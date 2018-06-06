Global Defibrillator Market 2011-2018 & 2024: Market is Anticipated to Exceed US$ 14 Billion

DUBLIN, June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Defibrillator Market Global Forecast, by Product, by End Users, by Regions and Companies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global Defibrillator Market is anticipated to exceed US$ 14 Billion, experiencing a significant growth over the forecast period
A defibrillator is known as an electronic device which delivers a therapeutic dose of electrical energy to re-establish a normal heart rhythm. Global Defibrillator market is expected to witness substantial growth due to the High incidences of sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) & cardiovascular diseases and rapidly growing geriatric population with an elevated risk of targeted diseases demand the industry over the forecast period.
By End Users - Hospital Defibrillator and Public Access Market have Bright Future:
It is believed that in near future; Hospital Defibrillator Market will certainly rule the Defibrillator Market. The report provides a detailed competitive landscaping Market for Hospitals, Pre-Hospitals, Public Access Market, Alternate Care Market and Home Healthcare.
By Region - North America and Europe will drive the Defibrillator Market:
North America and Europe tend to have the considerable market in the Defibrillator Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Latin America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East/Africa Defibrillator Market.
Companies Analysis:
Medtronic, Boston Scientific, Philips Healthcare, St. Jude Medical, Nihon Kohden Corporation and ZOLL Medical Corporation (acquired by Asahi Kasei Corporation) are some of the top companies operating in the global Defibrillator; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.
Global Defibrillator Market By Product Covered in the Report:
- Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator:
- Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (T-ICDs)
- Single-chamber ICDs
- Dual-chamber ICDs
- Biventricular ICDs/Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Defibrillators (CRT-Ds)
- Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (S-ICDs)
- Automated External Defibrillators
- Advanced Life Support Defibrillators
- Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillators
Global Defibrillator Market By End Users Covered in the Report:
- Hospitals
- Pre-Hospitals
- Public Access Market
- Alternate Care Market
- Home Healthcare
Regional Market Covered in the Report:
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East/Africa (MEA)
Key Companies Covered in the Report:
- Medtronic
- Boston Scientific
- Philips Healthcare
- St. Jude Medical LLC
- Nihon Kohden Corporation
- ZOLL Medical
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Defibrillator Market
3. Market Share - Global Defibrillator (2011 - 2024)
4. By Product - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)
5. By End User - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)
6. By Region - Global Defibrillator Market (2011 - 2024)
7. Company Analysis
8. Growth Drivers
9. Key Challenges
