Global Dental Market Trends with Projections of CAGRs to 2024

An aging population is a significant driver in the growth and stability of the global dental market, and this is expected to support sales for products in the cosmetic and restorative segments in particular.

Two general areas are discussed in this report: professional dental markets and consumer dental markets.

Within the professional dental market, the report includes the market segments of:

The consumer dental market segment includes the two product areas of:

Dental furniture and equipment - dental office furnishings; cavity-preparation systems and air abrasion units; dental lasers; computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) systems, sterilizers and autoclaves; amalgamators and mixers; imaging/X-ray devices and related equipment; laboratory equipment and other dental equipment including dental instruments and tools.

Materials and supplies-general dental supplies - cotton sponges, rolls and tips; disposable tips and covers; patient bibs and other paper operatory products; imaging materials, X-ray films; mounts and digital supplies.

Materials and supplies-preventive dental - fluoride and related materials; temporary sealants and fillings; oral rinses; cleaning agents and materials; disclosing agents.

Materials and supplies-dental treatment - filling materials; filling supplies and accessories; endodontic materials and supplies; finishing materials and supplies; pharmaceuticals and anesthetics.

Materials and supplies-reconstructive and cosmetic - dental implants; crown materials and supplies; impression materials and supplies; tissue and bone regeneration; bleaching materials; other cosmetic products.

Daily preventive care and treatments - toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental rinses, dental floss, other products.

Cosmetic products - whitening products such as whitening strips, trays and gels.

This report includes:

87 data tables and 55 additional tables

An overview of the global dental market including furniture, equipment, materials, and supplies

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Characterization and quantification of market into dental equipment, dental materials and supplies, restorative/cosmetic, and pharmaceuticals

Details about product categories, uses of products, forecasts, and competitive analyses

Information regarding significant products, players, issues, trends, and other information affecting the dental industry

Insights into how dental lasers and advanced product delivery solutions impacting the dental industry's growth

Company profiles of the leading players in the industry, including Colgate-Palmolive Co., Danaher Corp., Dentsply Sirona Inc., GlaxoSmithKline PLC, and Procter & Gamble

Key Topics Covered:





1. Introduction



2. Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Trend Highlights

3. Industry Overview

Anatomy of the Tooth

Glossary of Terms

Structure and History of the Dental Industry

Dental Professionals

Treatable Populations

Dentist-to-Population Ratio

Dental Education Trends

Descriptions and Statistics of Dental Practices

Dental Laboratories

Consumer Preferences and Trends

Special Populations

The Dental Spa Trend

Procedure Volumes

U.S. Dental Insurance Trends

Regulatory Structure

U.S. (FDA)

Canada (Health Canada)

(Health Canada) Europe (MDD)

(MDD) Japan (MHLW)

(MHLW) Global Market Review

Dental Tourism

4. Professional Dental Furniture and Equipment

Overview

Global Market

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Structure and Market Share

Major Product Segments

General Dental Furniture

Operatory Units/Cavity-Preparation Systems/Treatment Centers

Dental Lasers

Dental Imaging and Related Equipment

CAD/CAM Digital Equipment

Practice Management and Workflow Solutions

Instruments/Tools

Other Types of Dental Equipment

5. Dental Materials and Supplies: General

Overview

Global Market

Regional Market Analysis

Major Product Segments

Manufacturers and Distributors

6. Dental Materials and Supplies: Preventive

Overview

Global Market

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Structure

Description of Procedures

Major Product Segments

Fluoride Products

Temporary Filling and Sealing Materials

Oral Rinses

7. Dental Materials and Supplies: Treatment

Overview

Global Market

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Structure and Market Share

Description of Procedures

Basic Filling Procedures

Endodontic Treatments

Major Product Segments

Total Materials Cost

Filling Materials

Manufacturers and Distributors

Filling Supplies and Accessories

Manufacturers and Distributors

Endodontic Materials and Supplies

Manufacturers and Distributors

Finishing Materials

Manufacturers and Distributors

Pharmaceuticals and Anesthetics

Manufacturers and Distributors

8. Dental Materials, Supplies: Restorative and Cosmetic

Overview

Global Market

Regional Market Analysis

Competitive Structure and Market Share

Biomimetic Restorative Dentistry

Descriptions of Procedures

Cosmetic Dentistry

Cosmetic Dentistry and Aging

Sports Dentistry

Orthodontics

Adult Orthodontics

Major Product Segments

Crowns, Bands and Shells

Dental Implants

Clear Aligners

Veneers and Other Materials

Dental Prosthetics Market

Regenerative Products

Cements and Liners

Impression Materials

Bleaching/Whitening Materials

9. Consumer Dental Markets

Overview

Global Market

Regional Market Review

Competitor Overview

Daily Preventive Care and Treatment

Segment Overview

Global Market - Consumer Daily Dental Care

Structure and Market Share

Toothpastes

Toothbrushes

Dental Rinses

Dental Floss

Other Products

Cosmetic Products

Overview

Global Market - Consumer Cosmetic Dental Products

Competitive Structure and Market Share

Product Description

10. Technology Evaluation

Technology in Dental Settings

The Future of Dentistry

Current Uses of Technology

The Wand

Smart Devices - Connected Health

Digital Intraoral Cameras

Remineralizing Agents, Fluoride and Bleaching Products

Digital and 3D Digital Radiography

Cone Beam Computed Tomography

Snap-On Smile

Light-Activated Whitening Systems

Dental Implants

Air Abrasion

Minimally Invasive Techniques

Laser and LED Caries Detection

Computer-Aided Design/Computer-Aided Manufacturing (CAD/CAM)

Robotic-Assisted Dental Surgery

Trabecular Metal Technology

Advanced Product Innovation

Patent Analysis

Overview

Patent Review by Product Segment

Patent Review by Year

Patent Review by Assignee

11. Company Profiles



3M Company

Company Align Technology Inc.

Carestream Dental Llc

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Institut Straumann Ag

Ivoclar Vivadent Ag

Johnson & Johnson

Kulzer Gmbh

Patterson Companies Inc.

Procter & Gamble

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

