 Need for Demand Forecasting for Better Inventory, Production, and Distribution Management

10.6 Fraud Detection and Threat Management

10.6.1 Increasing Need to Detect and Identify Fraudulent Activities in Customer Accounts

10.7 Others

11 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Industry Vertical

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

11.2.1 Massive Parallel Processing With Advanced Cloud Data Warehouse to Enable Organizations With Better Activity Monitoring

11.3 Retail and Ecommerce

11.3.1 The Need to Understand Real-Time Customers' Behavior for Improving Decision-Making Skills

11.4 Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

11.4.1 Leveraging Technologies to Manage Patient-Related Critical Information

11.5 Telecommunications and It

11.5.1 Data Monetization Compels High-Volume Data Businesses to Benefit From Using Cloud-Based Solutions

11.6 Government and Public Sector

11.6.1 The Need to Search and Analyze Real-Time Terrorist Data and Threats

11.7 Manufacturing

11.7.1 Gradual Use of Cloud-Based Technologies to Analyze Customers' Behavior

11.8 Media and Entertainment

11.8.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Apps and Customer Base Demand Faster Data Processing Solutions

11.9 Travel and Hospitality

11.9.1 The Need to Monitor and Mitigate the Impact of Traffic on Commuters

11.10 Others

12 Data Warehouse as a Service Market, By Region



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Scenario

13.2.1 New Product Launches and Product Upgradations

13.2.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

13.2.3 Business Expansions

13.3 DWaaS Market: Prominent Players

14 Company Profiles



1010data

AWS

Accur8 Software

Actian

Atscale

Cloudera

Google

Hortonworks

IBM

Lux

Marklogic

Memsql

Micro Focus

Microsoft

Netavis Software

Oracle

Panoply

Pivotal

SAP

Snowflake

Solver

Teradata Corporation

Transwarp

Veeva Systems

Yellowbrick

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/np6mq4/global_data?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

