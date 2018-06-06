Global Defibrillator Market 2011-2018 & 2024: Market is Anticipated to Exceed US$ 14 Billion

The global Defibrillator Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 14 Billion, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period

A defibrillator is known as an electronic device which delivers a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to re-establish a normal heart rhythm. Global Defibrillator market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the High incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) & cardiovascular diseases and rapidly growing geriatric population with an elevated risk of targeted diseases demand the industry over the forecast period.



By End Users - Hospital Defibrillator and Public Access Market have Bright Future:



It is believed that in near future; Hospital Defibrillator Market will certainly rule the Defibrillator Market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscaping Market for Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market and Home Healthcare.



By Region - North America and Europe will drive the Defibrillator Market:



North America and Europe tend to have the considerable market in the Defibrillator Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East/Africa Defibrillator Market.



Companies Analysis:



Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation and ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation) are some of the top companies operating in the global Defibrillator; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.



Global Defibrillator Market By Product Covered in the Report:

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator:

Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)



Single-chamber ICDs



Dual-chamber ICDs



Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)



Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)

Automated External Defibrillators

Advanced Life Support Defibrillators

Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Global Defibrillator Market By End Users Covered in the Report:

Hospitals

Pre-Hospitals

Public Access Market

Alternate Care Market

Home Healthcare

Regional Market Covered in the Report:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East / Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Covered in the Report:

Medtronic

Boston Scientific

Philips Healthcare

St. Jude Medical LLC

Nihon Kohden Corporation

ZOLL Medical

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Defibrillator Market



3. Market Share - Global Defibrillator (2011 - 2024)



4. By Product - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)



5. By End User - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)



6. By Region - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)



7. Company Analysis



8. Growth Drivers



9. Key Challenges



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7vrlcv/global?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-defibrillator-market-2011-2018--2024-market-is-anticipated-to-exceed-us-14-billion-300660900.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

