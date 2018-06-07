Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market Report 2018: Market is Expected to Reach $4.0 Billion by 2023, Rising at a CAGR of 16% for 2017-2023

The Global DDoS Protection and Mitigation Market size is expected to reach $4.0 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 16% CAGR during the forecast period.



DDoS attacks lead to traffic congestions, as such attacks lead to flooding networks with numerous illegitimate network packets. Growing DDoS attacks is expected to be a major factor that is expected to drive the market for DDoS protection and mitigation solutions and services. Hardware DDoS protection and mitigation solutions are now popular, as these solutions can mitigate large network-based DDoS attacks or floods, reflective amplified spoof attacks, and application layer attacks.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Segmental Analysis

2.1.1.1 Market by Component

2.1.1.2 Market by Organization Size

2.1.1.3 Market by Deployment Mode

2.1.1.4 Market by Application Area

2.1.1.5 Market by Vertical

2.1.1.6 Market by Region

2.2 Drivers, and Restraints

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



3. Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

3.1 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Component

3.1.1 Global Hardware Solution Market

3.1.2 Global Software Market

3.1.3 Global Services Market



4. Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Application Area

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1 Global Network DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

4.1.2 Global Database DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

4.1.3 Global Application DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

4.1.4 Global Endpoint DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market



5. Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Organization Size

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Global Small & Medium Enterprises DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

5.1.2 Global Large Enterprises DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market



6. Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Deployment Mode

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Global Cloud & Hybrid Deployment DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market

6.1.2 Global On-Premise Deployment DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market



7. Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Vertical

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in BFSI Market by Region

7.1.2 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Government & Defense Market by Region

7.1.3 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Manufacturing Market by Region

7.1.4 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Healthcare Market by Region

7.1.5 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Energy & Utilities Market by Region

7.1.6 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Retail Market by Region

7.1.7 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Telecom & IT Market by Region

7.1.8 Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation in Others Market by Region



8. Global DDoS Protection & Mitigation Market by Region



9. Competitive Study

9.1 Cardinal Matrix

9.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

9.2.2 Product Launches

9.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions



10. Company Profiles



Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Imperva, Inc.

F5 Networks, Inc.

NeuStar, Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

NetScout Systems, Inc. (Arbor Networks)

Radware

Verisign, Inc.

