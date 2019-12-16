Global Database of the 400 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Through 2019-2023

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The 400 Largest Cellular IoT Projects Worldwide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The database includes project size and geographical distribution as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



The publisher presents the third edition of its unique list comprising the 400 largest cellular IoT deployments identified as part of the company's on-going world-class IoT market research activities. The extensive list includes various types of projects and product categories across all types of vertical markets including aftermarket automotive, fleet management & MRM, healthcare, OEM automotive, retail applications, smart homes and buildings, utilities, wearables & consumer electronics as well as industrial M2M and other. The database includes project size and geographical distribution by the end of 2018 as well as a 5-year forecast for each individual project.



The projects included in the top-400 list together account for approximately 278.7 million active cellular IoT connections.

This corresponds to as much as 23 percent of the total number of IoT connections worldwide at the end of 2018. More than 50 deployments on the list have surpassed 1 million units and the top 10 projects account for more than 95 million units. Fleet management & MRM is the largest vertical in terms of the number of projects on the top list, followed by retail applications, aftermarket automotive, utilities and OEM automotive as well as smart homes and buildings. When comparing the number of active units represented by each vertical for the entries in the top-400 list, OEM automotive is instead the largest vertical, accounting for 77.3 million units, ahead of utilities at 43.7 million units and fleet management & MRM representing 39.6 million units.



The North American and European markets represent 87.2 million units and 74.1 million units respectively of the active M2M/IoT units across all verticals on the top list. The Rest of World furthermore accounts for 101 million units. The 400 projects on the top list are in the coming five years forecasted to grow from an aggregate total of 278.7 million units to represent 651.9 million units globally by 2023. This corresponds to an overall compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5 percent.



Highlights about this database:

Detailed data in Excel format on the 400 largest M2M/IoT deployments identified globally.

Practical information including the involved companies, HQ location and website for every deployment.

Categorisation of each project by the main M2M/IoT vertical.

Geographical breakdown detailing the number of active cellular IoT connections by region per project.

Forecasts on the future developments for each deployment until 2023.

Analyst commentary on the methodology and summary of key findings.

This product answers the following questions:

Which are currently the largest M2M/IoT projects deployed on the global market?

What is the geographical breakdown of key M2M/IoT deployments by region?

Which individual projects are expected to experience the highest growth rates in the next five years?

Which of the M2M/IoT verticals have the greatest numbers of largescale deployments?

How is the top-400 list foreseen to develop in the future as the constituent deployments progress?

Key Topics Covered



1 The 400 largest cellular IoT projects

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Summary of the findings

1.3.1 Analysis of the deployments by vertical market

1.3.2 Analysis of the future vertical market developments

1.3.3 Analysis by geographical market

1.4 Concluding remarks and future outlook

Appendix: Top-400 list in Excel format

Company name

Project/product/deployment name and/or type

M2M/IoT vertical

HQ location

Website

Number of active M2M/IoT units per project

Geographical breakdown - North America, Europe, Rest of World

Forecast per deployment (2018-2023) including estimated CAGR

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/10kyw

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

