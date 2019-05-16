Global Dedicated Outdoor Air System Markets 2018-2019 & 2024 - Government Regulations and Policies for Energy Saving to Boost Demand for DOAS

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dedicated Outdoor Air System Market by Capacity (Less than 20, 20-40, 40-60, &greater than 60), Implementation Type (New Construction, Retrofit), Vertical (Commercial, residential, & Industrial), Requirement, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The DOAS market was valued at USD 3.38 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2024; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019 to 2024.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by factors such as increasing adoption of DOAS for residential and commercial verticals, and government regulations and policies for energy saving. Growing demand for energy-efficient DOAS systems for new construction and retrofit site is expected to create significant growth opportunities for players in the DOAS market during the forecast period. However, the lack of awareness about the benefits of DOAS restrains the growth of the market.



Heating requirement to hold significant share of DOAS market by 2024



High demand for heating requirement in commercial segment provides opportunities to the DOAS market. DOAS units bring fresh outside air into a building independent of heating or cooling efforts. Heating equipment is an important part of a DOAS unit as it is used to maintain the optimum temperature in an enclosed space or a building. Hence, the increasing demand for heating systems drives the market for energy-efficient DOAS systems



Commercial vertical to hold significant share of DOAS market by 2024

The DOAS market for commercial vertical accounted for the largest share in 2018. This growth is mainly attributed to the heavy investment by government for construction of commercial spaces such as airports, hotels, and retail stores, and increasing adoption of DOAS in commercial buildings. This growth is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of HVAC systems in commercial buildings, growing demand for energy-efficient devices, and increasing consumer awareness toward energy saving in developing regions such as APAC and RoW.



APAC to be largest shareholder in DOAS market by 2024



APAC is expected to hold the largest share of the DOAS market during the forecast period. APAC is the leading DOAS market for commercial and residential verticals, with major demand driven by countries such as China and India. APAC is expected to provide ample opportunities for the growth of the DOAS market during the forecast period due to large investments and increasing infrastructure activities. Increasing construction activities, rising population, and changing climatic conditions are among the major factors that contribute to the growth of the market in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 DOAS Market (2019-2024)

4.2 DOAS Market, By Implementation Type

4.3 DOAS Market, By Vertical and Country

4.4 DOAS Market Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Government Regulations and Policies for Energy Saving to Boost Demand for DOAS

5.2.1.2 Increasing Adoption of DOAS for Residential and Commercial Applications

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Awareness About Benefits of DOAS

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient DOAS for New Construction & Retrofit

5.2.3.2 Increasing Construction Activities Would Boost Adoption of DOAS

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Complexity in Implementation of DOAS System



6 DOAS Market, By Capacity

6.1 Introduction

6.2 20-40 Ton

6.2.1 20-40 Ton to Account for Largest Share of DOAS Market

6.3 Less Than 20 Ton

6.3.1 Demand for 20 Ton to Increase Rapidly for Residential Application During Forecast Period

6.4 40-60 Ton

6.4.1 40-60 Ton to Lead Commercial DOAS Market During Forecast Period

6.5 Greater Than 60 Ton

6.5.1 Greater Than 60 Ton to Grow at Highest CAGR During Forecast Period



7 DOAS Market, By Implementation Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 New Construction

7.2.1 New Construction to Account for Largest Share of DOAS Market

7.3 Retrofit

7.3.1 Retrofit to Witness Highest CAGR for Residential DOAS Market During Forecast Period



8 DOAS Market, By Requirement

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Heating

8.2.1 Heating Requirement to Dominate Commercial DOAS Market During Forecast Period

8.3 Cooling

8.3.1 Cooling Requirement to Witness High Growth for Residential DOAS Market During Forecast Period

8.4 Ventilation

8.4.1 Ventilation DOAS Market to Witness High Growth During Forecast Period

8.5 Dehumidification

8.5.1 Dehumidification to Lead Commercial DOAS Market



9 DOAS Market, By Vertical

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Commercial

9.2.1 Commercial to Account for Largest Share of DOAS Market

9.3 Residential

9.3.1 New Construction to Lead Residential DOAS Market

9.4 Industrial

9.4.1 Ventilation Requirement to Capture Considerably Large Share of Industrial DOAS Market



10 Geographic Analysis

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.2.1 US

10.2.1.1 Commercial DOAS Market to Witness High Growth in US

10.2.2 Canada

10.2.2.1 DOAS to Witness High Growth in Canada for Commercial Applications

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.3.1 Commercial DOAS Market to Hold Largest Size in Mexico

10.3 Europe

10.3.1 Germany

10.3.1.1 Germany to Lead DOAS Market in Europe During Forecast Period

10.3.2 UK

10.3.2.1 UK to Witness High Growth Rate in European DOAS Market During Forecast Period

10.3.3 France

10.3.3.1 Increasing Use of DOAS in France to Create Significant Demand for Commercial Applications for DOAS Market During Forecast Period

10.3.4 Italy

10.3.4.1 Italy to Witness Increasing Demand for DOAS for Commercial Applications During Forecast Period

10.3.5 Rest of Europe

10.3.5.1 DOAS Market for Commercial Applications to Lead in Rest of Europe During Forecast Period

10.4 APAC

10.4.1 China

10.4.1.1 China to Witness Rapid Growth in Global DOAS Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.2.1 Japan Accounts High Demand for DOAS in Commercial Applications During Forecast Period

10.4.3 India

10.4.3.1 India to Account Largest Size for Commercial DOAS Market During Forecast Period

10.4.4 South Korea

10.4.4.1 Commercial Applications to Lead DOAS Market in South Korea During Forecast Period

10.4.5 Rest of APAC

10.4.5.1 Commercial and Residential Applications to Boost DOAS Market in Rest of APAC

10.5 RoW

10.5.1 South & Central America

10.5.1.1 Commercial Application is Major Segment in DOAS Market in South & Central America

10.5.2 Middle East & Africa

10.5.2.1 Middle East & Africa to Witness Increasing Demand for DOAS During Forecast Period



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Player Ranking Analysis

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

11.4 Competitive Benchmarking

11.5 Competitive Scenario

11.6 Competitive Situations & Trends



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Key Players

12.1.1 Johnson Controls International

12.1.2 United Technologies Corp.

12.1.3 Greenheck Fan Corporation

12.1.4 Daikin Industries Ltd.

12.1.5 Nortek, Inc.

12.1.6 Ingersoll Rand PLC

12.1.7 Mitsubishi Electric

12.1.8 LG Electronics

12.1.9 SEMCO, LLC

12.1.10 Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

12.2 Other Key Companies

12.2.1 Rupp Air Management Systems

12.2.2 Addison

12.2.3 Desert Aire LLC.

12.2.4 Desiccant Rotors International, Inc. (DRI)

12.2.5 Ventacity Systems Inc.



