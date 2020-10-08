Global Dental Services Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics
Oct 08, 2020, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dental Services - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher brings years of research experience to the 7th edition of this report. The 137-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Global Dental Services Market to Reach US$8.1 Billion by the Year 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Dental Services estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the period 2020-2027.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 9.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The Dental Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.5 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- 1300SMILES
- Abano Healthcare Group Ltd
- American Dental Partners
- Apollo White Dental
- Aspen Dental Management, Inc.
- Axiss Dental
- Birner Dental Management Services, Inc.
- Brighter Dental
- Bupa Dental Care
- Coast Dental Services, LLC
- Dental Services Group
- Enel-Med SA
- Floss Dental
- Folktandvarden Stockholms lan AB
- Gentle Dentistry
- Healthway Medical Group
- InterDent Service Corporation
- Kool Smiles
- Midwest Dental
- Mydentist
- Northwestern Management Services (Seychelles)
- Novadent
- Oral Care AB
- Oral Hammaslaakarit
- OraSolv AB
- Pacific Dental Services
- PlusTerveys Oy
- Praktikertjanst AB
- Q & M Dental Group
- Smile Brands Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Dental Services Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 65
