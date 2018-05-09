Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market 2018-2023 - High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

The global DDoS protection and mitigation market is estimated to grow from USD 1.94 Billion in 2018 to USD 4.10 Billion by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 16.1% during the forecast period.

DDoS attacks cause traffic congestion by flooding networks with numerous illegitimate network packets. The rise in these attacks would drive the market for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services. Hardware DDoS protection and mitigation solutions are gaining traction, as they are capable of mitigating large network-based DDoS attacks or floods, reflective amplified spoof attacks, and application layer attacks. Additionally, these DDoS hardware solutions ensure network connectivity and eliminate the downtime, in case of power or equipment failures during maintenance.

The hybrid deployment mode is gaining a high traction in the market, as mitigating all DDoS attacks is challenging. The hybrid deployment mode safeguards critical enterprise data on-premises and stores other data in the cloud environment. Hybrid deployment solutions protect organizations' IT infrastructure from multi-vector DDoS attacks before these attacks snowball into a huge problem. Enterprises can retain all their critical data and intellectual properties within their premises and ensure their safety from network-based, protocol-based, and application-based DDoS attacks.

To ensure each node of organizations' infrastructure is protected, the DDoS protection and mitigation market is classified into application areas that include network, application, database, and endpoint. The application segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR and hold the largest market share during the forecast period. Cybercriminals are using innovative hacking tools to attack organizations' network infrastructure and block all the legitimate traffic. DDoS attacks disrupt the functioning of enterprises and can cause loss es amounting to millions. The extensive adoption of DDoS protection solutions and services among enterprises across various verticals, such as retail, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), government and defense, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, can be dedicated to the increasing awareness of mitigating devastating volumetric attacks.

North America is estimated to hold the largest market size in 2018. This can be attributed to the concentrated presence of DDoS protection and mitigation solution providers who offer such solutions to various industry verticals in the region. Furthermore, a rapid economic growth in the developing countries and the improving regulatory reforms and economic stability are driving the DDoS protection and mitigation market growth in Asia Pacific (APAC). In Latin America, the industry verticals such as energy and utilities, government and defense, BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and retail are expected to increase their investments and adopt DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services.

Budgetary constraints and the lack of awareness of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services across industry verticals are major restraints for the growth of the DDoS protection and mitigation market. The Research and Development (R&D) expenses to develop advanced DDoS protection solutions are very high. This rise in R&D expenses leads to the high pricing of DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services.

Technological proliferation and the evolution of the physical threat landscape is expected to provide significant growth opportunities to DDoS protection and mitigation solution and service vendors. There are several established players in this market. These players include Arbor Network (US); Akamai Technologies (US); F5 Networks (US); Imperva (US); Radware (Israel); Corero Network Security (US); Neustar (US); Cloudflare (US); Nexusguard (Hong Kong); A10 Networks, (US); Fortinet (US); Huawei Technologies (China); Verisign (US); Zenedge (US), Sucuri (US); SiteLock (US); Flowmon Networks (Czech Republic); StackPath, (US); DOSarrest Internet Security (Canada); Century Link (US) ; NSFOCUS (US); Corsa Technology (Canada); Rackspace (US); Allot (Israel); and Seceon (US).

Market Dynamics



Drivers

Rise in Volumetric DDoS Attacks

High Demand for Cloud-Based and Hybrid DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Increase in Availability of DDoS Stresser Services

Restraints

Budget Constraints Among SMEs

Availability of Free and Pirated DDoS Protection and Mitigation Solutions

Opportunities

Increase in IoT-Focused DDoS Threats

Increase in NTP Attacks in the Education Sector

Highly Regulated Industry Verticals and the Gaming Sector Continue to Create Attractive Opportunities for DDoS Vendors

DDoS Threat on Cryptocurrency Exchange

Challenges

Difficulty in Detecting and Mitigating Low and Slow DDoS Attacks

Shortage of Security Skills Among Security Professionals and Lack of Pre-Planning Among Enterprises

Key Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Research Assumptions and Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market

4.2 Market Share of Top 3 Application Areas and Regions, 2018

4.3 Market By Service, 2018-2023

4.4 Market By Professional Service, 2018

4.5 Market By Application Area, 2018

4.6 Market By Deployment Mode, 2018

4.7 Market Investment Scenario

4.8 Market Top 3 Industry Verticals

4.9 Focus on DDoS Attack Anatomy



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Regulatory Landscape

5.4 High Impact DDoS Attacks in Recent Times

5.5 Best Practices for DDoS Protection and Mitigation

5.6 Use Cases

5.7 Innovation Spotlight



6 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hardware Solutions

6.3 Software Solutions

6.4 Services



7 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, By Application Area

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Network

7.3 Application

7.4 Database

7.5 Endpoint



8 Market By Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 On-Premises

8.3 Cloud

8.4 Hybrid



9 Market By Organization Size

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

9.3 Large Enterprises



10 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, By Industry Vertical

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Government and Defense

10.3 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

10.4 Manufacturing

10.5 Energy and Utilities

10.6 IT and Telecommunications

10.7 Healthcare

10.8 Education

10.9 Retail

10.1 Others



11 DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market, By Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.6 Latin America



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Standing, By Key Player

12.3 Competitive Situations and Trends



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Arbor Networks

13.3 Akamai Technologies

13.4 F5 Networks

13.5 Imperva

13.6 Radware

13.7 Huawei Technologies

13.8 Corero Network Security

13.9 Neustar

13.10 Cloudflare

13.11 Nexusguard

13.12 A10 Networks

13.13 Fortinet

13.14 Verisign

13.15 Zenedge

13.16 Sucuri

13.17 Sitelock

13.18 Flowmon Networks

13.19 Stackpath

13.20 Dosarrest Internet Security

13.21 Key Innovators

13.21.1 Centurylink

13.21.2 Nsfocus

13.21.3 Corsa Technology

13.21.4 Rackspace

13.21.5 Allot

13.21.6 Seceon



