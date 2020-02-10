Global DEE Market Insights, 2017-2028 - Eisai Pharmaceuticals (Fycompa; Perampanel), Zogenix (Fintepla; ZX008), Takeda/Ovid (Soticlestat; TAK-935/OV935), and Zynerba Pharma (Zygel; ZYN002)

DUBLIN, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2028" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, market share of the individual therapies, the current and forecasted market size of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) from 2017 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets.

Epidemiology

Infantile epileptic encephalopathies are defined by frequent or severe seizures, or sub-continuous paroxysmal interictal activity contributing to a progressive disturbance of cerebral function. These serious syndromes presenting during the first 12 months of life can be divided into several categories of encephalopathies. The incidence of such cases is highest in young children and older adults with children often having the most severe types of epilepsies.

Approximately 40% of seizures occurring during the first three years of life are due to an epileptic encephalopathy (EE). As per the National Organization of Rare Disorders, Epileptic Encephalopathy is a rare genetic disorder that affects both males and females equally. So far s of about 50 patients have been published in various databases/publications.

As per the Dravet Syndrome Organization, Dravet syndrome is twice as common as previously recognized, affecting 1:15,700 infants, 80% of whom have an SCN1A mutation. A large number of children are not receiving an early diagnosis, which could have a dramatic impact on long-term development and quality of life.

The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology scenario of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies in the 7MM covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and the United Kingdom) and Japan from 2017-2028 for the following aspects:

Diagnosed Prevalence of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathy in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Early Myoclonic Encephalopathy in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Epileptic Encephalopathy with continuous spike and wave during sleep in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Ohtahara Syndrome in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of West Syndrome in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Landau-Kleffner Syndrome in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Dravet Syndrome in the United States

Diagnosed Prevalence of Doose Syndrome in the United States

As per the study conducted in the Louisiana State University titled Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome by Amrutkar et al. stated that LGS (LGS) accounts for approximately 2-5% of all childhood epilepsies, but is responsible for roughly 10% of epilepsy cases occurring before the age of 5 years. The overall incidence of LGS is estimated at 0.1-0.28 per 100,000 population and specifically, in children the incidence is estimated at 2 per 100,000. In context, the overall prevalence, is about 26 per 100,000 people, which is more common in males than in females.

Krueger et al. in the study Incidence of Dravet Syndrome in a US Population stated that there were 125,547 births in the study population out of which 730 infants had two or more seizure visits before the age of one year. Eight infants met four of the five clinical criteria for Dravet Syndrome, equivalent to an incidence of 1 per 15,700 births. Six of the eight patients were found to have de novo mutations that were predicted to be pathogenic, equivalent to an incidence of 1 per 20,900.

This segment of the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.



To meet the increasing demand for the treatment of Developmental and epileptic encephalopathies, companies have shifted their focus towards the development of targeted therapies. Expected launch of potential therapies may increase the market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in the prevalent population of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies & awareness of the disease. The overall dynamics of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies of the major key players such as Eisai Pharmaceuticals, Zogenix, Takeda/Ovid and Zynerba Pharma will significantly increase the market during the forecast period (2019-2028).



Market Outlook



Epileptic encephalopathies are an epileptic condition characterized by epileptiform abnormalities associated with progressive cerebral dysfunction. Out of the syndromes of epileptic encephalopathies, infants are majorly affected with and LGS and DS. The three main forms of treatment of LGS and DS are anti-epileptic drugs (AEDs), dietary therapy (typically the ketogenic diet) or device/surgery (VNS therapy or corpus callosotomy).

Valproate (Valproic acid) is one of the most useful initial medication of choice to control absence seizures, tonic-clonic seizures (grand mal), complex partial seizures, juvenile myoclonic epilepsy, and the seizures associated with LGS. Valproate is considered as the first line of therapy for LGS as it is effective against a wide spectrum of seizures, the drug is administered as a monotherapy, and if ineffective another drug such as lamotrigine, topiramate, rufinamide or clobazam may be added. It also has significant side effects ranging from tremor to reduction in platelet count and function as well as hyperammonemia.



Several drugs have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of LGS and DS, including different classes such as Sodium Channel Modulators, Gamma-Aminobutyric Acid (GABA) Receptor Modulator, Calcium Channel Blockers, Receptor Blockers and few in the other categories. Several AEDs consist of Epidiolex, Topamax, Banzel, Lamictal, Felbatol, Onfi, Klonopin, Diacomit while Sabril has been approved for the treatment of infantile spasms (a rare disease) and complex partial seizures.



This segment gives a thorough detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria's, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.



Drugs Uptake



This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.



This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.



Expected launch of therapies for Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) such as Eisai Pharmaceuticals (Fycompa; Perampanel), Zogenix (Fintepla; ZX008), Takeda/Ovid (Soticlestat; TAK-935/OV935), and Zynerba Pharma (Zygel; ZYN002) and other targeted therapies in the forecast period [2019-2028] will also create a positive impact on the Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies (DEE) market.



2. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies Market Overview at a Glance

2.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies in 2017

2.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies in 2028



3. Disease Background and Overview: Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

3.1. West Syndrome

3.2. Dravet Syndrome

3.3. Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

3.4. Landau-Kleffner Syndrome (LKS)(Acquired Epileptic Aphasia)

3.5. Epilepsy with Continuous Spike-and-Waves during Slow-Wave Sleep

3.6. Myoclonic Status in Non-Progressive Encephalopathies

3.7. Atypical Benign Partial Epilepsy of Childhood

3.8. Hypothalamic (Gelastic) Epilepsy

3.9. Indicators of DEES

3.10. Biomarkers of epileptic encephalopathies



4. Recognized Establishments

4.1. United States

4.2. Europe

4.3. Japan



5. Epidemiology and Patient Population

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. 7MM Countries Total Diagnosed Incident Patient Population of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies



6. Country Wise-Epidemiology of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies

6.1. United States

6.2. EU5 Countries

6.3. Germany

6.4. France

6.5. Italy

6.6. Spain

6.7. United Kingdom

6.8. Japan



7. Treatment

7.1. Antiseizure medications

7.2. Benzodiazapines (BZDs)

7.3. Other Class of Drugs

7.4. Steroid therapy

7.5. Epilepsy surgery

7.6. Other Therapies

7.7. Treatment Algorithm



8. Unmet Needs



9. Marketed Drugs

9.1. Lamictal: GlaxoSmithKline

9.2. Felbatol: Mylan Pharmaceuticals

9.3. Klonopin: Roche

9.4. Onfi: Lundbeck

9.5. Epidiolex: Greenwich Biosciences

9.6. Banzel: Eisai

9.7. Topamax: Janssen Pharmaceuticals

9.8. Sabril: Lundbeck

9.9. Diacomit: Biocodex



10. Emerging Therapies

10.1. Key cross competition - Emerging Therapies

10.2. ZX008: Zogenix

10.3. Fycompa: Eisai Pharmaceuticals

10.4. Soticlestat (TAK-935/OV935): Takeda/Ovid

10.5. JBPOS0101: Bio-Pharm Solutions

10.6. Ataluren: PTC Therapeutics

10.7. ZYN002: Zynerba Pharma



11. What Experts Say?



12. Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies: 7 Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Size of Developmental and Epileptic Encephalopathies in the 7MM Countries



13. The United States Market Outlook



14. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook

14.1. Germany

14.2. France

14.3. Italy

14.4. Spain

14.5. United Kingdom

14.6. Japan market Size



15. Case Reports

15.1. Dravet syndrome: a new causative SCN1A mutation?

15.2. West syndrome in three patients with brain injury and a benign course

15.3. Novel biallelic SZT2 mutations in three cases of early-onset epileptic encephalopathy



