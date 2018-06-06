Global Defibrillator Market 2011-2018 & 2024: Market is Anticipated to Exceed US$ 14 Billion

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Defibrillator Market Global Forecast, by Product, by End Users, by Regions and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Defibrillator Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 14 Billion, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period

A defibrillator is known as an electronic device which delivers a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to re-establish a normal heart rhythm. Global Defibrillator market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the High incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) & cardiovascular diseases and rapidly growing geriatric population with an elevated risk of targeted diseases demand the industry over the forecast period.

By End Users - Hospital Defibrillator and Public Access Market have Bright Future:

It is believed that in near future; Hospital Defibrillator Market will certainly rule the Defibrillator Market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscaping Market for Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market and Home Healthcare.

By Region - North America and Europe will drive the Defibrillator Market:

North America and Europe tend to have the considerable market in the Defibrillator Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East/Africa Defibrillator Market.

Companies Analysis:

Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation and ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation) are some of the top companies operating in the global Defibrillator; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.

Global Defibrillator Market By Product Covered in the Report:

  • Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator:
    • Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)
    • Single-chamber ICDs
    • Dual-chamber ICDs
    • Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)
    • Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)
  • Automated External Defibrillators
  • Advanced Life Support Defibrillators
  • Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators

Global Defibrillator Market By End Users Covered in the Report:

  • Hospitals
  • Pre-Hospitals
  • Public Access Market
  • Alternate Care Market
  • Home Healthcare

Regional Market Covered in the Report:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Middle East/Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Covered in the Report:

  • Medtronic
  • Boston Scientific
  • Philips Healthcare
  • St. Jude Medical LLC
  • Nihon Kohden Corporation
  • ZOLL Medical

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global Defibrillator Market

3. Market Share - Global Defibrillator (2011 - 2024)

4. By Product - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)

5. By End User - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)

6. By Region - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)

7. Company Analysis

8. Growth Drivers

9. Key Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/7vrlcv/global?w=5

