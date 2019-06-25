Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market Outlook 2019-2024: Novel Applications Bode Tremendous Prospects
Jun 25, 2019, 16:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Brain Stimulation Devices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Deep Brain Stimulation Devices in US$ Thousand.
The report profiles 21 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Abbott Laboratories (USA)
- Aleva Neurotherapeutics S.A. (Switzerland)
- Boston Scientific Corp. (USA)
- Deep Brain Innovations LLC (USA)
- Medtronic PLC (Ireland)
- Beijing Pins Medical Co. Ltd. (China)
- SceneRay Corporation Limited (China)
Key Topics Covered
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Introduction to Deep Brain Stimulation Devices
Deep Brain Stimulation
Then and Now
Global Market Overview
Competitive Landscape
Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market
Recent Advancements and the Way Ahead
2. MARKET DYNAMICS
DBS Market Driven by the Minimally Invasive Treatment Conferred
Hybrid DBS Devices Witness Increased Demand
Aging Population and Rising Disease Prevalence: The Cornerstone for DBS
Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induces Momentum in the Market
Novel Applications Bode Tremendous Prospects
Technical Advancements Aid in Progress of DBS
Still Questions Arise on the Current Pace of Innovation
Closed-Loop Functionality Gaining Favor over Open-Loop in Neurostimulation
Investigational DBS Device Inches towards Closed-Loop Functionality
Promising Targets for PIGD
Steering Brain Stimulation
An Emerging Concept in DBS
Novel Leads Target Selective and Fractional Stimulation
Researchers Devise Temporal Interference Method for Non- Invasive Deep Brain Stimulation
Researchers Develop New Pulse Pattern to Improve DBS for Parkinson's
Researchers Eye Deep Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression
Role of DBS in Managing Movement Disorders among Children
Novel Electrode Configurations Aid in Localization and Side Effect Reduction
Nanotechnology
The Future of DBS Electrodes
On-Demand Stimulators Promise to Contribute to Superior Therapeutic Outcomes
Sophisticated Neurostimulators
Advances in Programming Promise Ease of Treatment
Visual Depiction of Electrical Field Comes to the Aid of Programming
Device Programmability Gains Precedence in Device Choice
Brain Imaging
Gaining Prominence in DBS
Novel Imaging Techniques Come to the Fore
New DBS Technique Promises Superior Outcomes
Lack of Large Scale Study Results Subdue Asleep DBS; for Now
Concerns Remain Afloat
Affecting Adoption
Hardware-related Infections
A Major Concern
Battery Life
A Bone of Contention for DBS
3. TARGETED INDICATIONS FOR DBS
Parkinson's Disease
The Largest Application Market for DBS
The DBS Procedure for Parkinson's
Limitations of DBS
A Note on Incidence and Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease
Research Suggests Greater Benefits of DBS in Parkinson's
Innovations in DBS to Redefine Future of Parkinson's Treatment
Innovations Upgrading Current Devices
Novel Stimulation Patterns and Parameters
Innovation in Enhanced Stimulation
Researchers Develop New Pulse Pattern to Improve DBS for Parkinson's
DBS
A Highly Effective Therapy for Essential Tremor
Incidence and Prevalence of Essential Tremor
DBS in Dystonia
Clinical Evidence of DBS in Dystonia: An Overview of Results from Select Clinical Studies and Meta-Analyses
Dystonia Patient Selection Criteria for DBS
DBS in OCD
DBS in Epilepsy Treatment
Disease Overview
DBS in Tourette Syndrome
Research Progress So Far
Clinical Evidence of DBS in Tourette Syndrome: An Overview of Results from Select Clinical Studies and Meta-Analyses
Paucity of Effective Drugs Drives Shift in Psychiatric Disorder Treatment
Multiple Possible Targets Marr Progress of DBS in Depression Treatment
Overview of Select Studies on DBS in Depression Treatment
SCC
A Promising Target for Stimulation in Depression
Eating Disorders
A Note on Potential of DBS
DBS: A Potential Procedure to Treat Obesity
Anorexia Treatment
Where Does DBS Stand?
DBS in Dementia Treatment
Animal Studies Bode Well for Efficacy in Humans
Prospects of DBS in Chronic Pain Management
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Deep Brain Stimulation
An Overview
A Brief Note on Birth and Evolution of DBS
Devices in Deep Brain Stimulation
Components of DBS System
Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG)
The Extension
Leads/Electrodes
Other Products used in DBS Procedures
Programmers
Accessories
DBS Procedure
A Brief Overview
DBS Placement and Calibration
Common Lead Targets for Select Neurological and Psychiatric Conditions in DBS
A Peek into Indications of DBS and Other Uses
DBS Complications
A Gist of Common Complications Associated with DBS
5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Boston Scientific Earns CE Mark for Vercise Gevia DBS System
Medtronic SureTune(TM)3 Receives CE Mark for DBS Therapy
Medtronic SureTune(TM)3 Earns Health Canada Licence for DBS
Aleva Neurotherapeutics Plans to Obtain CE Mark for directSTIM Directional DBS System
St. Jude Medical Announces US FDA Approval & First Implant of DBS and Directional Lead
Medtronic's StealthStation Cranial Software gets FDA Clearance
Medtronic SureTune2(TM) Secures CE Mark for DBS Therapy
St Jude Medical Introduces the Infinity DBS System and Directional Lead
Medtronic DBS Therapy Receives FDA Approval
Abbott Takes Over St. Jude Medical
Aleva Neurotherapeutics Inks Strategic Partnership with Greatbatch
Medtronic Deep Brain Stimulation Receives FDA Approval
FDA Approves Activa Portfolio of DBS Neurostimulators for Full-Body MRI
Boston Scientific Receives CE Mark for Vercise DBS System for Treating Tremor
St. Jude Medical Secures US FDA Approval for Brio Neurostimulation System
Medtronic Obtains EU Clearance for Full-Body MR Conditional DBS Systems
6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
United States Leads the Global DBS Market
Medtronic Leads the US Market, Faces Competition from Abbott and Boston
Factors Hampering the Uptake of DBS, and Manufacturers' Initiatives
Use of DBS in Early-Stage PD to Offer Improved Results
Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver
DBS Reimbursement Scenario in the US
Medicare HCPCS II Device Codes for DBS
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Graying Population Spurs Growth of CNS Therapeutics
DBS Approvals in Japan
List of Approved and Investigational Indications for Deep Brain Stimulation
B.Market Analytics
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Product Approvals/Launches
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
China and India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
5a. CHINA
A.Market Analysis
China
Fastest Growing Market for DBS
B.Market Analytics
5b. INDIA
A.Market Analysis
Indian DBS Market on the Roll
Growing Medical Tourism to Support DBS Market in India
B.Market Analytics
5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Overview of the Australian DBS Market
Competitive Landscape
B.Market Analytics
6. LATIN AMERICA
Market Analysis
7. REST OF WORLD
Market Analysis
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 21 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 22)
- The United States (11)
- Canada (1)
- Europe (7)
- France (1)
- Germany (3)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (2)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/18jwki
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article