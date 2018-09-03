Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Deep Brain Stimulation Devices







Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a minimally invasive neurosurgical procedure. It involves the use of implanted electrical impulses to stimulate specific targets in the brain to control debilitating neurological symptoms caused by a variety of movement and other neurological disorders.







Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Market to grow at a CAGR of 12.05% during the period 2018-2022.







The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the deep brain stimulation devices market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the revenue generated through the sales of deep brain stimulation devices across the globe.







The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:



• Americas



• APAC



• EMEA







Technavio's report, deep brain stimulation devices market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.







Key vendors



• Abbott



• Beijing Pins



• Boston Scientific



• Medtronic



• SceneRay







Market driver



• Increasing prevalence of neurological diseases



Market challenge



• High cost of DBS surgery



Market trend



• Expanding applications of deep brain stimulation



Key questions answered in this report



• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?



• What are the key market trends?



• What is driving this market?



• What are the challenges to market growth?



• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?







