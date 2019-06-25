Global Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Devices Market Outlook 2019-2024: Novel Applications Bode Tremendous Prospects

DUBLIN, June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Deep Brain Stimulation Devices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Topics Covered



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Introduction to Deep Brain Stimulation Devices

Deep Brain Stimulation

Then and Now

Global Market Overview

Competitive Landscape

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in the Market

Recent Advancements and the Way Ahead



2. MARKET DYNAMICS

DBS Market Driven by the Minimally Invasive Treatment Conferred

Hybrid DBS Devices Witness Increased Demand

Aging Population and Rising Disease Prevalence: The Cornerstone for DBS

Rising Healthcare Expenditure Induces Momentum in the Market

Novel Applications Bode Tremendous Prospects

Technical Advancements Aid in Progress of DBS

Still Questions Arise on the Current Pace of Innovation

Closed-Loop Functionality Gaining Favor over Open-Loop in Neurostimulation

Investigational DBS Device Inches towards Closed-Loop Functionality

Promising Targets for PIGD

Steering Brain Stimulation

An Emerging Concept in DBS

Novel Leads Target Selective and Fractional Stimulation

Researchers Devise Temporal Interference Method for Non- Invasive Deep Brain Stimulation

Researchers Develop New Pulse Pattern to Improve DBS for Parkinson's

Researchers Eye Deep Brain Stimulation to Treat Depression

Role of DBS in Managing Movement Disorders among Children

Novel Electrode Configurations Aid in Localization and Side Effect Reduction

Nanotechnology

The Future of DBS Electrodes

On-Demand Stimulators Promise to Contribute to Superior Therapeutic Outcomes

Sophisticated Neurostimulators

Advances in Programming Promise Ease of Treatment

Visual Depiction of Electrical Field Comes to the Aid of Programming

Device Programmability Gains Precedence in Device Choice

Brain Imaging

Gaining Prominence in DBS

Novel Imaging Techniques Come to the Fore

New DBS Technique Promises Superior Outcomes

Lack of Large Scale Study Results Subdue Asleep DBS; for Now

Concerns Remain Afloat

Affecting Adoption

Hardware-related Infections

A Major Concern

Battery Life

A Bone of Contention for DBS



3. TARGETED INDICATIONS FOR DBS

Parkinson's Disease

The Largest Application Market for DBS

The DBS Procedure for Parkinson's

Limitations of DBS

A Note on Incidence and Prevalence of Parkinson's Disease

Research Suggests Greater Benefits of DBS in Parkinson's

Innovations in DBS to Redefine Future of Parkinson's Treatment

Innovations Upgrading Current Devices

Novel Stimulation Patterns and Parameters

Innovation in Enhanced Stimulation

Researchers Develop New Pulse Pattern to Improve DBS for Parkinson's

DBS

A Highly Effective Therapy for Essential Tremor

Incidence and Prevalence of Essential Tremor

DBS in Dystonia

Clinical Evidence of DBS in Dystonia: An Overview of Results from Select Clinical Studies and Meta-Analyses

Dystonia Patient Selection Criteria for DBS

DBS in OCD

DBS in Epilepsy Treatment

Disease Overview

DBS in Tourette Syndrome

Research Progress So Far

Clinical Evidence of DBS in Tourette Syndrome: An Overview of Results from Select Clinical Studies and Meta-Analyses

Paucity of Effective Drugs Drives Shift in Psychiatric Disorder Treatment

Multiple Possible Targets Marr Progress of DBS in Depression Treatment

Overview of Select Studies on DBS in Depression Treatment

SCC

A Promising Target for Stimulation in Depression

Eating Disorders

A Note on Potential of DBS

DBS: A Potential Procedure to Treat Obesity

Anorexia Treatment

Where Does DBS Stand?

DBS in Dementia Treatment

Animal Studies Bode Well for Efficacy in Humans

Prospects of DBS in Chronic Pain Management



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Deep Brain Stimulation

An Overview

A Brief Note on Birth and Evolution of DBS

Devices in Deep Brain Stimulation

Components of DBS System

Implantable Pulse Generator (IPG)

The Extension

Leads/Electrodes

Other Products used in DBS Procedures

Programmers

Accessories

DBS Procedure

A Brief Overview

DBS Placement and Calibration

Common Lead Targets for Select Neurological and Psychiatric Conditions in DBS

A Peek into Indications of DBS and Other Uses

DBS Complications

A Gist of Common Complications Associated with DBS



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Boston Scientific Earns CE Mark for Vercise Gevia DBS System

Medtronic SureTune(TM)3 Receives CE Mark for DBS Therapy

Medtronic SureTune(TM)3 Earns Health Canada Licence for DBS

Aleva Neurotherapeutics Plans to Obtain CE Mark for directSTIM Directional DBS System

St. Jude Medical Announces US FDA Approval & First Implant of DBS and Directional Lead

Medtronic's StealthStation Cranial Software gets FDA Clearance

Medtronic SureTune2(TM) Secures CE Mark for DBS Therapy

St Jude Medical Introduces the Infinity DBS System and Directional Lead

Medtronic DBS Therapy Receives FDA Approval

Abbott Takes Over St. Jude Medical

Aleva Neurotherapeutics Inks Strategic Partnership with Greatbatch

Medtronic Deep Brain Stimulation Receives FDA Approval

FDA Approves Activa Portfolio of DBS Neurostimulators for Full-Body MRI

Boston Scientific Receives CE Mark for Vercise DBS System for Treating Tremor

St. Jude Medical Secures US FDA Approval for Brio Neurostimulation System

Medtronic Obtains EU Clearance for Full-Body MR Conditional DBS Systems



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

United States Leads the Global DBS Market

Medtronic Leads the US Market, Faces Competition from Abbott and Boston

Factors Hampering the Uptake of DBS, and Manufacturers' Initiatives

Use of DBS in Early-Stage PD to Offer Improved Results

Aging Population: A Key Growth Driver

DBS Reimbursement Scenario in the US

Medicare HCPCS II Device Codes for DBS

Product Launches

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Product Launch

B.Market Analytics



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Graying Population Spurs Growth of CNS Therapeutics

DBS Approvals in Japan

List of Approved and Investigational Indications for Deep Brain Stimulation

B.Market Analytics



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Product Approvals/Launches

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

China and India Offer Significant Growth Opportunities

Select Key Players

B.Market Analytics

5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China

Fastest Growing Market for DBS

B.Market Analytics

5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Indian DBS Market on the Roll

Growing Medical Tourism to Support DBS Market in India

B.Market Analytics

5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Overview of the Australian DBS Market

Competitive Landscape

B.Market Analytics



6. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis



7. REST OF WORLD

Market Analysis



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



