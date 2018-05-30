NEW YORK, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Dental Curing Lights



The dental curing light is a medical device that's used for the polymerization of light cured resin-based composites. It is used in dentistry for fissure sealants, bonding of indirect restorations, cavity restorations, orthodontic bonding, and tooth bleaching.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global dental curing lights market will be worth more than USD 197 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dental curing lights market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Dental Curing Lights Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• 3M

• DentLight

• Dentsply Sirona

• Ivoclar Vivadent

• Kerr Corporation

• VOCO



Market driver

• High prevalence of dental caries

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness in developing countries

Market trend

• Rise in demand for LED dental curing lights

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



