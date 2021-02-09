Global Dental Partnering Directory 2020: Trends in Dental Dealmaking in the Biopharma Industry Since 2010

DUBLIN, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Dental Partnering 2010-2020: Deal Trends, Players and Financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020 provides the full collection of Dental disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2010.



Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.



The report takes readers through the comprehensive Dental disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Dental deals.



The report presents financial deal terms values for Dental deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Dental partnering deals signed and announced since 2010. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Dental partnering and dealmaking since 2010.



Report scope



Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020 is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to Dental trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020 includes:

Trends in Dental dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2010

Analysis of Dental deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to hundreds of Dental deal contract documents

Comprehensive access to over 250 Dental deal records

The leading Dental deals by value since 2010

Most active Dental dealmakers since 2010

The report includes deals for the following indications: Dental caries, Mouth ulcer, Mucositis, Periodontal disease, Oral health, Xerostomia, plus other dental indications.



In Global Dental Partnering 2010 to 2020, available deals and contracts are listed by:

Headline value

Upfront payment value

Royalty rate value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Technology type

Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Dental dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Dental partnering over the years

2.3. Dental partnering by deal type

2.4. Dental partnering by industry sector

2.5. Dental partnering by stage of development

2.6. Dental partnering by technology type

2.7. Dental partnering by therapeutic indication



Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Dental partnering

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Dental partnering

3.3. Dental partnering headline values

3.4. Dental deal upfront payments

3.5. Dental deal milestone payments

3.6. Dental royalty rates



Chapter 4 - Leading Dental deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active in Dental partnering

4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Dental

4.4. Top Dental deals by value



Chapter 5 - Dental contract document directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Dental partnering deals where contract document available



Chapter 6 - Dental dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Deals by Dental therapeutic target



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Dental deals by company A-Z 2010 to 2020

Appendix 2 - Directory of Dental deals by deal type 2010 to 2020

Appendix 3 - Directory of Dental deals by stage of development 2010 to 2020

Appendix 4 - Directory of Dental deals by technology type 2010 to 2020

Further reading on dealmaking



